AJC Varsity

Matt Dobson named Falcons High School Coach of the Week

The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week. (Courtesy)
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week. (Courtesy)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Matt Dobson’s philosophy at Statesboro High School has been called “a holistic approach that emphasizes personal growth and team unity (and) is taking deep root.”

That approach is considered one reason why his team has a 4-2 record and is tied for second place in Region 1, Class 5A in the Georgia High School Association.

Dobson is the winner for Week 2 of the Falcons High School Coach of the Week voting, a 10-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

RELATED
High school football live updates: Carver comeback protects perfect record

As part of the Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.

Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

About the Author

AJC Sports

More Stories

The Latest

GHSA

An impressive night for Hapeville’s Chris Booker, Georgia’s No. 1 OL prospect

2h ago

Marietta coach proud of team showing resilience after 0-4 start

Calhoun all-state player takes statewide lead in receiving yardage

Keep Reading

Everything to know as Georgia football looks for growth against Kentucky

Worth County QB: ‘I like to take shots down the field’

Tech’s Ryan Alpert shares vision for athletic department at trustees meeting

Featured

Biz of Entertainment/Financial Times Panel

‘We’re coming for your jobs,’ California says of Atlanta’s film industry

Metro Atlanta enters severe drought with no relief in sight

Georgia judge charged with DUI after parking lot incident at Jacksonville strip club