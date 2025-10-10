AJC Varsity

Little movement for Georgia teams in national HS football polls after Week 8

Grayson, Buford, Milton and Carrollton appear on every list.
The Buford captains meet the Milton captains for the coin toss before their game at Phillips Beard Stadium on Aug. 14, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Buford captains meet the Milton captains for the coin toss before their game at Phillips Beard Stadium on Aug. 14, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls heading into Week 9 games. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (3) Grayson

9. (9) Buford

14. (14) Carrollton

30. (30) Milton

42. (42) Hughes

45. (46) Gainesville

46. (48) Thomas County Central

50. (53) McEachern

58. (59) Douglas County

58. (60) Creekside

64. (67) North Gwinnett

71. (71) North Oconee

73. (74) Lowndes

88. (89) Colquitt County

USA Today

(Top 25)

7. (7) Grayson

8. (8) Buford

14. (14) Carrollton

20. (22) Milton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (2) Grayson

8. (8) Buford

13. (13) Milton

37. (37) Hughes

44. (44) Douglas County

46. (46) North Gwinnett

54. (58) Creekside

58. (63) Carrollton

60. (65) Lowndes

68. (67) Thomas County Central

72. (73) Colquitt County

83. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

84. (84) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

5. (8) Buford

6. (3) Grayson

9. (10) Carrollton

11. (12) Thomas County Central

22. (27) Creekside

35. (43) Hughes

42. (48) Lowndes

51. (67) McEachern

54. (62) North Gwinnett

58. (65) Milton

68. (86) Douglas County

74. (63) North Oconee

86. (NR) Colquitt County

88. (92) Gainesville

93. (56) Valdosta

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Grayson

5. (5) Buford

14. (14) Milton

16. (16) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

5. (5) Grayson

10. (10) Buford

19. (19) Milton

20. (20) Creekside

21. (21) Hughes

24. (24) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

5. (5) Grayson

6. (6) Buford

13. (13) Carrollton

18. (18) Milton

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

More Stories

The Latest

092525 central jonesboro

Georgia high school football live updates: What to know for Week 9

Top 10 Georgia high school football games in Week 9

Richmond Hill prepares for battle at Valdosta in ‘absolutely loaded’ region

Keep Reading

Hillgrove football leads the state in fewest points allowed per game

Georgia HS football blog: Houston County off to best start in team history

How 2024 football playoff brackets would’ve looked using new GHSA model

Featured

aca people

Massive ACA price hikes revealed as Georgia Access window shopping opens early

Here’s what could replace Midtown’s Cheetah Lounge strip club

Paulding student, 6, found unresponsive in pool during field trip