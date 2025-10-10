Little movement for Georgia teams in national HS football polls after Week 8

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls heading into Week 9 games. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Top 100)
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls heading into Week 9 games. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
3. (3) Grayson
9. (9) Buford
14. (14) Carrollton
30. (30) Milton
42. (42) Hughes
45. (46) Gainesville
46. (48) Thomas County Central
50. (53) McEachern
58. (59) Douglas County
58. (60) Creekside
64. (67) North Gwinnett
71. (71) North Oconee
73. (74) Lowndes
88. (89) Colquitt County
(Top 25)
7. (7) Grayson
8. (8) Buford
14. (14) Carrollton
20. (22) Milton
(Top 100)
2. (2) Grayson
8. (8) Buford
13. (13) Milton
37. (37) Hughes
44. (44) Douglas County
46. (46) North Gwinnett
54. (58) Creekside
58. (63) Carrollton
60. (65) Lowndes
68. (67) Thomas County Central
72. (73) Colquitt County
83. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
84. (84) Lee County
(Top 100)
5. (8) Buford
6. (3) Grayson
9. (10) Carrollton
11. (12) Thomas County Central
22. (27) Creekside
35. (43) Hughes
42. (48) Lowndes
51. (67) McEachern
54. (62) North Gwinnett
58. (65) Milton
68. (86) Douglas County
74. (63) North Oconee
86. (NR) Colquitt County
88. (92) Gainesville
93. (56) Valdosta
(Top 25)
4. (4) Grayson
5. (5) Buford
14. (14) Milton
16. (16) Carrollton
(Top 25)
5. (5) Grayson
10. (10) Buford
19. (19) Milton
20. (20) Creekside
21. (21) Hughes
24. (24) Carrollton
(Top 25)
5. (5) Grayson
6. (6) Buford
13. (13) Carrollton
18. (18) Milton