Sports Kennesaw State beats Florida International 45-26 for fifth straight win Owls snap 13-game road losing streak Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack directs his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

Thanks to an offense that finished with season highs in points and yards, Kennesaw State was able to keep its win streak alive and get one step closer to bowl eligibility. Amari Odom threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for another score in Kennesaw State’s 45-26 victory over Florida International on Tuesday night to end a 13-game road losing streak.

It was the first win away from home for Kennesaw State (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) since beating UT Martin on Nov. 5, 2022. The victory also extended the Owls’ win streak to five straight games, their longest win streak since a 10-game win streak in the 2021 season. Kennesaw State piled up 45 points and 498 yards in picking up its first road win as an FBS program. In all, there was over 1,000 yards off total offense combined, as the Panthers finished with 503 total yards. Kennesaw State scored on four straight possessions in the first half to build a 24-7 lead. Alexander Diggs and Odom each had a 2-yard touchdown run and Coleman Bennett scored a 76-yard TD when he caught a short pass and raced down the right sideline.

Odom left the game in the third quarter. Dexter Williams II, who got the start last game against Louisiana Tech, connected with Christian Moss for a 70-yard touchdown on his first throw of the game to give the Owls a 31-17 lead.