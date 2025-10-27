How the new top 10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 11

Cambridge running back Brooks Malone (center) punches through the Longhorns defense during the first half Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here’s a look at how the ranked teams performed in Week 11 and a look ahead to their last regular season matchups. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses next to them are last week’s rankings.

In the penultimate week of the regular season, 25 teams clinched their region. Many of those titles went to ranked top 10 teams.

Last week: Beat Mountain View 55-7. Dayton Raiola was 7-of-13 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown and scored a touchdown. Dre Quinn had three tackles for losses. Will Wyatt forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Jameer Cantrell returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (7-2)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 42-3. Deuce Smith was 12-of-16 passing for 180 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Stafford, and scored a touchdown. Ashton Turner scored on two runs. AJC Super 11 selection Tyler Atkinson and Eli Harris had four tackles for losses apiece. Jared Allswell returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Archer (6-3)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 56-16. Calvin Pittman Jr. was 11-of-14 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Ty Nolan rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Freshman Jacorey Shockley had two TD receptions. Next: Thursday at Osborne (1-8)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 49-23. Jayce Johnson was 14-of-23 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Ar’Tavian “Bubba” Brown had nine receptions for 187 yards. Mason Woods rushed for 135 yards on 15 carries. Knyon Simmons had five solo tackles, two tackles for losses and intercepted a pass, one of three for Lowndes. Next: Friday at Valdosta (8-1)

Last week: Beat Norcross 44-6. North Gwinnett held Norcross to 136 total yards. Wilson Taylor rushed for 96 yards on nine carries. Elam Rahman was 13-of-15 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Thursday vs. Duluth (4-5)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 48-10. Mike Johnson was 9-of-10 passing for 127 yards. Rah’Keith Kelly returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Zaydrean Jackson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Jordan Carter had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Carrollton (9-0)

Last week: Beat Hillgrove 30-23. Aiden Watson scored on a 1-yard run to break a 23-23 tie with 1:09 left, and Harrison, despite the lead, attempted an onside kick and recovered it and ran out the clock. Harrison also scored in the fourth quarter by forcing a fumble that Graham Auldridge recovered in the end zone. Watson was 10-of-21 passing for 143 yards and rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries. Olrick Johnson rushed for 93 yards on seven carries. Next: Thursday vs. Paulding County (4-5)

Last week: Beat Tift County 48-35. Tift County was within 34-28 in the fourth quarter until Valdosta scored two touchdowns to put the game away. Tyrieke Wade was 17-of-19 passing for 265 yards and six touchdowns, two each to Prince Jean and Jamarian Mingo. Deron Foster rushed for 102 yards. Marquis Fennell rushed for 100. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (9-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 45-28. Jae Lamar, a Georgia-committed running back reportedly dismissed from the team earlier this month, made his return after a two-week absence and rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jason Stephenson rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries. Cohen Lawson was 8-of-14 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Colquitt County had 501 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Richmond Hill (6-3)

Last week: Beat Houston County 31-7. Jaylen Johnson was 14-of-25 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Rodney Dunbar had eight receptions for 154 yards. Thomas County Central intercepted three passes. Next: Friday at Coffee (4-5)

Last week: Beat Morrow 40-0. Darnell Kelly was 8-of-11 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Omari Harris rushed for 112 yards on eight carries. Esco Grant rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Lovejoy (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Roswell 37-35. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries but was stopped at the Roswell 1-yard line on a fourth-down play that would’ve given Gainesville a 35-30 lead late in the fourth quarter. Instead, Roswell drove 99 yards for a touchdown and a 37-28 lead. Kharim Hughley was 15-of-23 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Dwight Lewis rushed for 93 yards on eight carries. Phil Williams had five receptions for 108 yards. Next: Playoffs

Last week: Beat Gainesville 37-35. Roswell made a fourth-down fourth-quarter stop at the 1-yard line, then drove 99 yards on 14 plays for a 37-28 lead with 2:33 left. Trey Smith, whose 14-yard run finished that drive, was 16-of-22 passing for 274 yards and rushed for 97 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Smith also recovered an onside kick after Gainesville cut the lead to 37-35 with 1:17 left. Nick Peal rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries. Wills Campbell had nine receptions for 155 yards. Next: Friday vs. Milton (7-2)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 38-7. Aidan McPherson was 18-of-21 passing for 260 yards and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown. J.J. Winston had eight receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Kennesaw Mountain (2-7)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 54-12. Lee County had 402 total yards in the first half while taking a 47-6 lead. Marcus Snipes passed for 243 yards. Jaden Upshaw had eight receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Dominique Ball rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday at Houston County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 57-0. Milton led 51-0 at halftime against a team that has not scored in nine games this season. Bentley Hickman rushed for 101 yards on five carries. Ben Halevi was 7-of-8 passing for 186 yards. Next: Friday at Roswell (8-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 70-13. Will Rajecki rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught an 11-yard TD pass. Kolby Martin was 7-of-8 passing for 169 yards and five touchdowns, two to Brooks Darling, who had three receptions for 126 yards. Next: Friday at Creekview (5-4)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 31-7. Houston County committed four turnovers, three on interceptions, and got down 24-7 in the first half. Austin Stinson rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Hiram 50-7. Cartersville led 44-0 at halftime. Nate Russell was 12-of-13 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Braylon Hill rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Brady Marchese had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

Last week: Beat Jackson-Atlanta 44-7. Cayden Benson was 9-of-13 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Gary Walker rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Tavarre Terrell returned an interception for a touchdown. Creekside allowed minus-10 yards rushing, 67 passing. Next: Friday vs. Midtown (3-6)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 55-21. Kealan Jones rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and caught a 13-yard TD pass. Jaden Duckett was 11-of-19 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries. Jorden Edmonds had five receptions for 72 yards. Gabe Clarke had three tackles for losses and two sacks. Next: Friday at Woodstock (6-3)

Last week: Beat Perry 41-17. Stephen Cannon threw touchdown passes of 75 and 57 yards to Eron Mallard in the second quarter for a 24-3 lead. Cannon was 11-of-18 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Benedictine intercepted three passes. Next: Thursday at New Hampstead (2-7)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 21-14. Flowery Branch got within 21-14 with seven seconds left and failed to recover an onside kick. With North Oconee all-state quarterback Harrison Faulkner out, Brooks Benton was 14-of-22 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 68 yards on six carries. Landon Williams blocked a punt that Preston Cantin recovered for a touchdown for a 14-7 lead in the third quarter. North Oconee trailed 289-273 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (5-4)

Last week: Beat Griffin 56-21. J.R. Harris was 16-of-21 passing for 230 yards and five touchdowns, three to Avery Tanner. Central had 460 total yards and allowed only seven points until victory was assured. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Columbus (2-7)

Last week: Beat Lithonia 42-10. Marist scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, two after forcing Lithonia fumbles. Marist rushed for 212 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries. Next: Friday at Tucker (6-3)

Last week: Beat Cambridge 45-18. Moonie Gipson rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Kaleb Narcisse was 8-of-11 passing for 135 yards and touchdown. Kell led 575-210 in total yards, getting 448 of that rushing. Next: Playoffs

Last week: Lost to Kell 45-18. Cambridge was held to a season-low 165 passing yards, well below its 291.3 average entering the game. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (6-3)

Last week: Beat Centennial 48-0. Blessed Trinity led 35-0 at halftime. Brothers D.J. and Dawson Jacobs had nine tackles for losses between them. Ty Page was 8-of-14 passing for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Cambridge (7-2)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 22-19. Kalil Charles rushed for 298 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Cass clinched second place in Region 7 and earned its first home state-playoff game in history. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 5 Ware County (7-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (9-0)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 44-0. Amari Latimer rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Nathan Holston returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Troup (9-0)

2. (3) Calhoun (7-2)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Ringgold 35-0. Calhoun led 35-0 at halftime. Hudson Chadwick rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Beasley, the state’s leading receiver, had only two receptions in limited duty, but for 100 yards and a touchdown. Next: Thursday vs. LaFayette (4-5)

3. (4) Jefferson (8-1)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 31-10. Jefferson led 24-0 at halftime. Freshman C.J. Hays rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Nick Emerson was 8-of-12 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (6-3)

4. (5) Troup (9-0)

Last week: Beat Spalding 48-14. Javarris Warner rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Garrison Edwards passed for 109 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Sandy Creek (9-0)

5. (6) North Hall (9-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Gainesville 63-0. Alex Schlieman was 11-of-12 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Cable had four receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. North Hall allowed 47 total yards, the lowest for a game in program history. Nine players scored touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dawson County (4-5)

6. (7) Jenkins (8-1)

Last week: Beat Islands 49-0. Dominique Johnson rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (2-7)

7. (8) West Laurens (9-0)

Last week: Beat Aquinas 49-42. J.D. Hogan intercepted two passes in the second half, the second one at the West Laurens 8-yard line in the final minute to clinch the victory. West Laurens took a 49-28 lead on a 24-yard TD pass from Cason Pollack to Juvon Hill, the team’s only completion of the game, and held on.

﻿Ty Cummings rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries. West Laurens was 1-of-4 passing and rushed for 374 yards on 35 carries. Next: Thursday vs. Westside-Augusta (9-0)

8. (9) Westside-Augusta (9-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 44-27. Tamari Curry rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries. Josh Crawford had five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown and made six tackles. De’Antre Charles, Jeff Hughes and Leonell Armour had two sacks each. Next: Thursday at West Laurens (9-0)

9. (10) LaGrange (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Upson-Lee (5-4)

10. (2) Peach County (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Cairo 38-31. Peach County led 340-186 in total yards, but Cairo’s Bryian Duncan returned a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown within three minutes of each other (two of his five touchdowns) for a 35-16 lead. Peach County’s Ashton Barton rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Peach got within 38-31 with two minutes left but failed to recover an onside kick. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (3-6)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (9-0)

Last week: Beat Jordan 75-0. Carver led 62-0 at halftime. Kelston Tarver rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Jaiden Taylor and Tristian Givens returned fumbles for touchdowns. Next: Thursday vs. Kendrick (4-5)

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (10-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 40-12. Lataious Stepp Jr. rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Terrious Favors rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught four passes for 80 yards. Gavin Hill had 100 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Morgan County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Pike County 41-7. Christian Monfort scored four touchdowns in the first half and rushed for 162 yards on 15 carries. Davis Strickland was 10-of-21 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Morgan County led 375-165 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (7-2)

4. (4) Rockmart (8-1)

Last week: Beat Murray County 65-10. Tucker Parson was 15-of-20 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns, two to Aa’Darian Samples. Nate Davis rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Next: Friday vs. North Murray (9-0)

5. (5) Callaway (7-2)

Last week: Beat Jackson 47-17. Callaway led 26-7 at halftime. Blake Harrington rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns and passed for a touchdown. Christon Kennedy scored two second-half touchdowns. Derrius Davis forced a fumble and scored on the play. Next: Friday at Morgan County (9-0)

6. (6) Sumter County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 63-0. Sumter County led 49-0 at halftime and led 252-68 in total yards. Josh Coleman blocked a punt that A.J. Kearse returned 72 yards for a touchdown. Don Minter returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Thursday at Columbus (7-2)

7. (7) Hapeville Charter (5-4)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 35-18. Keylan Pope was 5-of-9 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Traeven Jones rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Hapeville trailed 359-290 in total yards but intercepted three passes. Next: Thursday vs. Therrell (1-8)

8. (8) North Murray (9-0)

Last week: Beat Coahulla Creek 21-16. North Murray won after trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, and Coahulla Creek scored a harmless touchdown in the final minute. Hudson Hulett rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and passed for 60 yards. Layten Myers rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and had 21 receiving yards. Next: Friday at Rockmart (8-1)

9. (9) Thomson (6-3)

Last week: Beat Josey 50-6. Dallas Hill rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and was 8-of-14 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Thomson held Josey to minus-42 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Butler (2-7)

10. (10) Burke County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Butler 44-6. Rashad Carter rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on two carries, had one reception for a 32-yard touchdown and returned an interception 102 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Laney (7-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 26-14. Worth County trailed 7-6 at halftime but scored the next 20 points, as Jeff Davis scored its final touchdown in the final minute. Kaden Chester rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Tre’shaun Jones rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Lyndon Worthy was 9-of-13 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

2. (2) Toombs County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 56-16. Joseph Owens was 13-of-21 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown. Nick Carroll had six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff touchdown 84 yards for a touchdown. Alex Scott returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (6-3)

3. (3) Heard County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Model 54-28. Ethan Tisdale was 16-of-19 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Darience Coleman rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Zaiden Moreland had four receptions for 136 yards. Tripp Curbow had 126 all-purpose yards. Max Lasseter had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Pepperell (6-3)

4. (5) Northeast (7-2)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 33-14. Leading 13-7 in the final minute of the first half, Northeast stopped two Dodge County sneaks at the Northeast 1-yard line, and Dodge County quarterback Kain Mincey was knocked out of the game. Northeast forced four turnovers in the second half. Jordan Wiggins was 18-of-30 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns, two to Keandre Jackson. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (3-6)

5. (6) Thomasville (6-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (3-6)

6. (8) Lamar County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Social Circle 22-6. Lamar County won with 90 yards of total offense but forced four turnovers. Kaden Carter, committed to Maryland, had 19 solo tackles and recovered a fumble. Kenyae Barnes returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown. D’Corian Starks returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Jasper County (9-0)

7. (4) Swainsboro (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Savannah Christian 45-19. Swainsboro couldn’t get enough stops against Class 3A-A Private No. 5 Savannah Christian, which led 521-283 in total yards. Next: Playoffs

8. (9) Fitzgerald (6-3)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 35-0. Fitzgerald passed for more yards (176) than it rushed (132) in a rare outcome. Matthew Cowan was 4-of-6 for 160 yards. David Davis had four receptions for 119 yards. Victor Copeland threw a 16-yard pass, caught a 57-yarder for a touchdown and scored three rushing touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (7-2)

9. (10) Dublin (7-2)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 54-0. Dublin led 41-0 at halftime. Jamarkus Knight has 123 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (7-2)

10. (NR) Jasper County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 28-10. Tyrin Epps rushed for 133 yards and all four Jasper County touchdowns on 13 carries. Jasper County is ranked for the first time since 1996. Next: Friday vs. Lamar County (9-0)

Out: No. 7 Dodge County (7-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Warren County 55-6. Lincoln County led 49-6 at halftime. Kelby Glaze rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on six carries Next: Friday at Greene County (2-7)

2. (2) Clinch County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 40-8. Clinch County led 40-0 at halftime. Traviian Miller was 8-of-15 passing for 118 yards and three touchdowns, two to Kamarion Johnson. Next: Friday at Lanier County (2-7)

3. (3) Bowdon (7-2)

Last week: Beat Greenville 68-14. Joshua Hopkins threw six touchdown passes, two to Kaiden Prothro. He was 9-of-13 passing for 212 yards. Next: Friday at Trion (4-5)

4. (4) Johnson County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Glascock County 52-7. Johnson County rushed for 292 yards using 10 ball carriers. Freshman Kelsey Waters had 3.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. GMC Prep (4-5)

5. (5) Brooks County (4-5)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 39-21. Brooks County trailed 21-18 midway in the third quarter and scored the final 21 points. Damari Baynard rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (1-8)

6. (6) Early County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 50-30. Devonis Lee rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Evan Grist rushed for 84 yards and threw two TD passes. Next: Thursday at Eufaula, Ala. (5-4)

7. (7) Wheeler County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 40-38. Wheeler County won in the fourth overtime when Kasyn Troup broke up a conversion pass attempt on the final play. In the second overtime, Wheeler County matched Wilcox County’s two-point conversion to stay alive. Alvin Ricks rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Jahkoryan Dinkins had 122 all-purpose yards. Wheeler County had lost nine consecutive games to Wilcox County, the last win coming in 2004. Next: Friday vs. Treutlen (6-3)

8. (8) Screven County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Portal 42-7. AB Hilton rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Screven County held Portal to 179 total yards and forced four turnovers. Next: Friday at Emanuel County Institute (7-2)

9. (9) Seminole County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 54-24. Ellis Denham was 12-of-15 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Kamauri Smith rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Zakari Henderson scored four touchdowns (run, punt return, two receptions). Next: Friday at Mitchell County (5-3)

10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (7-2)

Last week: Beat Claxton 48-8. ECI led 34-7 at halftime. Jackson Kennedy was 7-of-9 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (9-0)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Hebron Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 47-0. Devon Caldwell rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Hebron Christian employed four passers to go 18-of-24 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Jarvis Mathurin had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Max Steve had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (7-2)

2. (2) Fellowship Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 41-14. Jonathan Granby was 12-of-14 passing for 201 yards and touchdowns to three receivers, all in the first half, as Fellowship Christian took a 41-14 lead. C.J. Givers rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (8-1)

3. (3) Calvary Day (8-1)

Last week: Beat Groves 48-8. Calvary Day had 459 total yards on 33 plays. James Mobley was 9-of-12 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Shawn Williams returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Liberty County (7-2)

4. (4) Savannah Christian (6-3)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 45-19. Blaise Thomas was 14-of-18 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Cam Yeldell and Weston Hughes each had more than 100 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Toombs County (8-1)

5. (5) Prince Avenue Christian (7-2)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 51-28. Prince Avenue took a 48-14 lead late in the second quarter. Ben Musser was 13-of-14 passing for 231 yards and five first-half touchdowns. Andrew Beard had 126 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches and caught a TD pass from backup quarterback Gavin Hollum. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (7-1)

6. (7) Athens Academy (9-1)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 49-46. Athens Academy rallied from a 43-29 deficit midway in the third quarter, starting with Keyon Standifer’s 98-yard kickoff return. Standifer caught a 56-yard pass for a 49-46 lead with 8:00 left. Rabun County turned the ball over on downs at the Athens Academy 26-yard line with three minutes left, and Athens Academy ran out the clock. Standifer had six receptions for 218 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards. Chap Chapman was 11-of-16 passing for 338 yards and six touchdowns. Grayson Stafford had four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

7. (6) Aquinas (6-3)

Last week: Lost to West Laurens 49-42. Jack Rhodes was 27-of-50 passing for 381 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries — accounting for all but seven Aquinas plays and 47 total yards. Christian Kates had 10 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown. Aquinas got within 49-42 with less than six minutes remaining and again got into West Laurens territory but was intercepted at the 8 in the final minute. Next: Friday at Richmond Academy (4-5)

8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (6-3)

Last week: Beat Washington 49-0. Denim Stevens rushed for 113 yards on eight carries. Holy Innocents’ led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-4)

9. (9) Whitefield Academy (8-1)

Last week: Beat Walker 49-0. Mason Hollingsworth rushed for 112 yards and scored touchdowns on all five of his rushing attempts. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (7-1)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-2)

Last week: Beat Pickens 49-35. Michael Miller was 21-of-29 passing for 325 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. The 486 combined yards is a school record. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (3-6)