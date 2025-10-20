How the new top-10 Georgia HS football teams in each class fared in Week 10

McEachern players celebrate their victory against Hillgrove at Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium in Powder Springs on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

McEachern win over Hillgrove puts Indians alone in first place of Region 3-6A.

Here’s how each ranked Georgia high school football team fared in Week 10, with a look ahead to their Week 11 opponent. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses next to those numbers are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 75-0. Tyriq Green, an AJC Super 11 player committed to Georgia, had 223 all-purpose yards and scored touchdowns on a run, a reception and a kickoff return. Dayton Raiola was 8-of-12 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. D.J. Hunter was 2-of-2 passing for 69 yards and two touchdowns and had a TD reception. D.J. McCoy rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (1-8)

In one of the state’s toughest coaching jobs, Glascock coach is the model of dedication

Last week: Beat East Coweta 50-23. Cam Wood rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. C.J. Cypher was 5-of-13 passing for 91 yards. Mason Holtzclaw was 7-of-10 passing for 76 yards. Tyler Boyd returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown. Rontre Welch returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Jahmir Harris had three tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 31 vs. Douglas County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Hillgrove 35-14. Henry Pullen rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries and scored on two short runs in the fourth quarter to break open a close game. Pullen converted three fourth-and-1 runs, each on a different touchdown drive. Calvin Pittman Jr. was 7-of-9 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 60-yard run in the third quarter for a 21-7 lead. The victory put McEachern alone in first place of Region 3. Next: Friday vs. South Cobb (2-6)

Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 63-0. North Gwinnett led 49-0 at halftime. Elam Rahman was 6-of-7 passing for 158 yards. Banks Halcomb was 7-of-8 for 90 yards. Both threw two TD passes. Ethan Robinson had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Norcross (6-2)

Last week: Lost to McEachern 35-14. Jaiden Moore’s 52-yard run with 1:21 left in the third quarter cut the lead to 21-14, but Hillgrove fell out of contention with a three-and-out and a lost fumble on its next two possessions. Moore rushed for 76 yards. Donovan Mack was 10-of-14 passing for 91 yards and rushed for 37 yards. Next: Friday vs. Harrison (7-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 55-3. Gainesville led 48-0 at halftime. Kharim Hughley was 9-of-12 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Dwight Lewis rushed for 97 yards on 11 carries. Malachi Russell returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Roswell (7-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 70-0. Thomas County Central led 42-0 at halftime and improved its points average to 56 points per game. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Jaylen Johnson was 7-of-9 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Northgate 40-5. Hughes led only 6-5 with three minutes left in the second quarter but scored the final 34 points in a game for first place in Region 3. Darnell Kelly was 13-of-14 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Omari Harris rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Hughes led 455-100 in total yards. The victory put Hughes alone in first place of Region 3. Next: Friday at Morrow (1-7)

Last week: Beat Coffee 45-21. Houston County scored the game’s final 24 points after Coffee tied it 21-21 in the third quarter. Austin Stinson rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Maxwell was 21-of-29 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns. M.J. Mathis had three receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown and threw a 20-yard TD pass to Stinson. Westen Ard had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (8-0)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 62-22. Rome led 50-14 at halftime. Jeremy Ferguson rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and caught a 21-yard TD pass. Aidan McPherson was 8-of-15 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Collins had five receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at New Manchester (7-0)

Last week: Beat Veterans 48-3. Lee County led 42-3 at halftime. Marcus Snipes, playing only the first half, was 9-of-13 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. Lee County led 498-119 in total yards, and six players scored touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (0-8)

Last week: Beat Lanier 57-0. Trey Smith was 12-of-22 passing for 162 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and scored two conversions. Nick Peal rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Wills Campbell had four receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Brody Duffy had 14 total tackles. Next: Friday at (8-1)

Last week: Beat Perry 21-14. Isaiah White threw a 27-yard TD pass to Jamario Rice to break a 14-14 tie early in the fourth quarter, and Ware County was able to run out the clock after giving Perry one more possession, a three-and-out. White was 18-of-23 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Rice had 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Ware led 357-192 in total yards. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (4-4)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 75-7. Benedictine led 56-0 at halftime. Stephen Cannon was 7-of-8 passing for 183 yards and five touchdowns. All six starting skill players, including Cannon, scored touchdowns. Next: Friday at Perry (4-4)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 52-0. Nate Russell was 8-of-8 passing for 227 yards and five touchdowns, three to Brady Marchese, two to Madoxx Davis. Those were the receivers’ only receptions in a game Cartersville led 49-0 at halftime. Davis returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Hiram (5-4)

Last week: Beat Harris County 49-7. J.R. Harris passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Alanson Simmons had six receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Jonaz Walton rushed for 92 yards and had 41 yards receiving. Jacez Walton rushed for 94 yards. Next: Friday at Griffin (6-2)

Last week: Beat Clarkston 44-0. Clarkston dressed out 18 players and stopped the game at halftime because of injuries. Marist scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and led 232 to minus-8 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (7-1)

Last week: Beat Westminster 56-0. Blessed Trinity led 49-0 at halftime. M.J. Craft rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 50-yard TD pass. Ty Page was 7-of-8 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (5-3)

Last week: Beat Centennial 56-20. Kell led 35-0 at halftime, and Jowell Combay returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and a 42-6 lead in the third quarter. Moonie Gipson rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Kaleb Narcisse was 8-of-12 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Donte Grant Jr. rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Collin Davis and Michael Domanik had two tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (7-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 62-21. Sandy Creek trailed 21-20 midway in the second quarter but scored the game’s final 42 points. Amari Latimer rushed for 287 yards and seven touchdowns on 19 carries. Caleb Hill was 10-of-15 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mary Persons (5-3)

2. (2) Peach County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 41-7. Ashton Barton rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and caught three passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Caiden Ivory was 12-of-24 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Bryson Hughley returned a blocked punt for a 42 yard touchdown. Next: Friday at Cairo (6-2)

3. (3) Calhoun (6-2)

Last week: Beat Gilmer 49-22. Hudson Chadwick rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Chadwick’s 70-yard reception from Trace Hawkins late in the third quarter gave Calhoun a 35-16 lead, and Chadwick’s 80-yard run early in the fourth quarter made it 41-22. Coming in to the game, Calhoun was getting 58% of its total yards from passing (with Justin Beasley leading the state in receiving yards), but against Gilmer rushed for 325 yards and passed for 117. Next: Friday at Heritage-Ringgold (6-2)

4. (4) Jefferson (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cherokee Bluff (5-3)

5. (7) Troup (8-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 38-24. While leading 21-14 early in the second half, Troup muffed a punt, but on the next play, Jeremiah Culpepper returned a LaGrange fumble 70 yards for a 28-14 lead. Troup controlled the game from there. Troup’s Garrison Edwards (119) and Javarris Warner (100) each rushed for 100 or more yards, and Edwards was 7-of-17 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Thursday at Spalding (2-7)

6. (5) North Hall (8-0)

Last week: Beat Lumpkin County 35-12. Exploiting turnovers, North Hall scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-6 lead. Alex Schlieman was 25-of-35 passing for 266 yards and touchdowns to four receivers. Justin Allen rushed for 81 yards on nine carries. Parker Carlton had touchdowns rushing and receiving for the third time this season. Connor Harwood had two interceptions. Next: Friday at Johnson-Gainesville (0-8)

7. (8) Jenkins (7-1)

Last week: Beat Long County 49-13. Jenkins led 21-13 at halftime and outscored Long County 28-0 in the second half. Jenkins ran only 27 plays but produced 384 total yards and seven touchdowns. Dominique Johnson had 188 all-purpose yards, 114 in the return game. Next: Friday at Islands (1-7)

8. (9) West Laurens (8-0)

Last week: Beat Hephzibah 42-7. Branden Brooks rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Ty Cummings rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries and caught a 46-yard pass. Cason Pollock was 6-of-8 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns. West Laurens led 28-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Aquinas (6-2)

9. (10) Westside-Augusta (8-0)

Last week: Beat Harlem 14-7. Tamari Curry rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries, broke up three passes and intercepted a pass that clinched the victory after Harlem lined up on Westside’s 7-yard line in the final minute. Josh Crawford had five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, made eight tackles and broke up two passes. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (3-5)

10. (6) LaGrange (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Troup 38-24. Trailing 28-14 with 8:58 left in the third quarter, LaGrange lost quarterback Dylan Barber to injury and never got back in the game. Caydin Thomas rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries. Jhmarion Johnson rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Upson-Lee (5-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Jordan (0-8)

2. (3) Carver-Atlanta (9-0)

Last week: Beat Therrell 51-0. Gavin Hill had 146 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 11 touches. Michael Johnson had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (5-3)

3. (4) Morgan County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson 42-18. Morgan County took a 21-0 lead in the first half. Davis Strickland was 23-of-24 passing for 217 yards and four touchdowns, two to Ty Tillery, who had 10 receptions for 113 yards. Christian Monfort rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Pike County (3-5)

4. (5) Rockmart (7-1)

Last week: Beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 41-27. Nate Davis rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a TD pass. Tucker Parson was 12-of-22 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards. Gavin Green had four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Murray County (2-6)

5. (6) Callaway (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jackson (3-5)

6. (7) Sumter County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Hardaway (1-7)

7. (8) Hapeville Charter (4-4)

Last week: Beat Lovett 21-0. Keylan Pope was 11-of-18 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Zion Crawford intercepted two passes. Next: Friday at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-3)

8. (9) North Murray (8-0)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 42-28. North Murray led 28-21 entering the fourth quarter and scored two touchdowns for a 42-21 lead. Hudson Hulett rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries and was 7-of-10 passing for 85 yards. Layten Myers rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Friday at Coahulla Creek (2-6)

9. (10) Thomson (5-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Josey (1-7)

10. (NR) Burke County (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Butler (2-6)

Out: No. 2 Pierce County (7-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 52-14. Worth County led 49-0 at halftime. Kaden Chester rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Lyndon Worthy was 9-of-12 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Worth County intercepted three passes, and Tray Matthews returned one for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Jeff Davis (7-1)

2. (2) Toombs County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 42-7. Toombs County blocked a field goal, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble and led 35-0 at halftime. Justin Powell scored three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards on eight carries. Slade McDonald had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Vidalia (1-7)

3. (3) Heard County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Bremen 28-8. Ethan Tisdale rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and was 6-of-11 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown. Brody Buc Cofield had four receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. Bremen was held to 228 yards and scored two field goals and a safety. Next: Friday vs. Model (1-7)

4. (6) Swainsboro (8-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 35-20. Swainsboro scored four third-quarter touchdowns after trailing 12-8 at halftime. Kyle Johnson rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Marco Danford scored on three short runs. Next: Friday at Savannah Christian (5-3)

5. (5) Northeast (6-2)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 61-6. Northeast led 55-6 at halftime and held Central to minus-29 rushing yards and 20 total yards. Jordan Wiggins was 7-of-15 passing for 124 yards and four touchdowns, two to Keandre Jackson. Reginald Glover returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Dodge County (7-1)

6. (7) Thomasville (6-3)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 45-0. Cam Hill was 13-of-16 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Next: Oct. 31 vs. Berrien (2-6)

7. (8) Dodge County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 51-12. Dodge County intercepted five passes. Terrance Fordham intercepted two. Jeremiah Carr returned one for a touchdown. Justin Spady and Jerimiah Burns had the other two. Next: Friday vs. Northeast (6-2)

8. (9) Lamar County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 25-14. Lamar County trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter but scored 18 points and won despite just 192 total yards. Ross Hamrick passed for 102 yards and rushed for 84. Kenyae Barnes intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Social Circle (5-3)

9. (10) Fitzgerald (5-3)

Last week: Beat Berrien 42-6. L.J. Devine rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries and caught a 62-yard TD pass from Matthew Cowan. Cowan also threw a 72-yard TD pass to Vic Copeland with 1:02 left in the first half for a 21-6 lead. Next: Friday at Bacon County (4-4)

10. (NR) Dublin (6-2)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 42-19. Dublin led 14-13 at halftime and broke away with a 21-point third quarter. Dublin rushed for 317 yards on 47 carries. Jamarcus Knight rushed for 129 yards on nine carries. Next: Thursday at Central-Macon (0-8)

Out: No. 4 Bleckley County (6-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Lake Oconee Academy 41-3. Lincoln County outgained Lake Oconee 302-8 without allowing a first down. Fifteen Lincoln County players got rushing attempts. Next: Friday vs. Warren County (4-4)

2. (2) Clinch County (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (2-5)

3. (3) Bowdon (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greenville (3-5)

4. (4) Johnson County (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Glascock County (2-6)

5. (5) Brooks County (3-5)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (4-4)

6. (6) Early County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Pelham 37-0. Early County held Pelham to 84 total yards. Chandler Means had 11 tackles, an interception and a blocked punt. Evan Grist and Kobe Lingo each rushed for 77 yards with two touchdowns. Devonis Lee rushed for 85 yards. Next: Friday vs. Mitchell County (5-2)

7. (7) Wheeler County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 35-7. Alvin Ricks rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Reco Wooten threw a TD pass and returned an interception for a touchdown. Justin Culver rushed for 88 yards and forced a fumble. Laith Davis had nine tackles. Next: Friday at Wilcox County (6-2)

8. (8) Screven County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah 40-6. AB Hilton rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Screven County rushed for 344 yards and six touchdowns as a team. Next: Friday vs. Portal (3-5)

9. (9) Seminole County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 40-6. Kamauri Smith rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Ellis Denham was 9-of-13 passing for 170 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Next: Friday vs. Randolph-Clay (3-3-1)

10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Claxton (0-9)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Hebron Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 51-24. Stephens County returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, then got a 53-yard field goal from Luke Waters to cut the lead to 27-24, but Hebron Christian scored the game’s final 24 points. Devon Caldwell rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Jordan Greene was 11-of-18 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Hebron Christian intercepted three passes. Next: Friday vs. Franklin County (6-2)

2. (2) Fellowship Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (6-2)

3. (3) Calvary Day (7-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 68-0. Calvary Day led 48-0 at halftime and held Johnson to 16 total yards. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 59 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Groves (0-8)

4. (4) Savannah Christian (5-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (8-1)

5. (5) Prince Avenue Christian (6-2)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 45-14. Prince Avenue led 17-14 at halftime and took control on Chip Dickens’ 81-yard fumble return put the Wolverines ahead 31-14 in the third quarter. Ben Musser was 14-of-20 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Beard rushed for 95 yards on 17 carries and had three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Dockery had three receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at East Jackson (5-3)

6. (6) Aquinas (6-2)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 27-20. Jack Rhodes threw a 61-yard TD pass to Billy Barrett on the final play of the first half for a 14-14 tie and a 61-yard TD pass to Christian Kates — after a snap had gone over Rhodes’ head — for a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Rhodes was 10-of-15 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 28 yards and rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Freshman Colin Nixon was 7-of-9 passing for 50 yards. Kates had five receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (8-0)

7. (7) Athens Academy (8-1)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 48-14. Keyon Standifer had four receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal. Zay Prince rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Chap Chapman was 12-of-16 passing for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Rabun County (7-1)

8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (5-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Washington (2-6)

9. (NR) Whitefield Academy (7-1)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 24-19. Landmark Christian got within 24-19 in the final three minutes and recovered an onside kick but was penalized for illegal touching, and Whitefield Academy gained possession. Whitefield then ran out the clock after converting a third-and-16 with Landon Ryan's 22-yard pass to Cole Rabalais. Mason Hollingsworth rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and caught three passes for 42 yards. Ryan was 13-of-18 passing for 146 yards. Whitefield Academy led 343-219 in total yards. Whitefield clinched first place in subregion B of Region 5 and will play in the championship game on the final week of the regular season against Fellowship Christian or Wesleyan. Next: Friday at Walker (2-6)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-2)

Last week: Beat White County 40-14. Michael Miller was 19-of-27 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Bilbo had five receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Pierce Wilson rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Next: Friday at Pickens (7-1)

Out: No. 9 Wesleyan (6-2)