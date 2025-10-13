How the new top-10 football teams in each GHSA class fared in Week 9

Gainesville running back Nigel Newkirk (center) gains yardage against Milton during the second half Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Milton. Newkirk rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in the matchup of Class 5A top-10 teams. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

There wasn’t much movement in the rankings, as most teams took care of business last week.

Here’s how each ranked Georgia high school football team fared in Week 9, with a look ahead to their Week 10 opponent. The numbers on the far left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses next to those numbers are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Beat Dacula 58-7. Dayton Raiola was 9-of-11 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns, two to Torre Costin. D.J. McCoy rushed for 92 yards. Deion Miller had seven solo tackles. Next: Friday at Central Gwinnett (3-3)

Last week: Beat Rockdale County 58-10. Deuce Smith threw five touchdown passes in the first half. Jovanni Watts returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown. Jonathan Stafford had three catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 24 vs. South Gwinnett (5-2)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 56-7. Rontre Welch returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and caught a 46-yard TD pass five minutes later for a 14-0 lead. Jay Hagan returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. C.J. Cypher was 9-of-9 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Holtzclaw was 8-of-11 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (1-6)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 51-14. McEachern led 34-0 in the first half. Calvin Pittman was 8-of-9 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and Coby Pittman was 5-of-8 for 83 yards and a touchdown. Jacorey Shockley had five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Hillgrove (7-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 35-14. Mason Woods rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, and Lowndes rushed for 332 yards as a team. Next: Oct. 24 at Richmond Hill (6-2)

Last week: Beat Tift County 39-20. Jason Stephenson rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries, and his 29-yard TD run on the opening possession of the second half gave Colquitt County a 29-7 lead. Ja’Mari Stokes rushed for 92 yards on nine carries. Cohen Lawson was 16-of-20 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers played without Jae Lamar, a Georgia-committed running back and the team’s leading rusher, who is no longer on the team. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Camden County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Westlake 45-20. Adryan Cole returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown and a 30-14 lead midway in the third quarter. Mike Johnson was 9-of-14 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns, two to Devin Carter, who had four receptions for 136 yards. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Chapel Hill (1-6)

Last week: Beat Campbell 54-0. Hillgrove won by shutout for the fifth time this season and lowered its points-allowed average to a Class 6A-leading 1.9 per game. Donovan Mack was 8-of-10 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. McEachern (7-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 41-0. Jalon Copeland returned interceptions for touchdowns on Richmond Hill’s first two possessions. Tyrieke Wade was 14-of-18 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. Marquis Fennell had seven receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Oct. 24 at Tift County (3-5)

Last week: Beat Milton 28-16. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and his 50-yard run with 5:57 left gave Gainesville its final 28-16 lead. Kharim Hughley was 12-of-19 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown. Marshall Leonard, Kadin Fossung and Jamarion Matthews combined for five tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee (1-6)

Last week: Lost to Gainesville 28-16. Milton led 401-367 in total yards but missed a field goal and lost a fumble on two drives that covered more than 70 yards. Ben Halevi was 14-of-26 passing for 254 yards and a touchdown but was sacked three times. Bentley Hickman rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Jordan Carrasquillo had eight receptions for 156 yards. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Johns Creek (0-7)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 65-0. Rome led 51-0 at halftime and did not allow a first down in the game. Aidan McPherson was 10-of-12 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (3-4)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 57-13. Trey Smith was 19-of-21 passing for 195 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Dre Cousey had five receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Lanier (5-3)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 31-24. Sequoyah built a 24-3 lead in the third quarter and held Woodstock at bay from there. Will Rajecki’s 64-yard run in the fourth quarter made the score 31-17. Rajecki rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Kolby Martin was 13-of-20 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Pope (0-8)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 48-24. Cartersville led 41-7 in the first quarter. Nate Russell was 13-of-16 passing for 380 yards and four touchdowns. Brady Marchese had three receptions for 146 yards. Maddoxx Davis had four receptions for 131 yards. Palarreus Richards rushed for 119 yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (2-6)

Last week: Beat Eastside 14-13. Mason Cooper blocked an extra point in the fourth quarter, keeping North Oconee ahead 14-13, and North Oconee got two sacks on Eastside’s final possession. Harrison Faulkner was 9-of-17 passing for 109 yards and threw a 39-yard TD pass to Dallas Dickerson for a 14-0 lead before halftime. Next: Oct. 24 at Flowery Branch (5-2)

Last week: Beat Drew 91-0. Creekside achieved the widest victory margin in a GHSA game since 1967, even without scoring an offensive touchdown in the second half. Ced Kelley returned the second-half kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown, and Ziair Williams (30-yard interception return), Cassius Burch (30-yard fumble return) and Tavarre Terrell (32-yard fumble return) scored defensive touchdowns. Terrell also returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kelly rushed for 108 yards and five touchdowns, giving him six touchdowns in the game. Next: Oct. 24 at Jackson-Atlanta (6-2)

Last week: Beat Centennial 35-7. Connor Langford was 16-of-22 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Craig Dandridge had four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks Malone had 101 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. Next: Oct. 24 at Kell (6-2)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 28-21. Marist won after trailing 21-3 at halftime and allowed 47 yards of total offense after St. Pius scored on an 81-yard run on the third play of the game. St. Pius scored its other touchdowns on fumble returns of 81 and 39 yards. Jude Norden had nine solo tackles. James Lasco rushed for 148 yards on 30 carries, and his 2-yard run with 1:02 left broke a 21-21 tie. Lasco was 9-of-11 passing for 123 yards. Tyler Baradel kicked field goals of 40 and 46 yards. Next: Friday vs. Clarkston (0-7)

Last week: Beat Westminster 49-0. Kaleb Narcisse was 12-of-12 passing for 370 yards and two touchdowns. Brock Burrus had four receptions for 132 yards. Donte Grant had three receptions for 131 yards and rushed for 54 yards on four carries. Moonie Gipson rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Kell led 602-53 in total yards. Next: Friday at Centennial (5-2)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 48-0. Caleb Hill was 8-of-9 passing for 200 yards and a touchdown. Amari Latimer rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns on five carries. Corey Hadley returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Whitewater (3-4)

2. (2) Peach County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (0-7)

3. (3) Calhoun (5-2)

Last week: Beat Northwest Whitfield 42-20. Calhoun led 20-0 in the first quarter and held steady in a game that decided first place in Region 7. Trace Hawkins was 21-of-30 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Hudson Chadwick rushed for 195 yards on 13 carries. Justin Beasley had 11 receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Gilmer (4-3)

4. (4) Jefferson (7-1)

Last week: Beat East Hall 54-0. Chance Payne returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Jefferson led 28-0 in the first quarter. Bo Parker returned one of Jefferson’s four interceptions 98 yards for a 48-0 lead in the third quarter. East Hall had been averaging 36.1 points per game. Next: Oct. 24 at Cherokee Bluff (5-3)

5. (5) North Hall (7-0)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 49-38. Parker Carlton scored on a 6-yard run at the end of an 80-yard drive to tie the score 14-14 with 1:02 left in the first half, then intercepted a pass and returned it to the GAC 10 to set up one of his touchdowns and a 21-14 halftime lead. North Hall led the rest of the way. Alex Schlieman was 22-of-26 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown. Carlton rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Cole Cable had six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. North Hall led 478-307 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Lumpkin County (5-2)

6. (6) LaGrange (7-1)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 28-21. Dylan Barber scored on a 7-yard run with 1:45 left. The winning drive, of 26 yards, came after Jamarcus Benton forced a fumble that Cornelius Brown recovered on the Mary Persons 26-yard line. Mary Persons got two more possessions, but neither produced a threat. Barber rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and was 9-of-23 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jardon Stringer, who had five receptions for 108 yards. Next: Friday vs. Troup (7-0)

7. (7) Troup (7-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 38-21. Troup relinquished a 17-0 lead but regained control with Garrison Edwards' 50-yard TD run and his 76-yard TD pass to Parker Townsend to give Troup a 31-21 lead at halftime. Trinity Christian never got closer. Edwards passed for 184 yards and rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Trent Hodo rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Trinity's Bakari Hamilton rushed for 237 yards. Next: Friday at LaGrange (7-1)

8. (8) Jenkins (6-1)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 37-28. Zhire Sanders returned an interception for a touchdown and a 31-14 lead on the opening possession of the second half, and Jenkins never let it become a one-possession game from there. Ryan Scott rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Next: Friday vs. Long County (5-2)

9. (9) West Laurens (7-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 21-7. Shannon Adkins’ 4-yard run in the final three minutes was the clinching touchdown. Ty Cummings rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Hephzibah (3-5)

10. (10) Westside-Augusta (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 56-0. Tamari Curry rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 35-yard pass. Jaylen Stone was 7-of-10 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns. Westside led 562-81 in total yards, forced three turnovers and had six sacks. Next: Friday at Harlem (6-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (8-0)

Last week: Beat Sumter County 8-7. Sebastian Heard threw a 26-yard TD pass to Marte Sears with 4:33 left for the winning touchdown. Both players are freshmen. Sumter County had gone ahead on the previous drive. Carver’s only previous points came on a first-half safety after Sumter County made a bad snap to the quarterback. Carver led 168-74 in total yards. Carver’s Jaeden Taylor, Tristian Givens and Daijon Daniels combined for 11 tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 23 at Jordan (0-7)

2. (2) Pierce County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (2-6)

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (8-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 26-22. Terrious Favors scored on a 76-yard run with 8:43 left to cut the lead to 22-19 and broke up a fourth-down pass at Carver’s 20 to get the ball back. Lataious Stepp scored the game-winning touchdown, a 3-yard run, in the final minute. Favors had six receptions for 60 yards and three carries for 90 yards. Stepp rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries. Corey Fletcher was 11-of-18 passing for 174 yards. Quinton Moss had 11 tackles. Next: Thursday at Therrell (1-7)

4. (4) Morgan County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jackson (3-4)

5. (5) Rockmart (6-1)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 44-6. Nate Davis rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Tucker Parson was 12-of-17 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-2)

6. (6) Callaway (6-2)

Last week: Beat Rutland 45-12. Blake Harrington threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Dunn on Callaway’s first play from scrimmage, and Jeffery Ellis returned an interception for a touchdown on Rutland’s first play from scrimmage. Christon Kennedy scored three touchdowns. Jayden Bailey kicked a 47-yard field goal. Next: Oct. 24 at Jackson (3-4)

7. (7) Sumter County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Carver-Columbus 8-7. Sumter County took a 7-2 lead midway in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard pass from Ishmael Jones to Jacques Dice, but Carver countered with its only TD drive. Sumter blocked the extra point. Sumter drove to its 40 but turned the ball over on downs. Sumter County was limited to 74 total yards. Next: Oct. 23 at Hardaway (0-7)

8. (8) Hapeville Charter (3-4)

Last week: Beat Washington 34-7. Keylan Pope threw two TD passes to Jayden Lambert and one to ShaMario Johnson, the last one for a 34-7 lead in the third quarter. Hapeville allowed two first downs. Next: Friday at Lovett (5-2)

9. (9) North Murray (7-0)

Last week: Beat Ringgold 24-3. North Murray scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open what had been a 10-3 game. Hudson Hulett rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries and was 3-of-6 passing for 36 yards. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb Christian (4-3)

10. (10) Thomson (5-3)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 64-0. Thomson led 40-0 at halftime and rushed for 369 yards and six touchdowns. Jaris Sinkfield scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning a kickoff and finished with 148 all-purpose yards. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Josey (1-7)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 54-16. Worth County led 40-8 at halftime. Lyndon Worthy was 11-of-13 passing for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Colby Griffis had four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Tre’shaun Jones rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns and 14 carries. Kaden Chester rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 75-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (4-3)

2. (2) Toombs County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Country Day (2-5)

3. (4) Heard County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Darlington 41-20. Heard County rested starters after taking a 41-7 halftime lead. Ethan Tisdale rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and was 11-of-14 passing for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Bremen (4-3)

4. (6) Bleckley County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dublin (5-2)

5. (7) Northeast (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Central-Macon (0-7)

6. (8) Swainsboro (7-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 42-14. Marco Danford’s 22-yard return of a punt blocked by Derek Hughes and Ashton McCastle’s 17-yard interception return helped make it a blowout. Danford also had three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Gray was 10-of-15 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Johnson rushed for 109 yards on 16 carries Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (1-6)

7. (3) Thomasville (5-3)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 24-21. Thomasville led 14-0, scoring its second touchdown on a quick drive after Fitzgerald muffed a first-quarter punt, but didn’t score again until 2:03 left to cut the lead to 24-21. Thomasville had one more possession but not enough time to muster a threat. Cam Hill was 16-of-26 passing for 139 yards, but Thomasville was held to 28 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Brantley County (0-7)

8. (9) Dodge County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jefferson County (1-6)

9. (10) Lamar County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Utopian Academy 61-6. Lamar County led 47-0 at halftime. Jayden Hillman rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Next: Friday at Putnam County (5-3)

10. (NR) Fitzgerald (4-3)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 24-21. After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, Fitzgerald took the lead for good on an 11-play, 73-yard drive on the first possession of the third quarter. The drive took 11:18 off the clock. Fitzgerald then had a 14-play, 95-yard drive in the fourth quarter to lead 24-14. Fitzgerald outrushed Thomasville 299-28. Tyson King rushed for 135 yards on 23 carries and had six tackles. L.J. Devine rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (2-5)

Out: No. 5 Rabun County (7-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 42-7. Lincoln County led 35-0 at halftime, rushed for 435 yards and passed for 9 yards on one attempt. Jonathan Norman rushed for 91 yards on five carries and scored three touchdowns in the second quarter. Kelby Glaze rushed for 110 yards on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Lake Oconee Academy (2-6)

2. (2) Clinch County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 6-0. With the score 0-0, Clinch County’s Fred Causey blocked Brooks County’s 33-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 left, and Jakyri Posley returned it 80 yards for the game’s only score. Causey later intercepted his seventh pass of the season to clinch the victory after Brooks County got to midfield. Both teams had just one other drive inside their opponent’s 25-yard line. Clinch County’s ended with a lost fumble. Brooks County’s ended with an interception. The victory left Clinch County alone in first place in Region 2. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Turner County (2-4)

3. (3) Bowdon (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 44-7. Josh Hopkins rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and was 8-of-12 passing for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Daniel rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and threw a 65-yard TD pass. Kaiden Prothro had four receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Lucki Bailey and Paul Wilson had seven tackles each. Next: Oct. 24 at Greenville (3-4)

4. (4) Johnson County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 40-7. Tayshawn Norris rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Freshman Kelsey Waters rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Glascock County (2-6)

5. (5) Brooks County (3-5)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 6-0. Brooks County’s 33-yard field-goal attempt with 2:12 left was blocked and returned for a touchdown. Brooks County led 219-156 in total yards. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Charlton County (4-4)

6. (6) Early County (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pelham (0-7)

7. (7) Wheeler County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Telfair County (2-6)

8. (8) Screven County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Metter 27-7. Screven County rushed for 365 yards and completed just two passes for 21 yards. DeMarko Ward rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. AB Hilton rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Savannah (1-5)

9. (9) Seminole County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Terrell County (1-6)

10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (6-2)

Last week: Beat Portal 41-14. ECI rushed for 341 yards and passed for 142. A.B. Marsh rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Tyler Foreman rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 24 at Claxton (0-8)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Hebron Christian (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Stephens County (3-4)

2. (2) Fellowship Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 70-0. Fellowship Christian led 49-0 at halftime. C.J. Givers rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jonathan Granby was 7-of-8 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 84 yards on four carries and scored three first-quarter touchdowns. Freshman Cannon Bearor scored on a 51-yard fumble return. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Wesleyan (6-2)

3. (3) Calvary Day (6-1)

Last week: Beat Islands 42-8. Calvary Day led 42-0 at halftime and won easily with just 202 total yards. Jeffrey McCormick had three sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (2-5)

4. (5) Savannah Christian (5-3)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 37-14. Savannah Christian led 23-0 in the first half, finished with 650 total yards and won comfortably despite allowing 321 rushing yards. Freshman Jameer Jackson rushed for 127 yards on 14 carries. Blaise Thomas passed for 196 yards. Cam Yeldell had four receptions for 100 yards and completed two passes for 82 yards. Next: Oct. 24 vs. Swainsboro (7-1)

5. (6) Prince Avenue Christian (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Franklin County (6-1)

6. (4) Aquinas (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Harlem 21-14. Harlem took a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, and Aquinas turned the ball over on downs on the Harlem 37 on its best remaining drive. Jack Rhodes, Aquinas' star wide receiver, was pressed into quarterback duty because of an injury to Turner Stevenson. Rhodes was 14-of-30 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown, though was intercepted twice. Next: Friday at Baldwin (3-4)

7. (7) Athens Academy (7-1)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 69-13. Keyon Standifer scored six touchdowns in the first half — four receiving, one rushing and one returning a lateral from Baynes Collins, who had intercepted a pass. Standifer had seven receptions for 210 yards. Chap Chapman was 14-of-21 passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (4-4)

8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (5-3)

Last week: Lost to Carver-Atlanta 26-22. Leading 22-19, Holy Innocents’ had a fourth-and-5 at Carver’s 20-yard line with 1:33 left but threw incomplete, and Carver drove for the winning touchdown. Ryan Woods was 11-of-21 passing for 183 yards. Myles Jackson had three sacks and a safety. Next: Oct. 25 at Washington (2-6)

9. (9) Wesleyan (6-2)

Last week: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 49-7. Wesleyan led 31-0 at halftime. Maddox Gartland rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Next: Oct. 24 at Fellowship Christian (6-1)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-2)

Last week: Lost to North Hall 49-38. GAC scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including Zach Koons’ 70-yard kickoff return, but North Hall also scored 21 points in the quarter, and GAC never made it a one-possession game. Michael Miller was 17-of-23 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards. Next: Friday at White County (1-6)