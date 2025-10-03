AJC Varsity

Hillgrove football leads the state in fewest points allowed per game

32 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 7:

Class 6A

2.6 - Hillgrove

7.4 - McEachern

9.0 - Lowndes

9.0 - Richmond Hill

9.2 - North Gwinnett

10.2 - Grayson

10.7 - South Gwinnett

12.0 - Valdosta

12.5 - Collins Hill

12.8 - Carrollton

Class 5A

8.2 - Thomas County Central

8.8 - Milton

9.5 - Lovejoy

11.2 - New Manchester

11.8 - Northgate

12.0 - Hughes

12.5 - Sequoyah

12.7 - Jackson County

15.2 - Coffee

15.2 - River Ridge

Class 4A

3.2 - North Oconee

7.2 - Lithonia

8.0 - Walnut Grove

8.8 - Marist

8.8 - Southwest DeKalb

9.3 - Creekside

10.3 - Central (Carrollton)

10.7 - Jackson (Atlanta)

12.7 - Cartersville

14.8 - Jonesboro

Class 3A

9.6 - Westside (Augusta)

10.4 - Sandy Creek

11.3 - Jefferson

11.3 - Monroe Area

12.0 - Peach County

12.5 - LaGrange

12.8 - Harlem

14.2 - LaFayette

14.6 - Troup

15.2 - Douglass

Class 2A

4.7 - Carver (Atlanta)

5.8 - Sumter County

6.2 - Pierce County

7.3 - Carver (Columbus)

8.8 - Franklin County

12.8 - Cook

14.0 - Miller Grove

14.3 - Callaway

14.5 - Laney

15.8 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

15.8 - Morgan County

Class A Division I

5.3 - Worth County

6.8 - Northeast

9.5 - Haralson County

10.6 - Heard County

11.5 - Jasper County

12.0 - Rabun County

12.3 - Dublin

12.7 - Toombs County

14.0 - Lamar County

14.3 - Bleckley County

Class A Division II

6.2 - Screven County

7.7 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

11.4 - Lincoln County

11.8 - Johnson County

13.2 - Seminole County

14.7 - Clinch County

15.4 - Randolph-Clay

15.5 - Atkinson County

15.8 - Wheeler County

16.8 - Taylor County

Class 3A-A Private

6.8 - Landmark Christian

7.3 - Holy Innocents’

8.7 - Lovett

12.0 – Mt. Bethel Christian

14.2 - King’s Ridge Christian

15.8 - Fellowship Christian

16.5 - Wesleyan

20.4 - Hebron Christian

21.5 - Athens Academy

21.8 - Aquinas

21.8 - Whitefield Academy

GIAA

4.7 - Edmund Burke Academy

6.3 - Deerfield-Windsor

9.0 - George Walton Academy

9.7 - Calvary Christian

11.7 - Brentwood

14.2 - Westfield

14.9 - Trinity Christian (Dublin)

15.6 - First Presbyterian

15.7 - Piedmont Academy

16.0 - Flint River Academy

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

