Hillgrove football leads the state in fewest points allowed per game

Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification, through Week 7:
Class 6A
2.6 - Hillgrove
7.4 - McEachern
9.0 - Lowndes
9.0 - Richmond Hill
9.2 - North Gwinnett
10.2 - Grayson
10.7 - South Gwinnett
12.0 - Valdosta
12.5 - Collins Hill
12.8 - Carrollton
8.2 - Thomas County Central
8.8 - Milton
9.5 - Lovejoy
11.2 - New Manchester
11.8 - Northgate
12.0 - Hughes
12.5 - Sequoyah
12.7 - Jackson County
15.2 - Coffee
15.2 - River Ridge
3.2 - North Oconee
7.2 - Lithonia
8.0 - Walnut Grove
8.8 - Marist
8.8 - Southwest DeKalb
9.3 - Creekside
10.3 - Central (Carrollton)
10.7 - Jackson (Atlanta)
12.7 - Cartersville
14.8 - Jonesboro
9.6 - Westside (Augusta)
10.4 - Sandy Creek
11.3 - Jefferson
11.3 - Monroe Area
12.0 - Peach County
12.5 - LaGrange
12.8 - Harlem
14.2 - LaFayette
14.6 - Troup
15.2 - Douglass
4.7 - Carver (Atlanta)
5.8 - Sumter County
6.2 - Pierce County
7.3 - Carver (Columbus)
8.8 - Franklin County
12.8 - Cook
14.0 - Miller Grove
14.3 - Callaway
14.5 - Laney
15.8 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
15.8 - Morgan County
5.3 - Worth County
6.8 - Northeast
9.5 - Haralson County
10.6 - Heard County
11.5 - Jasper County
12.0 - Rabun County
12.3 - Dublin
12.7 - Toombs County
14.0 - Lamar County
14.3 - Bleckley County
6.2 - Screven County
7.7 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
11.4 - Lincoln County
11.8 - Johnson County
13.2 - Seminole County
14.7 - Clinch County
15.4 - Randolph-Clay
15.5 - Atkinson County
15.8 - Wheeler County
16.8 - Taylor County
6.8 - Landmark Christian
7.3 - Holy Innocents’
8.7 - Lovett
12.0 – Mt. Bethel Christian
14.2 - King’s Ridge Christian
15.8 - Fellowship Christian
16.5 - Wesleyan
20.4 - Hebron Christian
21.5 - Athens Academy
21.8 - Aquinas
21.8 - Whitefield Academy
4.7 - Edmund Burke Academy
6.3 - Deerfield-Windsor
9.0 - George Walton Academy
9.7 - Calvary Christian
11.7 - Brentwood
14.2 - Westfield
14.9 - Trinity Christian (Dublin)
15.6 - First Presbyterian
15.7 - Piedmont Academy
16.0 - Flint River Academy