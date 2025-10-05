High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

Week 8 was relatively quiet for Georgia high school football, as only eight ranked teams lost. The biggest riser was Bleckley County, which entered the rankings at No. 6 in Class A Division I after beating No. 4 Northeast. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Kell of Class 4A beat No. 8 Blessed Trinity 3-0 and moved into the top 10 at No. 9. Blessed Trinity (4-3) fell to No. 10. Kell (5-2) started the season No. 10 but dropped out with losses to Sequoyah and Lowndes, top-10 teams from higher classifications.

Kell, Thomson and Bleckley County entered the football rankings this week after victories over top-10 teams in a weekend of limited upsets.

Also in 4A, No. 10 Cass (6-2) fell out of the rankings after losing to No. 3 Cartersville 56-28.

In Class 2A, Thomson beat previous No. 7 Burke County 24-14. Thomson (4-3) is now No. 10. Burke County, the 2024 2A runner-up, fell out.

Bleckley County of Class A Division I made the biggest jump in any class, landing at No. 6 after beating previous No. 4 Northeast 14-13. Northeast (5-2) fell to No. 7. Bleckley (6-1) lost in August to current No. 9 Dodge County.

Only eight top-10 teams lost in Week 8, and four of those were beaten by other ranked teams. That spelled little change in the rankings. There was no change in four classes: 5A, 3A, A Division II and 3A-A Private.