AJC Varsity

High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

Kell, Thomson, Bleckley County are ranked after upset wins in Week 8.
Week 8 was relatively quiet for Georgia high school football, as only eight ranked teams lost. The biggest riser was Bleckley County, which entered the rankings at No. 6 in Class A Division I after beating No. 4 Northeast. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Week 8 was relatively quiet for Georgia high school football, as only eight ranked teams lost. The biggest riser was Bleckley County, which entered the rankings at No. 6 in Class A Division I after beating No. 4 Northeast. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
57 minutes ago

Kell, Thomson and Bleckley County entered the football rankings this week after victories over top-10 teams in a weekend of limited upsets.

Kell of Class 4A beat No. 8 Blessed Trinity 3-0 and moved into the top 10 at No. 9. Blessed Trinity (4-3) fell to No. 10. Kell (5-2) started the season No. 10 but dropped out with losses to Sequoyah and Lowndes, top-10 teams from higher classifications.

RELATED
Peach State Products: Ex-Columbia RB Jadan Baugh powers Florida over Texas

Also in 4A, No. 10 Cass (6-2) fell out of the rankings after losing to No. 3 Cartersville 56-28.

In Class 2A, Thomson beat previous No. 7 Burke County 24-14. Thomson (4-3) is now No. 10. Burke County, the 2024 2A runner-up, fell out.

Bleckley County of Class A Division I made the biggest jump in any class, landing at No. 6 after beating previous No. 4 Northeast 14-13. Northeast (5-2) fell to No. 7. Bleckley (6-1) lost in August to current No. 9 Dodge County.

Only eight top-10 teams lost in Week 8, and four of those were beaten by other ranked teams. That spelled little change in the rankings. There was no change in four classes: 5A, 3A, A Division II and 3A-A Private.

The regular season has four more weeks. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 14.

RELATED
Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Teams’ previous ranking in parentheses.

Class 6A

  1. (1) Grayson (7-0)
  2. (2) Buford (6-0)
  3. (3) Carrollton (7-0)
  4. (4) Lowndes (7-0)
  5. (6) McEachern (6-0)
  6. (7) Douglas County (5-2)
  7. (8) North Gwinnett (6-1)
  8. (9) Colquitt County (5-2)
  9. (5) Valdosta (6-1)
  10. (10) Hillgrove (6-0)

Class 5A

  1. (1) Hughes (7-0)
  2. (2) Thomas County Central (7-0)
  3. (3) Milton (6-1)
  4. (4) Gainesville (6-1)
  5. (5) Houston County (7-0)
  6. (6) Roswell (5-1)
  7. (7) Lee County (5-2)
  8. (8) Rome (4-2)
  9. (9) Sequoyah (6-1)
  10. (10) Northgate (7-0)

Class 4A

  1. (1) North Oconee (7-0)
  2. (2) Creekside (7-0)
  3. (3) Cartersville (7-0)
  4. (4) Benedictine (4-2)
  5. (5) Ware County (6-1)
  6. (6) Marist (5-1)
  7. (7) Central (Carrollton) (7-0)
  8. (9) Cambridge (6-1)
  9. (NR) Kell (5-2)
  10. (8) Blessed Trinity (4-3)

Out: No. 10 Cass (6-2)

Class 3A

  1. (1) Sandy Creek (6-0)
  2. (2) Peach County (7-0)
  3. (3) Calhoun (4-2)
  4. (4) Jefferson (6-1)
  5. (5) North Hall (6-0)
  6. (6) LaGrange (6-1)
  7. (7) Troup (6-0)
  8. (8) Jenkins (5-1)
  9. (9) West Laurens (6-0)
  10. (10) Westside-Augusta (6-0)

Class 2A

  1. (1) Carver-Columbus (7-0)
  2. (2) Pierce County (7-0)
  3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (7-0)
  4. (4) Morgan County (7-0)
  5. (5) Rockmart (5-1)
  6. (6) Callaway (5-2)
  7. (8) Sumter County (7-0)
  8. (9) Hapeville Charter (2-4)
  9. (10) North Murray (6-0)
  10. (NR) Thomson (4-3)

Out: No. 7 Burke County (5-2)

Class A Division I

  1. (1) Worth County (7-0)
  2. (2) Toombs County (6-1)
  3. (3) Thomasville (5-2)
  4. (5) Heard County (6-0)
  5. (7) Rabun County (7-0)
  6. (NR) Bleckley County (6-1)
  7. (4) Northeast (5-2)
  8. (6) Swainsboro (6-1)
  9. (10) Dodge County (6-1)
  10. (8) Lamar County (6-0)

Out: No. 9 Dublin (5-2)

Class A Division II

  1. (1) Lincoln County (6-0)
  2. (2) Clinch County (7-0)
  3. (3) Bowdon (5-2)
  4. (4) Johnson County (7-0)
  5. (5) Brooks County (3-4)
  6. (6) Early County (5-2)
  7. (7) Wheeler County (7-0)
  8. (8) Screven County (6-0)
  9. (9) Seminole County (5-1)
  10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (5-2)

Class 3A-A Private

  1. (1) Hebron Christian (5-1)
  2. (2) Fellowship Christian (5-1)
  3. (3) Calvary Day (5-1)
  4. (4) Aquinas (5-1)
  5. (5) Savannah Christian (4-3)
  6. (6) Prince Avenue Christian (5-2)
  7. (7) Athens Academy (6-1)
  8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (5-2)
  9. (9) Wesleyan (5-2)
  10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Carver vs. Dunwoody

Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

Bowdon avenges last season’s key region loss to Manchester with a rout

Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Keep Reading

Region control at stake in top 10 Georgia high school football games Week 8

Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

How the new top-10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 7

Featured

Day 3 of Braves Spring Training

Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ manager opening

‘She sparked a movement’: Atlanta primatologists reflect on Jane Goodall

Government shutdown slows operations but not visitors at Georgia parks