Friday recap: McEachern, Hughes, Troup win top-10 battles

McEachern wide receiver Nalin Scott (2) dodges a tackle against Hillgrove at Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium in Powder Springs, GA on Friday, October 17th, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Griffin, Douglass and Jasper County also scored pivotal victories that put them in position to win rare region championships.

Undefeated McEachern, Hughes and Troup won impressively in challenges from top-10 opponents Friday night, while unranked Crisp County and Dublin upset top-five teams in the 10th weekend of the high school football season.

McEachern, the No. 5 team in Class 6A, beat No. 10 Hillgrove 35-14 to take charge of Region 3-6A and moved to 8-0 for the first time since 2019. Henry Pullen rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Both Powder Springs teams entered 7-0 overall and 4-0 in region play.

No. 1 Hughes of Class 5A beat No. 10 Northgate 40-5 in another high-profile game between 7-0, 4-0 teams. Hughes, the defending Region 3 champion and 2024 state runner-up, finished the night in first place in region play after Newnan (6-2, 3-2) knocked off Lovejoy (7-1, 4-1) 38-8.

Troup, the No. 7 team in Class 3A, beat No. 6 LaGrange 38-24 in a Troup County rivalry game. Troup (8-0, 6-0) had lost three straight games in the series. Troup is scheduled to play No. 1 Sandy Creek (9-0, 7-0) on Halloween night to settle the region.

In Class 2A, Crisp County beat No. 2 Pierce County 28-16, dealing the Pirates (7-2, 1-1 in Region 3) their first loss. Crisp (3-6, 2-1) has lost to five teams currently or formerly ranked this season and won this game as a 21-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The region’s new first-place team is Appling County (5-3, 3-0), a 49-7 winner over Tattnall County.