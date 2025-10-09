Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Zac Robinson, Michael Penix Jr. on same page on the sideline Robinson has to work on his field awareness after getting run over. The Falcons' offense was humming much more efficiently after offensive coordinator Zac Robinson moved from the booth down to field level last week in a win over the Commanders. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was pleased with how the operation worked Sunday with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the sideline. The plays were in on time. No wasted timeouts. On top of that, the Falcons scored on their first three possessions and went on to post 34 points and 24 first downs in the win over the Commanders.

The Falcons (2-2) will look forward to building on that efficient performance when they face the Bills (4-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Yeah, it was good,” Penix said Thursday. “It was great. I feel like the communication was there, just being able to have him (at field level)...So, whenever we came off the field, just go straight to him and talk to him about what we’re seeing. He’d talk to us about what he’s seeing and what we look forward to calling throughout the game. So, I feel like it’s definitely good. I do feel like it helped us.” There was one major problem. “I got smoked,” said Robinson about getting knocked over. “My awareness level needs to pick up for sure.”

RELATED Falcons’ Zac Robinson declines to comment about Oklahoma State opening The defense was on the field and Robinson was talking on the headsets.

“I kind of looked over, and Billy Bowman is, of course, he’s scrapping with one of their players,” Robinson said. “The next thing I know I get completely flipped over.” Other than staying out of the way, things went well. “I thought it was good,” Robinson said. “The communication from last year being up in the booth and the last three games, we’ve always been able to communicate well as a staff. But (going) down there, being with the guys, feeling their energy throughout the game, I thought it was all positive.” Robinson wished that he’d gone down to the field sooner. “The only thing I thought about afterward was man, kicking myself because maybe we should have started the season down there,” Robinson said. “Glad we kind of addressed it when we did. It was fun being down there with the guys.

“It’s obviously a different vantage point, but I was used to that in L.A. (when he was on the Rams’ staff). I was down on the field for five years. It felt very similar to those (years). I thought it was positive. We’ll keep (going) in that direction.” RELATED A case of the Mondays: Falcons fly into NFL prime-time spotlight vs. Buffalo The Falcons could have worked this out during the exhibition season, but they elected not to play the starters while trying to mitigate injuries. “He’s a little (upset) that he didn’t start down there at the beginning of the season,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I think if he had his druthers over again, he’d start down at the beginning of the season and be able to go through some of those things.” Morris has been supportive of Penix since he named him the starter late last season. However, his respect grew after the way Penix handled his poor showing earlier this season against the Panthers on Sept. 21. “That is the telltale sign for quarterbacks: how you respond after it doesn’t go your way,” Morris said. “It’s not absolutely what you wanted it to look like in the game. You have to respond and play better.”

Penix responded with a good week of practice heading into the Washington game. “I loved his verbal response to his team,” Morris said. “I loved his response in the game. I loved his response after, of knowing it’s a process. I loved how he reacted to the criticism.” RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: The Falcons have an identity The team’s formations were attacked and stats were used to be critical of the offensive attack after they were shut out by the Panthers. “He handled it the right way,” Morris said. “I was proud of him.” Penix won over the veterans with his approach.