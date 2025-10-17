Atlanta Falcons Falcons inside linebackers at the heart of the No. 1 defense in the NFL The Falcons (3-2) will need them to continue to play at a high level when they face the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, and one of the main reasons is the play of inside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo. They can play off the ball, on the ball and down the field. Their versatility has been on display through five games, and they have helped the Falcons post three wins over teams that went to the playoffs last season. The Falcons (3-2) will need them to continue to play at a high level when they face the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Elliss is tied for second on the team with 27 tackles. He also has 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, four tackles for losses and one pass breakup. Deablo ranks fourth on the team in tackles (23) and has half a sack, four pass breakups, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery. "I think Deablo has really helped their defense," NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. "I think this kid Xavier Watts can really play at the safety position. ... There is a lot to believe is going to grow into something this year." Both Elliss and Deablo were free-agent signees by general manager Terry Fontenot. Elliss signed a three-year, $21.5 million deal in 2023. Deablo signed a two-year, $14 million deal in March. "Kaden plays outside linebacker," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He plays inside linebacker. He plays spinner (blitzer or dropper) in our third-down packages. He plays on the ball, off the ball. He does everything." RELATED Falcons defense took oath to focus on 'getting population' to the football Elliss is the defensive signal-caller and wears the green dot on his helmet to designate that. "Our defensive calls, although I say that we major in simplicity and we have some (short) play-calls, where there are long tags and alerts: a front, a coverage and a stunt," said Ulbrich, who played linebacker for 10 years in the NFL. "More than I've ever had to do. If I was the (middle linebacker), I'd have a hard time running this defense, I really would. But he does it all for us. So, his versatility is a superpower. It's cool." Ulbrich is careful not to put too much on Elliss' plate.

“Can he handle that?” Ulbrich said. “And (linebackers coach) Barrett (Ruud’s) always like, ‘Of course he can handle that.’”

Elliss has started 39 consecutive games for the Falcons. “He’s been a huge part of the success here,” Ulbrich said. “He’s another one that, gosh, and I know I’m sounding a bit redundant right now, but the character of everyone, but Kaden especially, is so unique. Another guy that is 100% about the team.” Deablo caught the Falcons’ attention when they played the Raiders last season. “Like, you have a vision of Divine when we signed him,” Ulbrich said. “We saw all the traits. We saw the ability. We saw the potential. But until you really get your hands on somebody, you don’t know if he’s going to actually realize that potential or that vision.” Through five games, Deablo has exceeded expectations. He flashed in coverage against the Bills, knocking down a Josh Allen pass intended for tight end Dawson Knox. Later, he came free on a stunt while rushing Allen, but Dee Alford beat him to the sack.

"I wouldn't want to throw a (short pass route) within the vicinity of him," Ulbrich said. "He's a velociraptor in there. He is ridiculously fast and long." The range makes Deablo, who played safety in college at Virginia Tech, exceptional. "What's so unique is he can take away the dig that's 25 yards deep and then tackle the checkdown for two yards," Ulbrich said. "It makes no sense. His range, his speed, his athleticism, but also his instinct and his intelligence. It's been really cool to work with him." The Falcons have the highest blitz rate in the league. It remains to be seen if that style of play is sustainable. However, things have come together fast.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Deablo said. “Especially the way we work every day. We talk to each other like brothers. Even when somebody messes up, we are accountable (to) each other. When Kaden messes up, I’m going to let him know. When I mess up, he’s going to let me know. Then we’ll back each other up. I think the brotherhood is the reason why we play so good.” Elliss also is pleased with the progress. “We’ve had great games, good games, but, man, I see elite and dominant games coming our way,” Elliss said. “If we can continue to work and attack the process every single week.” Safety Jessie Bates III leads the team with 29 tackles, and Watts is tied with Elliss for second with 27 tackles. After joining the team, Deablo wanted to know how he could make things easier for Bates.

"I felt like before the season started, I went to talk to Jessie," Deablo said. "I felt as a linebacker I could make his job easier, the back end could make more plays. Just like the (defensive) line, if they could make my job easier. It's just all around. We're all one group. I just want us to be the best we can. If we are all on the same page, it would make life easier." So far, they've all been on the same page in at least four of the five games. No one has been able to explain the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21. Elliss and Deablo will have key roles against the 49ers, whether they face Mac Jones or Brock Purdy at quarterback. "I've unfortunately had experience against Mac Jones, playing against him with the Patriots," Ulbrich said. "I think we saw him two or three times. I always left those games very impressed with the quarterback that he is. He doesn't get enough credit for the athleticism that he has, the mobility that he has." Purdy has a toe injury and has been limited in practice.