Falcons’ injury report: Michael Penix Jr. was limited in practice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and safety Jordan Fuller were among full participants. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has a bone bruise on his left knee, was limited in practice on Thursday.

The Falcons went through a padded practice. Penix was moving around fine during the open portion of practice.