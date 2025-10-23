Falcons Logo
Falcons’ injury report: Michael Penix Jr. was limited in practice

KhaDarel Hodge, Jordan Fuller among full practice participants
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and safety Jordan Fuller were among full participants. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and safety Jordan Fuller were among full participants. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
38 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has a bone bruise on his left knee, was limited in practice on Thursday.

The Falcons went through a padded practice. Penix was moving around fine during the open portion of practice.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (pectoral), safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot) fully participated in practice.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (fractured forearm), outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) did not practice.

In addition to Penix, the other limited players included wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), running back Tyler Allgeier (hip/ knee), cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (calf), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (not injury related/rest), left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee).

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

