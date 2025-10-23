Falcons’ injury report: Michael Penix Jr. was limited in practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has a bone bruise on his left knee, was limited in practice on Thursday.
The Falcons went through a padded practice. Penix was moving around fine during the open portion of practice.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (pectoral), safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot) fully participated in practice.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (fractured forearm), outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) did not practice.
In addition to Penix, the other limited players included wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), running back Tyler Allgeier (hip/ knee), cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (calf), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (not injury related/rest), left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee).