Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr., Drake London set to return vs. Patriots

After shorthanded roster lost to Dolphins last week, offense looks to be closer to full strength.

Penix (knee injury) and London (hip) did not play in the 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 26. Also, tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) are set to play.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London, two of the Falcons top offensive weapons, are set to return to the lineup after missing one game.

Neither was listed on the week’s final injury report with a game-day designation before the Falcons (3-4) face the Patriots (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“It was a good week of preparation,” London said. “Getting the energy back, getting juice flowing again. We are just trying to go out there and get a win. That’s our main focus right now.”

London, who ranks second on the team with 38 catches, is looking forward to playing. He leads the team in yards receiving with 469 and two touchdown receptions.

“Blessed,” London said. “I wasn’t happy that I wasn’t able to go out there (last Sunday). I honestly just happy to be playing again. I’m ready to get out there, make some noise and try to rally and get a ‘W’.”