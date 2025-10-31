Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr., Drake London set to return vs. Patriots

After shorthanded roster lost to Dolphins last week, offense looks to be closer to full strength.
The Atlanta Falcons will have two of their top offensive weapons back this week in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London. Both missed last week's loss to the Dolphins with injuries. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Atlanta Falcons will have two of their top offensive weapons back this week in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London. Both missed last week's loss to the Dolphins with injuries. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
50 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London, two of the Falcons top offensive weapons, are set to return to the lineup after missing one game.

Penix (knee injury) and London (hip) did not play in the 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 26. Also, tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) are set to play.

Neither was listed on the week’s final injury report with a game-day designation before the Falcons (3-4) face the Patriots (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“It was a good week of preparation,” London said. “Getting the energy back, getting juice flowing again. We are just trying to go out there and get a win. That’s our main focus right now.”

RELATED
https://www.ajc.com/sports/2025/10/falcons-staying-together-through-mentally-tough-season/

London, who ranks second on the team with 38 catches, is looking forward to playing. He leads the team in yards receiving with 469 and two touchdown receptions.

“Blessed,” London said. “I wasn’t happy that I wasn’t able to go out there (last Sunday). I honestly just happy to be playing again. I’m ready to get out there, make some noise and try to rally and get a ‘W’.”

Offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot), nickelback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee) were declared out.

Safety Jessie Bates III, outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring) were listed as questionable.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Miami Dolphins

Falcons staying together through mentally tough season

45m ago

Falcons juggling players among the linebackers after Deablo injury

Falcons’ Jessie Bates III sleeping in hyperbaric chamber

Keep Reading

Falcons roster moves: Drake London questionable; Deablo to injured reserve

Penix says slumping Falcons offense is ‘right where we want to be’

X-factor for the Falcons: When will they unleash those weapons on offense?

Featured

Mayoral Race - Part 1 - Transportation

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda

Georgia women face geographic gaps in prenatal care

Ex-Stonecrest mayor accused of lying about prison time to run for City Council