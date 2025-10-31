Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr., Drake London set to return vs. Patriots
After shorthanded roster lost to Dolphins last week, offense looks to be closer to full strength.
The Atlanta Falcons will have two of their top offensive weapons back this week in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Drake London. Both missed last week's loss to the Dolphins with injuries. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
London, who ranks second on the team with 38 catches, is looking forward to playing. He leads the team in yards receiving with 469 and two touchdown receptions.
“Blessed,” London said. “I wasn’t happy that I wasn’t able to go out there (last Sunday). I honestly just happy to be playing again. I’m ready to get out there, make some noise and try to rally and get a ‘W’.”
Offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot), nickelback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee) were declared out.
Safety Jessie Bates III, outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring) were listed as questionable.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.