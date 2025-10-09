Falcons’ Darnell Mooney to miss practice; considered ‘day to day.’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Washington on Sept. 28, will not practice Thursday and is considered day to day, according to coach Raheem Morris.
Mooney has had a rough start to the season. He suffered a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp in July. He missed the season opener, but played in the second game, against Minnesota.
He has caught seven of 16 targets for 79 yards. In the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21, Mooney was targeted 11 times, but caught just four passes.
“We’ve kind of been managing that pretty much the whole time, because Mooney hurt himself the first snap of camp,” Morris said. “He came back and was able to go out there and play. Casey Washington is doing a nice job for us at the (split end) position. We have the ability to slot Ray-Ray (McCloud) out there and do some of those things at the (split end) position.”
It’s unclear if Mooney will be available to face the Bills on Monday. He caught 64 of 106 targets for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last season.
“Right now, Mooney is still day to day,” Morris said. “He’ll be out today. We’ll get a good feel for what it looks like moving forward.”
Terrell is back: Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who missed the past two games, was set to return to practice Thursday.
He suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the game against Minnesota on Sept. 14, and missed the games against Carolina and Washington.
“A.J. is coming back today; he’ll be practicing,” Morris said. “I feel real good about that moving forward.”
Dee Alford started at cornerback for Terrell.
“It is nice to see guys go out there and step up in those games,” Morris said. “Dee Alford, Clark (Phillips III) getting a helmet in one of those games, going out there to play and being ready to go. Mike Hughes stepping up in this day in age, being the No. 1 corner. Whatever it’s been, fill in those roles and be ready to go.”
Morris also noted that backup cornerback Mike Ford Jr. has been ready for action.
“Mike Ford doesn’t get credit for his defensive prowess,” Morris said. “He’s backup nickel some weeks. He’s a backup safety some weeks. He’s the backup outside corner other weeks.”
Josh Allen week: Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP, and their offense revolves around his passing and running ability.
“Man, he’s tough to deal with,” Morris said. “Josh has turned himself into arguably the best player in the league. When you go out there and you watch him, you watch him compete, you know why his teammates love him. You know why his coaches love him. You know why his fans love him.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
