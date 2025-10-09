Falcons’ Darnell Mooney to miss practice; considered ‘day to day.’

Raheem Morris says Josh Allen ‘has turned himself into arguably the best player in the league.’

Mooney has had a rough start to the season. He suffered a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp in July. He missed the season opener, but played in the second game, against Minnesota.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Washington on Sept. 28, will not practice Thursday and is considered day to day, according to coach Raheem Morris.

He has caught seven of 16 targets for 79 yards. In the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21, Mooney was targeted 11 times, but caught just four passes.

“We’ve kind of been managing that pretty much the whole time, because Mooney hurt himself the first snap of camp,” Morris said. “He came back and was able to go out there and play. Casey Washington is doing a nice job for us at the (split end) position. We have the ability to slot Ray-Ray (McCloud) out there and do some of those things at the (split end) position.”

It’s unclear if Mooney will be available to face the Bills on Monday. He caught 64 of 106 targets for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last season.

“Right now, Mooney is still day to day,” Morris said. “He’ll be out today. We’ll get a good feel for what it looks like moving forward.”