Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Darnell Mooney to miss practice; considered ‘day to day.’

Raheem Morris says Josh Allen ‘has turned himself into arguably the best player in the league.’
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney's condition is "day to day" ahead of Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney's condition is "day to day" ahead of Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Washington on Sept. 28, will not practice Thursday and is considered day to day, according to coach Raheem Morris.

Mooney has had a rough start to the season. He suffered a shoulder injury on the first day of training camp in July. He missed the season opener, but played in the second game, against Minnesota.

He has caught seven of 16 targets for 79 yards. In the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21, Mooney was targeted 11 times, but caught just four passes.

RELATED
A case of the Mondays: Falcons fly into NFL prime-time spotlight vs. Buffalo

“We’ve kind of been managing that pretty much the whole time, because Mooney hurt himself the first snap of camp,” Morris said. “He came back and was able to go out there and play. Casey Washington is doing a nice job for us at the (split end) position. We have the ability to slot Ray-Ray (McCloud) out there and do some of those things at the (split end) position.”

It’s unclear if Mooney will be available to face the Bills on Monday. He caught 64 of 106 targets for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last season.

“Right now, Mooney is still day to day,” Morris said. “He’ll be out today. We’ll get a good feel for what it looks like moving forward.”

Terrell is back: Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who missed the past two games, was set to return to practice Thursday.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the game against Minnesota on Sept. 14, and missed the games against Carolina and Washington.

“A.J. is coming back today; he’ll be practicing,” Morris said. “I feel real good about that moving forward.”

Dee Alford started at cornerback for Terrell.

“It is nice to see guys go out there and step up in those games,” Morris said. “Dee Alford, Clark (Phillips III) getting a helmet in one of those games, going out there to play and being ready to go. Mike Hughes stepping up in this day in age, being the No. 1 corner. Whatever it’s been, fill in those roles and be ready to go.”

Morris also noted that backup cornerback Mike Ford Jr. has been ready for action.

“Mike Ford doesn’t get credit for his defensive prowess,” Morris said. “He’s backup nickel some weeks. He’s a backup safety some weeks. He’s the backup outside corner other weeks.”

RELATED
A look at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs. Falcons ahead of Monday

Josh Allen week: Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP, and their offense revolves around his passing and running ability.

“Man, he’s tough to deal with,” Morris said. “Josh has turned himself into arguably the best player in the league. When you go out there and you watch him, you watch him compete, you know why his teammates love him. You know why his coaches love him. You know why his fans love him.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders

Falcons’ Zac Robinson, Michael Penix Jr. on same page on the sideline

12m ago

Falcons’ Zac Robinson declines to comment about Oklahoma State opening

1h ago

A case of the Mondays: Falcons fly into NFL prime-time spotlight vs. Buffalo

Keep Reading

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell to return to practice

A look at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs. Falcons ahead of Monday

Quarterly report card: Will the real Falcons stand up?

Featured

aca people

Massive ACA price hikes revealed as Georgia Access window shopping opens early

Here’s what could replace Midtown’s Cheetah Lounge strip club

Paulding student, 6, found unresponsive in pool during field trip

10m ago