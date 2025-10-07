Atlanta Falcons Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell to return to practice Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham’s return to play window is open. Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, will return to practice this week, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday. Terrell was injured late in the second quarter of the 22-6 win over the Vikings on Sept. 14. Dee Alford replaced him in that game and made starts against the Panthers and Commanders.

Ta’Quon Graham, who suffered a pectoral injury in January, was on injured reserve with a designation to return. The Falcons will have 21 days to activate him to the active roster. “The only status that is going to change is TQ, we are starting his three-week window to come back,” Morris said. “A.J. probably would be the significant one that we look forward to getting back for this game. Obviously, he’ll be out there practicing with us all week. We’ll take it all the way up to game time. We are feeling good about it.” Wide receivers Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and KhaDarel Hodge (groin) also are injured and will not fully participate in practice this week. Offensive tackle Storm Norton (ankle) remains on injured reserve with a designation to return.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Assistant coach T.J. Yates stepped in to coach the wide receivers after Ike Hilliard was fired after the 30-0 loss to the Panthers. "I'm really fired up about what T.J. brings every single day wherever he is," Morris said. "We were fortunate enough to be able to name him pass game coordinator at the beginning of the season for a reason. He brings tremendous value to everything that we do. We're very appreciative of him." In addition to Yates, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson coached from the sideline instead of the pressbox. He communicated with Yates. "He gave great direction last week," Morris said of Yates. "He was able to go out there and be able to help as much as he possibly (could). (With) Zac being on the field…the communication and dialogue across the board from receivers to quarterbacks to (offensive) line to running backs, to everybody all hands on deck. The tight ends played really well, too. "All of those guys being able to communicate, it was at higher level. I thought we did a better job last week from a coaching standpoint, being on the grass."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the reigning most valuable player in the National Football League. "I'm sure he's evolved," Morris said. "But you are talking about a guy who is a dog. He's been a dog for awhile…he's a really good football player." Allen is arguably the top dual-threat quarterback in the league. "He can throw the ball anywhere," Morris said. "He's able to manipulate the rush and be able to absolutely keep all of his power and throw off-balance and off-platform throws from just about anywhere on the field. He can throw the ball on time. He can throw it off schedule. It doesn't matter and he's fearless." Falcons safety Xavier Watts is aware of the challenges that Allen presents.