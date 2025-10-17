Cris Collinsworth on Falcons: ‘Win over Buffalo is like seismic for the organization’

A: “He’s got everything. There’s nothing. I actually think that even when he runs the ball, he’s a lot more electric than people might even know. But his arm strength is something. He can throw some sizzlers. Some of them, I’m thinking, ‘Man, I’m glad I didn’t have to catch that ball.’ He can attack, truly, any part of the field. There is no throw that you go, don’t throw that one, right? I mean, it doesn’t mean he won’t ever get one picked off, but he has one of those arms that just jumps out at you. I mean, it just really does. And you consider all the injuries that he went through in college, and to see him with that kind of poise and just so comfortable. The more you talk to the people in Atlanta, the more you know that they kind of knew what they had right from the beginning. It was really just a matter of time with Kirk (Cousins) and what he had been through with some of those injuries. So, one of the really, really exciting players to come along. I mean, a bunch of them. I mean, watching that game last week is like between Penix, and Robinson and Drake London, like which one impressed you more. They were all tremendous.”