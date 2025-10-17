Cris Collinsworth on Falcons: ‘Win over Buffalo is like seismic for the organization’

FLOWERY BRANCH — NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth took some time out from preparing for the game to discuss some of the story lines with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that will play out when the Falcons (3-2) face the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Collinsworth, a 17-time Emmy Award winner, will handle the analyst work with Mike Tirico on the play-by-play for the prime-time game.
Here’s are some of Collinsworth’s thoughts:
Q: What’s the buzz about Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey heading into this game?
A: “I mean, you think they’re the same players sometimes, when you watch them play. I’m not sure I know. Bijan worked out with him some in the offseason. … I think he’s been studying some of his film, too. I mean, some of that flanked-out position. Some of the motions. The way they get them into the passing game. The outside zone. It’s like, if you switch jerseys, I’m not sure you know which one is which. So, it’s a really interesting matchup and obviously two of the best players.”
Q: How do you see the quarterbacks in the game?
A: “Mac Jones, he’s been playing much better than I thought he was going to do this quickly in that system. But he has a nice quick release. He’s not flustered. He took six sacks in the game (Sunday) and never did it get to him. He had some really big plays and really big throws. He has an ability to get the ball out. He feels really comfortable in the pocket. He just seems to fit the (Kyle) Shanahan system. That’s probably why Kyle always liked him all along. I just feel like that … some systems fit quarterbacks better than other systems. I feel like the Mac is really a good fit for that system.”
Q: What have you seen from Michael Penix Jr. as you’ve been getting ready for this game?
A: “He’s got everything. There’s nothing. I actually think that even when he runs the ball, he’s a lot more electric than people might even know. But his arm strength is something. He can throw some sizzlers. Some of them, I’m thinking, ‘Man, I’m glad I didn’t have to catch that ball.’ He can attack, truly, any part of the field. There is no throw that you go, don’t throw that one, right? I mean, it doesn’t mean he won’t ever get one picked off, but he has one of those arms that just jumps out at you. I mean, it just really does. And you consider all the injuries that he went through in college, and to see him with that kind of poise and just so comfortable. The more you talk to the people in Atlanta, the more you know that they kind of knew what they had right from the beginning. It was really just a matter of time with Kirk (Cousins) and what he had been through with some of those injuries. So, one of the really, really exciting players to come along. I mean, a bunch of them. I mean, watching that game last week is like between Penix, and Robinson and Drake London, like which one impressed you more. They were all tremendous.”
Q: Kyle Shanahan and Raheem Morris have been buddies since their days in Washington. How tough will this game be for them?
A: “A lot of good coaches came out of that Washington team. You know when they were all there together and sort of building it in and in Atlanta. A lot of it started with Atlanta, too, with some of those guys. But there’s a lot of crossover to get (49ers defensive coordinator Robert) Saleh and you get (Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff) Ulbrich, too. There is just a lot of crossover in this game.”
Q: How big of a loss is Fred Warner for the 49ers?
A: “Yeah, he’s the orchestra leader, no doubt. For years, I thought he was the best linebacker in football. He just understood so much. He has a way of punching balls out in key situations, making interceptions in key situations. You talk to him, he’s one of the smartest guys in the league. I thought they had issues. But surprisingly, it was only a little bit at that position, with (Tatum) Bethune coming in there, I thought that Bethune did some really good things. They just had some breakdowns in their secondary a week ago. You don’t know how much that had to do with Fred not being there making the calls, making the checks, being able to correct things, and no Nick Bosa either. So, probably their two best players on the defensive side. Being without them certainly makes it tougher.”
Q: What are you early-season impressions of the NFC South?
“It seems like it’s getting better, doesn’t it? I mean, Carolina feels like they’re getting better. (The Falcons) with that win last week, the difference between 3-2 with a win over Buffalo is like seismic for the organization. Now here we go, right back to ‘Sunday Night Football’ and now people are interested, right? They want to see, does this Atlanta team have another one in them? It’s against a very good 49ers team that’s 4-2 and (the Falcons are) on the road. And yeah, they’ve got a few pieces missing. But if you stack a win against Buffalo on top of a win against 49ers, all of a sudden people are going, ‘Hey, wait a minute here. Let’s take a look at this thing and what’s going on in the South.’ I don’t think Tampa is going anywhere anytime soon. Carolina looks better than what we’ve been used to, but Atlanta is, I think I said it on the prior Sunday night. ... I was like, everybody just keeps waiting for this talent in Atlanta to come together and really put it together. Maybe that was the moment last week. I think (linebacker Divine) Deablo has really helped their defense, too. This kid Xavier Watts can really play at the safety position. A lot of the key things they’re doing back there. The two (rookie) pass rushers (in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.). There’s just a lot to believe is going to grow into something this year.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
