Creekside, Thomas County Central keep statewide lead in scoring through Week 10

With final regular season games coming up, teams across the state keep piling up big scores.
An end zone pylon is shown on the field before the game between Grayson and Parkview at Parkview High School, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Lilburn, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
11 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in average points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

49.9 - Buford

46.7 - Carrollton

45.3 - Grayson

44.8 - Valdosta

42.4 - Hillgrove

40.8 - Harrison

39.6 - Lowndes

39.4 - McEachern

38.0 - North Gwinnett

37.4 - North Paulding

Class 5A

56.0 - Thomas County Central

46.4 - Hughes

45.5 - Rome

45.0 - Jackson County

44.6 - Brunswick

44.4 - Roswell

43.4 - Houston County

42.9 - Gainesville

40.6 - Sequoyah

40.4 - New Manchester

Class 4A

61.4 - Creekside

45.3 - Cartersville

43.3 - Central (Carrollton)

43.0 - Benedictine

42.1 - Stockbridge

41.0 - Cambridge

38.8 - North Oconee

38.7 - Cass

38.1 - Ware County

37.3 - Tucker

Class 3A

46.0 - Jenkins

45.5 - North Hall

42.3 - West Laurens

41.5 - Troup

40.0 - Sandy Creek

39.6 - Calhoun

38.4 - Stephenson

37.5 - Peach County

37.4 - Northwest Whitfield

35.6 - Westside (Augusta)

Class 2A

50.4 - Morgan County

44.9 - Carver (Columbus)

42.5 - Sumter County

39.9 - Rockmart

38.9 - North Murray

36.3 - Franklin County

35.8 - Carver (Atlanta)

33.8 - Sonoraville

32.8 - Laney

32.5 - Burke County

Class A Division I

43.8 - Worth County

41.4 - Thomasville

39.5 - Gordon Lee

39.3 - Toombs County

38.9 - Rabun County

37.6 - Jasper County

37.4 - Heard County

36.1 - Jeff Davis

35.9 - Dodge County

35.4 - Social Circle

35.4 - Bleckley County

Class A Division II

43.9 - Atkinson County

41.9 - Lincoln County

38.0 - Bowdon

37.5 - Wheeler County

36.6 - Johnson County

34.8 - Taylor County

33.6 - Seminole County

32.8 - Crawford County

32.4 - Clinch County

30.8 - Screven County

Class 3A-A Private

45.7 - Fellowship Christian

45.4 - Calvary Day

44.8 - Whitefield Academy

43.6 - Athens Academy

41.4 - Prince Avenue Christian

37.7 - Hebron Christian

34.8 - Aquinas

34.3 - Landmark Christian

33.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian

32.6 - Mount Bethel Christian

GIAA

38.8 - Bulloch Academy

38.2 - Brentwood

37.5 - John Milledge Academy

35.9 - George Walton Academy

35.8 - Valwood

35.4 - Stratford Academy

34.7 - Strong Rock Christian

32.9 - SW Georgia Academy

31.3 - Deerfield-Windsor

31.3 - Southland Academy

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

