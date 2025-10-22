Creekside, Thomas County Central keep statewide lead in scoring through Week 10

Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in average points scored per game, by classification:
Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in average points scored per game, by classification:
49.9 - Buford
46.7 - Carrollton
45.3 - Grayson
44.8 - Valdosta
42.4 - Hillgrove
40.8 - Harrison
39.6 - Lowndes
39.4 - McEachern
38.0 - North Gwinnett
37.4 - North Paulding
56.0 - Thomas County Central
46.4 - Hughes
45.5 - Rome
45.0 - Jackson County
44.6 - Brunswick
44.4 - Roswell
43.4 - Houston County
42.9 - Gainesville
40.6 - Sequoyah
40.4 - New Manchester
61.4 - Creekside
45.3 - Cartersville
43.3 - Central (Carrollton)
43.0 - Benedictine
42.1 - Stockbridge
41.0 - Cambridge
38.8 - North Oconee
38.7 - Cass
38.1 - Ware County
37.3 - Tucker
46.0 - Jenkins
45.5 - North Hall
42.3 - West Laurens
41.5 - Troup
40.0 - Sandy Creek
39.6 - Calhoun
38.4 - Stephenson
37.5 - Peach County
37.4 - Northwest Whitfield
35.6 - Westside (Augusta)
50.4 - Morgan County
44.9 - Carver (Columbus)
42.5 - Sumter County
39.9 - Rockmart
38.9 - North Murray
36.3 - Franklin County
35.8 - Carver (Atlanta)
33.8 - Sonoraville
32.8 - Laney
32.5 - Burke County
43.8 - Worth County
41.4 - Thomasville
39.5 - Gordon Lee
39.3 - Toombs County
38.9 - Rabun County
37.6 - Jasper County
37.4 - Heard County
36.1 - Jeff Davis
35.9 - Dodge County
35.4 - Social Circle
35.4 - Bleckley County
43.9 - Atkinson County
41.9 - Lincoln County
38.0 - Bowdon
37.5 - Wheeler County
36.6 - Johnson County
34.8 - Taylor County
33.6 - Seminole County
32.8 - Crawford County
32.4 - Clinch County
30.8 - Screven County
45.7 - Fellowship Christian
45.4 - Calvary Day
44.8 - Whitefield Academy
43.6 - Athens Academy
41.4 - Prince Avenue Christian
37.7 - Hebron Christian
34.8 - Aquinas
34.3 - Landmark Christian
33.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian
32.6 - Mount Bethel Christian
38.8 - Bulloch Academy
38.2 - Brentwood
37.5 - John Milledge Academy
35.9 - George Walton Academy
35.8 - Valwood
35.4 - Stratford Academy
34.7 - Strong Rock Christian
32.9 - SW Georgia Academy
31.3 - Deerfield-Windsor
31.3 - Southland Academy