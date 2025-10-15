Creekside leads list of highest-scoring high school football teams

Here are the top 10 teams in average points scored per game, by classification, through Week 9 of Georgia high school football.
Class 6A
46.4 - Hillgrove
Here are the top 10 teams in average points scored per game, by classification, through Week 9 of Georgia high school football.
46.4 - Hillgrove
46.3 - Buford
46.3 - Carrollton
45.3 - Grayson
44.8 - Valdosta
40.0 - McEachern
39.6 - Lowndes
38.6 - Harrison
37.9 - Archer
36.6 - North Paulding
54.0 - Thomas County Central
47.3 - Hughes
43.3 - Jackson County
43.1 - Houston County
43.1 - Rome
42.6 - Brunswick
42.6 - Roswell
41.4 - Gainesville
40.6 - Sequoyah
40.4 - New Manchester
61.4 - Creekside
44.5 - Cartersville
42.4 - Central (Carrollton)
42.1 - Stockbridge
41.0 - Cambridge
40.6 - Ware County
38.8 - North Oconee
37.7 - Benedictine
37.5 - Cass
36.6 - Tucker
47.0 - North Hall
45.6 - Jenkins
42.3 - West Laurens
42.0 - Troup
40.0 - Northwest Whitfield
38.7 - Westside (Augusta)
38.3 - Calhoun
37.0 - Peach County
36.9 - Sandy Creek
36.3 - North Clayton
51.6 - Morgan County
44.9 - Carver (Columbus)
42.5 - Sumter County
39.7 - Rockmart
39.4 - Franklin County
38.4 - North Murray
33.9 - Carver (Atlanta)
33.8 - Sonoraville
32.8 - Miller Grove
32.6 - Pierce County
42.8 - Worth County
41.0 - Thomasville
39.4 - Social Circle
38.9 - Rabun County
38.9 - Toombs County
38.7 - Heard County
38.3 - Gordon Lee
37.7 - Bleckley County
37.0 - Jasper County
35.3 - Jeff Davis
43.9 - Atkinson County
42.0 - Lincoln County
38.0 - Bowdon
37.9 - Wheeler County
36.6 - Johnson County
34.3 - Taylor County
32.8 - Crawford County
32.5 - Seminole County
32.4 - Clinch County
30.3 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
47.7 - Whitefield Academy
45.7 - Fellowship Christian
43.0 - Athens Academy
42.1 - Calvary Day
40.9 - Prince Avenue Christian
36.4 - Landmark Christian
35.9 - Aquinas
35.5 - Hebron Christian
32.6 - Greater Atlanta Christian
32.5 - Wesleyan
GIAA
38.0 - Bulloch Academy
38.0 - Valwood
37.3 - Brentwood
35.4 - John Milledge Academy
35.0 - George Walton Academy
34.8 - Strong Rock Christian
33.8 - Stratford Academy
32.6 - Deerfield-Windsor
32.6 - Southland Academy
31.5 - Brookstone