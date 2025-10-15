AJC Varsity

Creekside leads list of highest-scoring high school football teams

Creekside coach Maurice Dixon had his young team pointed in the right direction in 2024. It paid off in 2025 with Creekside winning Friday 91-0 against Drew. (GPB Sports)
Here are the top 10 teams in average points scored per game, by classification, through Week 9 of Georgia high school football.

Class 6A

46.4 - Hillgrove

46.3 - Buford

46.3 - Carrollton

45.3 - Grayson

44.8 - Valdosta

40.0 - McEachern

39.6 - Lowndes

38.6 - Harrison

37.9 - Archer

36.6 - North Paulding

Class 5A

54.0 - Thomas County Central

47.3 - Hughes

43.3 - Jackson County

43.1 - Houston County

43.1 - Rome

42.6 - Brunswick

42.6 - Roswell

41.4 - Gainesville

40.6 - Sequoyah

40.4 - New Manchester

Class 4A

61.4 - Creekside

44.5 - Cartersville

42.4 - Central (Carrollton)

42.1 - Stockbridge

41.0 - Cambridge

40.6 - Ware County

38.8 - North Oconee

37.7 - Benedictine

37.5 - Cass

36.6 - Tucker

Class 3A

47.0 - North Hall

45.6 - Jenkins

42.3 - West Laurens

42.0 - Troup

40.0 - Northwest Whitfield

38.7 - Westside (Augusta)

38.3 - Calhoun

37.0 - Peach County

36.9 - Sandy Creek

36.3 - North Clayton

Class 2A

51.6 - Morgan County

44.9 - Carver (Columbus)

42.5 - Sumter County

39.7 - Rockmart

39.4 - Franklin County

38.4 - North Murray

33.9 - Carver (Atlanta)

33.8 - Sonoraville

32.8 - Miller Grove

32.6 - Pierce County

Class A Division I

42.8 - Worth County

41.0 - Thomasville

39.4 - Social Circle

38.9 - Rabun County

38.9 - Toombs County

38.7 - Heard County

38.3 - Gordon Lee

37.7 - Bleckley County

37.0 - Jasper County

35.3 - Jeff Davis

Class A Division II

43.9 - Atkinson County

42.0 - Lincoln County

38.0 - Bowdon

37.9 - Wheeler County

36.6 - Johnson County

34.3 - Taylor County

32.8 - Crawford County

32.5 - Seminole County

32.4 - Clinch County

30.3 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

Class 3A-A Private

47.7 - Whitefield Academy

45.7 - Fellowship Christian

43.0 - Athens Academy

42.1 - Calvary Day

40.9 - Prince Avenue Christian

36.4 - Landmark Christian

35.9 - Aquinas

35.5 - Hebron Christian

32.6 - Greater Atlanta Christian

32.5 - Wesleyan

GIAA

38.0 - Bulloch Academy

38.0 - Valwood

37.3 - Brentwood

35.4 - John Milledge Academy

35.0 - George Walton Academy

34.8 - Strong Rock Christian

33.8 - Stratford Academy

32.6 - Deerfield-Windsor

32.6 - Southland Academy

31.5 - Brookstone

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

