AJC Varsity Cap Burnett says ‘coaching saved my life’ after UGA playing career cut short North Clayton coach, former UGA player talks love of his alma mater, his biggest influences and his relationship with his brother, Morgan. North Clayton football coach Cap Burnett, whose college playing career at UGA was shortened due to repeated concussions, says coaching saved his life. (Exclusive Productions)

By Jeff Gable – For the AJC 31 minutes ago link copied

Cap Burnett, the head football coach at North Clayton High, is a former Georgia defensive back whose career ended in 2002 because of repeated concussions. Cap Burnett, the head football coach at North Clayton High, is a former Georgia defensive back whose career ended in 2002 because of repeated concussions. His younger brother, Morgan Burnett, is a former Georgia Tech All-American who played 10 NFL seasons, most of them with the Green Bay Packers. Morgan Burnett also is a high school coach now, assisting on Walton’s staff.

Cap Burnett has been coaching his high school alma mater for 10 seasons, and he’s on the brink of his first winning season after a 42-41 victory over fifth-ranked Stephenson in a Class 3A game last week. That left North Clayton with a 5-1 record. Cap Burnett has been coaching his high school alma mater for 10 seasons, and he’s on the brink of his first winning season after a 42-41 victory over fifth-ranked Stephenson in a Class 3A game last week. That left North Clayton with a 5-1 record. RELATED Friday football recap: Hart County, North Clayton deliver upsets The victory was the first for North Clayton over a top-10 team since 2009. North Clayton is in first place in Region 5-3A in pursuit of the school’s first region title since 2008. In this interview Wednesday, after North Clayton was recognized as AJC Varsity/Georgia High School Football’s Team of the Week, Burnett talked about his love of his alma mater, his biggest influences, his relationship with his brother Morgan and how coaching rescued him from depression and saved his life. In this interview Wednesday, after North Clayton was recognized as AJC Varsity/Georgia High School Football’s Team of the Week, Burnett talked about his love of his alma mater, his biggest influences, his relationship with his brother Morgan and how coaching rescued him from depression and saved his life. This is your 10th year here at North Clayton. You’re on the brink of your first winning season. What has kept you there?

“It’s the love. The love of this community. When we moved here, when I was 7 years old, they embraced me and my family. When I came back to be a coach, of course it wasn’t exactly the same, but the love I had inside for this place was still there. The love I have for this school, this community, the young people that come through here, the families in this community, man, it’s just bigger than football. I don’t just look at wins and losses. I knew these young men here could help turn this program around. I just want to continue to pour into them and fill my purpose in life. It’s what God has called me to do.”

RELATED Region control at stake in top 10 Georgia high school football games Week 8 What is your relationship like with your brother, Morgan? “We have conversations every day, ever since he came into the world. We’re just older now, and we have our own families, but we talk all the time and like to bounce ideas off of each other. It’s a blessing to see him be an NFL guy and then get to go back (to the high school level) and give back like he does. It goes back to the way our mom and dad raised us. It’s been so much fun to see him succeed, and he’s so humble, but he does a great job pouring into these young men.” You had to give up football at Georgia. How did that affect you, and what are some of the lessons you learned from playing and then suddenly not being able to play? “I learned that playing is totally different than coaching. Just because you play football doesn’t mean you can coach it. You have to deal with so many personalities, and you’re trying to put all the ideas from your head into the minds of teenagers and pass along what you’ve learned. It’s more of an art than a job, but it’s a challenge that I love to take on. To be honest, coaching saved my life. Literally. I went into a depression, not being able to play anymore, but then I got that call from Coach (Donald) Shockley to come and help him coach. It was an amazing opportunity, just being able to reach kids, and when you see them do the things that you’ve taught them and you see it all come together for them, that’s the beauty of coaching.” Note: Donald Shockley was Burnett’s high school coach. Cap Burnett was on North Clayton’s staff through Morgan Burnett’s senior season of 2006.

RELATED She was a middle school soccer star in May. Now, she’s kicking for Callaway. What are some of the changes that you’ve seen in high school football, from when you played almost 30 years ago to now? “The style of football. The way I played back then, the physicality, it’s changed because of more concern about player safety. I look at it now and say, ‘Man, I would be getting flagged every play,’ but I definitely understand why that is. There’s more of an emphasis to try to protect the kids. It actually probably would have saved me if that was the way we played back then. The game has also gotten a lot faster. There’s so many RPOs (run-pass options), whereas I saw a lot of wing-T and two-back sets when I played. But that’s another beautiful thing about coaching. You’ve got to adjust as the game adjusts. That’s what makes a good coach, if you can adapt.” What did this past week’s win over Stephenson mean to your team and the North Clayton community? “It meant everything, not just for the region standings, but more so for the excitement in the community. It was a chance to have the spotlight on these great young men and this terrific group of coaches. It was very special to see them all smiling after the game. It was truly a blessing.” RELATED Three teams shake up region races with upsets in high school football Week 7 What was your game plan against Stephenson and what gave you an edge against them?