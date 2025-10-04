Bowdon avenges last season’s key region loss to Manchester with a rout

Bowdon’s rivalry against Manchester has provided some of the program’s best wins and toughest losses over the last few seasons.
But the three-time reigning state champions had no such trouble with their region rivals Friday night.
The Red Devils silenced the Blue Devils’ home crowd with a 49-13 statement win, the second-most lopsided score in the rivalry’s history.
“One of the things we talked about all week was somebody needed to assert some kind of dominance in this rivalry, and that’s the kind of performance we wanted,” Bowdon coach Rich Fendley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Somebody can just go away with it so it’s not close in the fourth quarter.”
Fendley’s Red Devils took control well before then. Bowdon scored on four of its five first-half possessions for a 28-6 halftime lead.
It was exactly the kind of result that Fendley asked for.
“Can we let them know that we’re as good as we have been these last four years?” Fendley said. “And we want to let everybody else know that.”
Bowdon might have shown the entire state it’s ready for another state title run, but several players seemed content with simply making a point to Manchester.
The Blue Devils, who fell to 2-5 on the season, appear to be rebuilding after four straight winning seasons and a 2023 state championship appearance.
But none of that seemed to matter to Bowdon after some of its recent battles with Manchester. The Blue Devils beat the Red Devils in the 2023 regular season before losing to them 28-27 in the state championship that year.
Manchester also beat Bowdon 28-20 in the teams’ only matchup last season, which ultimately ended Bowdon’s hopes for a fifth consecutive region championship.
Winning another state championship is certainly a goal for Bowdon, but players such as running back Connor Daniel seemed more interested in taking back the region after the win.
“Our whole mentality this week was that they got something we want, and it’s that trophy,” Daniel said. “It was just for us to come out here and whip their tail every play and take that trophy back.”
Daniel played a key role in the way Bowdon dominated Manchester on Friday night. The junior had well over 100 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns combined with an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack on defense.
Daniel’s offensive performance was vital for Bowdon, considering how Manchester tried to defend the Red Devils. Fendley said Manchester committed to double coverage of AJC Super 11 receiver Kaiden Prothro throughout the night, forcing him to put the ball in other hands, like Daniel’s.
“Anytime (Prothro) is on the field, you have to make a decision,” Fendley said. “Do you single cover him, and he’s going to win that matchup, or do you double cover him, and now we’re playing 10 in the box on their nine.
“We’re going to run the football if we get those numbers.”
Prothro finished with one reception, a 1-yard touchdown catch halfway through the third quarter. But the five-star University of Georgia commitment wasn’t frustrated with his lack of production.
“It just feels great, just seeing how far our team has come,” Prothro said. “It’s really just a blessing just seeing our team come together tonight and just really trusting each other.”
Daniel agreed, adding that games where Prothro’s supporting cast is forced to lead help Bowdon become more complete.
“I’d say it’s a great thing for the team overall just because it forces other players to be leaders,” Daniel said. “Not just following behind Kaiden or letting Kaiden get all the touchdowns. They double Kaiden, they leave somebody else open.”