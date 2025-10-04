AJC Varsity Bowdon avenges last season’s key region loss to Manchester with a rout The Red Devils go on the road and produce second-most lopsided score in the rivalry’s history. Bowdon coach Rich Fendley, pictured in 2021, said he told the Red Devils that their goal in their region game against Manchester on Friday was to "assert some kind of dominance in this rivalry." Bowdon did so in a 49-13 road victory. (Courtesy of Joshua Cato 2021)

Bowdon’s rivalry against Manchester has provided some of the program’s best wins and toughest losses over the last few seasons. It is almost always decided by a single possession.

RELATED Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14 But the three-time reigning state champions had no such trouble with their region rivals Friday night. The Red Devils silenced the Blue Devils' home crowd with a 49-13 statement win, the second-most lopsided score in the rivalry's history. "One of the things we talked about all week was somebody needed to assert some kind of dominance in this rivalry, and that's the kind of performance we wanted," Bowdon coach Rich Fendley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Somebody can just go away with it so it's not close in the fourth quarter." Fendley's Red Devils took control well before then. Bowdon scored on four of its five first-half possessions for a 28-6 halftime lead.

It was exactly the kind of result that Fendley asked for.

“Can we let them know that we’re as good as we have been these last four years?” Fendley said. “And we want to let everybody else know that.” Bowdon might have shown the entire state it’s ready for another state title run, but several players seemed content with simply making a point to Manchester. The Blue Devils, who fell to 2-5 on the season, appear to be rebuilding after four straight winning seasons and a 2023 state championship appearance. But none of that seemed to matter to Bowdon after some of its recent battles with Manchester. The Blue Devils beat the Red Devils in the 2023 regular season before losing to them 28-27 in the state championship that year. Manchester also beat Bowdon 28-20 in the teams’ only matchup last season, which ultimately ended Bowdon’s hopes for a fifth consecutive region championship.

RELATED GHSA to vote on major change in playoff selection, seeding Winning another state championship is certainly a goal for Bowdon, but players such as running back Connor Daniel seemed more interested in taking back the region after the win. "Our whole mentality this week was that they got something we want, and it's that trophy," Daniel said. "It was just for us to come out here and whip their tail every play and take that trophy back." Daniel played a key role in the way Bowdon dominated Manchester on Friday night. The junior had well over 100 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns combined with an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack on defense. Daniel's offensive performance was vital for Bowdon, considering how Manchester tried to defend the Red Devils. Fendley said Manchester committed to double coverage of AJC Super 11 receiver Kaiden Prothro throughout the night, forcing him to put the ball in other hands, like Daniel's. "Anytime (Prothro) is on the field, you have to make a decision," Fendley said. "Do you single cover him, and he's going to win that matchup, or do you double cover him, and now we're playing 10 in the box on their nine.