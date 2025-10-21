Aquinas receiver-turned-QB leads top high school football performances

The decision won Aquinas a game Friday night. Rhodes, the new quarterback, was 10-of-15 passing for 204 yards in a 27-20 victory over Baldwin. He threw two 61-yard touchdown passes — one on the final play of the first half to tie the game 14-14, the other with 2:25 left for a 27-20 lead after he retrieved a direct snap that sailed over his head.

Rhodes also played defense, at safety, and some wide receiver, as Aquinas sometimes employed freshman Colin Nixon at quarterback. Rhodes’ other statistics were 49 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries, four receptions for 28 yards, four solo tackles and three pass breakups.

Westside (Augusta) RB/DB Tamari Curry rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries, broke up three passes and intercepted a pass that clinched the victory after Harlem reached Westside’s 7-yard line in the final minute of a 14-7 victory over Harlem.

Ringgold RB/LB Haddon Fries rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, made 10 tackles and returned an interception 57 yards for the go-ahead touchdown as the Tigers rallied from a 34-7 deficit to beat Sonoraville 41-34.

Morgan County QB Davis Strickland was 25-of-26 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-18 victory over Jackson. Davis completed 25 consecutive passes after throwing incomplete on his first attempt.

Buford RB/DB Tyriq Green had 223 all-purpose yards and scored touchdowns on a run, a reception and a kickoff return in a 75-0 victory over Central Gwinnett. The AJC Super 11 selection had 71 yards rushing on two carries, 30 yards receiving on two receptions, 55 yards on a punt return and 67 yards on a kickoff return.

ACE Charter RB Bryson Vincent rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 35-21 victory over Southwest.

Adairsville QB Braxton Elrod rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and was 8-of-14 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-17 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

Appling County RB/LB Jaiden Knight rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on three carries, caught an 18-yard TD pass, returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown and made four tackles in a 49-7 victory over Tattnall County.

Athens Academy WR/DB Grayson Stafford made three tackles, intercepted a pass, caught a TD pass and returned a blocked field goal 40 yards in a 48-14 victory over Elbert County.

Benedictine QB Stephen Cannon threw five touchdown passes in the first half of a 75-7 victory over Wayne County. He was 7-of-8 passing for 182 yards.

Bethlehem Christian WR Sian John had seven receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown in a 17-7 victory over Piedmont Academy.

Briarwood Academy QB/DB Cutler Fleming rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries, was 9-of-15 passing for 103 yards, intercepted a pass and made two tackles in a 36-22 victory over Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Brookwood RB Brayden Tyson rushed 19 times for 210 yards and four touchdowns, one covering 97 yards, in a 45-27 victory over Peachtree Ridge.

Calhoun WR Hudson Chadwick rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 49-22 victory over Gilmer.

Cartersville QB Nate Russell was 8-of-8 passing for 227 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-0 victory over Cedartown.

Cass LB Kalil Charles rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had 58 receiving yards in a 48-16 victory over Dalton.

Central (Carrollton) WR/DB Alanson Simmons had six receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 49-7 victory over Harris County.

Columbus QB/DB Andrew Smith IV passed for 83 yards, rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in a 40-7 victory over Kendrick.

Dacula QB Garrison Cantrell was 13-of-15 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards on four carries in a 61-24 victory over Mountain View.

Dade County MLB Evan Avans had 18 solo tackles and two assists in a 34-14 victory over Coosa.

Darlington RB Bo Powers rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and caught a 34-yard pass in a 47-21 victory over Model.

Early County LB Chandler Means had 11 tackles, an interception and a blocked punt in a 37-0 victory over Pelham.

Fitzgerald RB L.J. Devine rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught a 62-yard TD pass in a 42-6 victory over Berrien.

Flowery Branch QB Brett Strum was 26-of-30 passing for 366 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 49-28 victory over Walnut Grove.

Franklin County LB Ramsey Fulbright had eight solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for a loss, one QB pressure and two forced fumbles in a 45-14 loss to Prince Avenue Christian.

Gordon Lee RB Layne Vaughn scored three touchdowns for the third consecutive game and rushed for 142 yards on 20 carries in a 48-13 victory over Gordon Central.

Greater Atlanta Christian RB Pierce Wilson rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-14 victory over White County.

Heard County WR Brody Buc Cofield had four receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 28-8 victory over Bremen.

Heritage (Ringgold) RB Brayden Slaughter rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 38-10 victory over LaFayette.

Jasper County QB JaMarkus “J.T.” Thomas rushed for 144 yards on 14 carries and was 8-of-9 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Social Circle.

Jeff Davis FB/DT R.J. Sims rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and had four tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 42-6 victory over Rutland.

Lambert QB Ethan Daughtery was 19-of-24 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-10 victory over Forsyth Central.

Lithonia ATH Xavier Butler rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and had three receptions for 30 yards in a 48-7 victory over St. Pius.

Luella ATH Chino Aguirre had 4.5 tackles, one interception, five receptions for 80 yards, a rushing touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion in a 22-21 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

McEachern LB Brayden Matthews had six solo tackles, three assists and two tackles for losses in a 35-14 victory over Hillgrove.

McIntosh County Academy RB Earnest McIntosh rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries in an 18-8 victory over Metter.

Mill Creek LB Braxton Rembert had three solo tackles, two assists, one sack, one caused turnover and two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown in a 51-6 victory over Discovery.

Mount Paran Christian QB Eli Hewatt rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and was 5-of-7 passing for 55 yards in a 31-0 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

Norcross DE Gray Nicklaus had seven tackles, two hits behind the line, a sack and a pass breakup in a 35-19 victory over Berkmar.

North Cobb Christian QB Jayden McCullough was 22-of-32 passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 loss to North Murray.

North Murray QB/DB Hudson Hulett rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, was 7-of-10 passing for 85 yards and had 11 tackles in a 42-28 victory over North Cobb Christian.

Parkview RB Zandon Mullins rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 42-29 victory over Duluth.

Peach County DB Bryson Hughley had six tackles, one tackle for a loss, three pass breakups and a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 41-7 victory over Bainbridge.

Peachtree Ridge QB RayShaun Parks was 33-of-46 passing for 391 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries in a 45-27 loss to Brookwood.

Rockdale County QB Deontae Burtts was 18-of-26 passing for 363 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a 34-28 victory over Grovetown. Jaylen Thomas had 11 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Rockmart WR Gavin Green had four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-27 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Rome WR/DB Darnell Collins had five receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 62-22 victory over South Paulding.

Roswell QB Trey Smith was 12-of-22 passing for 162 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and scored two conversions in a 57-0 victory over Lanier.

Sandy Creek RB Amari Latimer rushed for 287 yards and seven touchdowns on 19 carries in a 62-21 victory over Whitewater.

Stephenson RB Anthony Booker rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 63-20 victory over Riverdale.

Toombs County LB Hayden Roy had five tackles, two tackles for losses, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in a 42-7 victory over Savannah Country Day.

Tucker RB Thaddeous “Champ” Tillman rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-3 victory over North Springs.

Ware County WR Jamario Rice had 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 victory over Perry.

Warner Robins RB C.J. Gunnings rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 34-26 victory over New Hampstead.

Washington-Wilkes WR/DB Shariq Meadows had eight receptions for 120 yards, made nine tackles and intercepted a pass in a 35-28 victory over Greene County.

West Laurens RB Branden Brooks rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 victory over Hephzibah.

Wheeler County RB Alvin Ricks rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 35-7 victory over Telfair County.

Wheeler RB Greg Kendrick rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and caught five passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a 43-29 loss to North Paulding.

Whitefield Academy RB Mason Hollingsworth rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and caught three passes for 42 yards in a 24-19 victory over Landmark Christian.

Woodland (Cartersville) RB Solomon James rushed for 157 yards on 12 carries and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in a 24-3 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

