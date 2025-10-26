AP Top 25 for Week 10 sees Georgia keep its top-5 spot

After an off week, Georgia stayed at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released on Sunday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 10.

Georgia stayed at No. 5 in AP Top 25 for Week 10 , as Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama all won this weekend.

Georgia is No. 5 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 10.

Georgia stayed at No. 5 in AP Top 25 for Week 10 , as Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama all won this weekend.

ATHENS — Georgia did not have to sweat out a result this weekend, with the Bulldogs being off.

But Alabama came very close to losing, as the Crimson Tide scored 15 points in the final three minutes of its 29-22 win over South Carolina. Alabama sits at 6-1 on the season, sporting the same record as Georgia.

The Crimson Tide and Aggies are both unbeaten in SEC play, having a leg up on a path to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. Alabama already has a head-to-head win over Georgia.

The Bulldogs are one of four teams that have just one loss in SEC play. Texas and Vanderbilt, who each have one conference loss, play each other this week.

Both teams won in dramatic fashion on Saturday, with Vanderbilt prevailing as Missouri’s Hail Mary fell short. Texas, meanwhile, rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Mississippi State in overtime.