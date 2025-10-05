5 things to know as the Falcons return from their bye week

Washington had a strong training camp and has caught four passes for 52 yards.

Also, the Falcons have four wide receivers on the practice squad in Chris Blair. Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash and Deven Thompkins.

Wide receivers Casey Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and David Sills V will be in line for more action if Mooney’s hamstring injury lingers.

Mooney has seven catches for 79 yards over three games this season. He was slowed by a shoulder injury he suffered on the first day of training camp before suffering the hamstring injury.

“He left (the Washington game) with the hamstring,” Morris said. “So, we’ll see. I don’t know how bad it was, but I don’t think it’s something too bad. But we’ll get a (health) check. I’ll get a feel for it.”

Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota got loose on a key third down for a 22-yard gain. The Falcons likely will have to keep a spy defender on Allen.

“Yeah, so really the one big run, the 48-yarder, is the one that can really crush it,” Morris said. “You can never say ‘except for’ in this game. But, if you can get rid of that run, you don’t feel terrible about it, especially with a quarterback run game. … Well, (that) can really tilt that thing.”

The Falcons gave up 147 yards and 6.7 yards per carry in their last outing against Washington. Running back Chris Rodriquez got loose for a 48-yard gain.

The Bills’ rushing attack is led by running back James Cook, a former Georgia standout, and quarterback Josh Allen.

In the most recent meeting, in the 2021 season, the Bills mashed the Falcons with 200 yards rushing. The Falcons held a 15-14 halftime lead. That apparently upset highly favored Bills, who proceeded to steamroll the Falcons in the second half and won 29-15.

“You want to go find ways to finish some of those sacks,” Morris said. “I think we had 15 presses (against Washington). We had two sacks. We had the big six-sack game in Minnesota. You want to find ways to capitalize more of those opportunities because, if you do those things, you can be really effective in that way.”

This season, the Falcons plan to focus on finishing. The goal is turn their increased pressures into sacks.

“Getting those guys going and trying to find ways and different things that we can get going,” Morris said. “All of those guys up front being in different positions and trying to get those guys aligned at different things so we could dictate terms a little bit better.”

Linebacker Kaden Elliss received an expanded role afterward in that he was used and moved around the defense. Also, Arnold Ebiketie was moved around more.

During the bye week last season, the Falcons looked at how they were using their personnel.

The Falcons believe their identity on the offense with Michael Penix Jr. as the new quarterback is starting to take shape.

“I think our identity came out in a major way (against Washington) when it came to running the football and then being able to get some of those throws off in play-action pass,” Morris said. “(Penix) was 76% passing and doing some of those things, some really good things.”

Penix finally was able to take some deep shots.

“We got the long ball going, so to speak,” Morris said. “I think that was another part of it. So, just really increasing those things and doing some of those different things.”

Morris also wants the special-teams units to keep improving.

“Our coverage unit has really been outstanding,” Morris said.

The Falcons are confident that returner Jamal Agnew will spark some punt returns.

“You always want to keep improving and keep going,” Morris said. “But really, you just build off your natural things that you have and what your identity looks like and making sure it’s coming out on tape.”

