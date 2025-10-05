5 things to know as the Falcons return from their bye week

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), Mooney (hamstring) and Hodge (groin) are the key injured players for the Falcons.
“Hoping that we can get A.J. back after this bye,” Morris said. “Another week of rest for him and get a chance to get him out there.”
Offensive tackle Storm Norton (ankle) and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham are on injured reserve with a designation to return. Linebacker Troy Andersen is on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
“Obviously, you potentially could open up a couple of those windows coming up here shortly after the four weeks are up,” Morris said. “Then that’s up and then you open those things up. You’ve still got those weeks that you can have kind of as buffers.”
Elijah Wilkinson is playing well at right tackle for the injured Kaleb McGary.
“Elijah played his best game (against Washington), probably as a Falcon,” Morris said. “You never want to say that you’re not going to be competitive that way, but he’s playing well right now. We’ve got to see when Storm is able to come back, how quickly he can get back involved and get him into the mix.”
Norton could land in the swing tackle role.
“It’s a long season,” Morris said. “Everybody’s going to be a significant contributor at some point. I’m just glad I got him. I’m glad Elijah’s been able to play well. It’s been great.”
