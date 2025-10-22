22-point underdogs North Atlanta, Warner Robins keep playoff hopes alive

Here are the most surprising or notable games from Week 11 of the high school football regular season:

1. North Atlanta 31, West Forsyth 17: Defending Region 6-6A champion North Atlanta, projected by the Maxwell Ratings as a 22-point underdog, prevented West Forsyth from clinching this year’s title — at least for a week. West Forsyth will still win the region title if it beats 2-7 Alpharetta this week. North Atlanta likely needs to win at Denmark, which is tied for first place with West Forsyth, to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

2. Cairo 38, Peach County 31: Cairo, overlooked after opening the season with lopsided losses to Thomas County Central and Thomasville, handed No. 2-ranked Peach County its first loss and moved into the driver’s seat in Region 1-3A. Cairo, which was an eight-point underdog against Peach County, can win its first region title since 2018 with a victory against Westover this week. Cairo lost to Peach County and Westover last season.

3. Warner Robins 48, Ware County 44: Warner Robins likely salvaged its season with a victory over fifth-ranked Ware County, a 22-point favorite, in a Region 1-4A game. The victory put Warner Robins in a tie with Ware County and Perry for second place in the six-team region and in control of its destiny. The Demons will reach the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season with a victory against Perry or a loss by Wayne County.

4. Long County 43, Southeast Bulloch 21: Long County is in fourth place in 10-team Region 3-3A after beating six-point favorite Southeast Bulloch. Long County coach Mike Pfiester is 30-23 in five seasons after inheriting a team that was 2-45 the previous five seasons and had won only 28 games in history since it began playing annually in 2002. Long County is on the brink of its fifth consecutive playoff berth.

5. Cross Keys 20, Skipstone Academy 12: Cross Keys ended a 43-game losing streak that was the longest in school history and the second-longest active streak in the state with a victory over two-point favorite Skipstone Academy, a GAPPS school in Griffin. The victory was the first for Cross Keys since it defeated Notre Dame Academy of Duluth 28-7 on Oct. 2, 2020.

