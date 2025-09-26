X-factor: Can Falcons reestablish pass rush Sunday against Commanders?

“The game just didn’t work out that way,” Ulbrich said. “There wasn’t a lot of pass-rush opportunities. I think their mode of operation, especially as the game went along, especially on our side of the field, was not to be aggressive and not push the ball down the field.”

The Falcons (1-2) had missed opportunities against the Buccaneers in the season opener, when they pressured, but recorded no sacks. The Falcons converted their opportunities against the Vikings the next week.

“We had eight pressures,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said about defensive performance against the Panthers. “But the truth of it is, when you really go back and watch the tape, I felt like there were three (missed opportunities) to get additional pressure.”

After lighting up the Vikings for six sacks and 11 quarterback hits, the Falcons had only a sack and three hits against the Panthers.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ pass rush will be the X-factor when they face the Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Commanders, who likely will be without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, will attempt to throw it down the field.

But the Commanders will take their shots after pounding you with their assortment of RPO (run-pass option) players.

Running backs Christopher Rodriquez, Jacory Crosskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNicholas are the top ball carriers with Austin Ekeler injured. Crosskey-Merritt (knee) did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

“Whoever it is, they all run hard, and they’re all good at breaking tackles and getting extra yardage,” Ulbrich said. “They all have a tenacity about them where they push piles and they get leaky yards, too, if you don’t get a lot of hats on them and get population to the ball.”

The Falcons plan to see how the Commanders plan to attack the defense early and then adjust accordingly.

“So, preparing for all this stuff can get a little overwhelming,” Ulbrich said. “But the beauty of it is there is an element of once you’re through the first quarter, you’ve got a decent idea about how they’re attacking you. It’s just trying to compartmentalize that information and just understand how we’re being attacked.”

