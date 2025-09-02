AJC Varsity WRs put up big numbers, lead top performances from HS football Week 3 High school football

North Hall senior Ty Kemp isn’t the best known wide receiver on his own team, but he proved last week that opponents had better know who and where he is at all times. Kemp had eight receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-31 victory over Cherokee Bluff in a game between top-10 Class 3A teams. One touchdown came on a fourth-and-23, another on a third-and-19.

North Hall coach Sean Pender says Kemp is among his hardest workers. Kemp routinely catches 200 balls from the Jugs machine after practice. “He is extremely diverse,” Pender said. “He is only 5-8 and runs 4.7, so he does not get much traction from college recruiters. What he lacks in measurables, he exceeds in intangibles. Ty along with Cole Cable, our all-state receiver, makes our passing game pretty dangerous.” Top five Bleckley County WR Josh Stanley had six receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted two passes, one returned for a touchdown, in a 40-0 victory over East Laurens. Mill Creek RB Jayde Beasley rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 45-29 victory over Archer.

Northwest Whitfield WR/DB Kyle Cummings returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown, had 262 kickoff return yards on five returns, caught two passes for 65 yards, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and broke up three passes in a 62-42 victory over Dalton. Parkview RB Zandon Mullins rushed for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 59-45 victory over West Forsyth. Best of the rest ACE Charter LB William Winters had 20 total tackles and three tackles for losses in a 33-12 victory over Jefferson County. Athens Christian DE Conner Zwirn had eight tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt in a 38-24 loss to Strong Rock Christian. Bacon County DB/WR Santiago Bizzell caught a 32-yard TD pass, intercepted three passes and returned a punt 60 yards in a 35-16 victory over Treutlen.

Bowdon WR/DB Kaiden Prothro had 156 yards receiving and two touchdowns and returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown in a 48-7 victory over Bremen. Briarwood Academy LB Caleb Furr had 20 total tackles and six tackles for losses in a 22-6 victory over Glascock County. Calhoun WR Justin Beasley had eight receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 35-17 victory over Westminster. Callaway QB Blake Harrington was 22-of-32 passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards in a 36-35 loss to Opelika of Alabama. Cass RB Kalil Charles rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Adairsville.

Cherokee Bluff WR/DB Dylan Haley had nine receptions for 97 yards, intercepted a pass, broke up four passes and made four tackles in a 43-31 loss to North Hall. Cherokee RB Brandon Hamilton rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and caught two passes for 67 yads and a touchdown in a 40-23 victory over Pope. Crawford County RB C.J. Anderson rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 49-14 victory over Kendrick. David Emanuel Academy RB Revan Fortner rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries in a 56-6 victory over Crisp Academy. Douglas County DL Jordan Carter had eight solo tackles and three sacks in a 27-21 victory over Newton.

Dublin RB Travion Bostic rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 48-6 victory over Southwest. East Forsyth TE Jackson Norman had nine rushes for 97 yards and a touchdown and three receptions in a 21-14 victory over Winder-Barrow. East Jackson DE Prince Moore had three sacks, 1.5 tackles for losses, two solo tackles and four pressures in a 37-22 victory over Dawson County. East Paulding LB Sam Lumpkin had nine total tackles and five tackles for losses in a 49-20 victory over Paulding County. Fitzgerald DB/RB Daniel Harris had nine tackles, a 73-yard run that set up a touchdown and a 78-yard interception return that led to a field goal in a 30-7 victory over Crisp County.

Franklin County LB Elliott Harbin had nine solo tackles, seven assists and one fumble recovery in a 44-0 victory over Banks County. George Walton Academy RB/LB Zack Wolf rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, threw a TD pass and had seven tackles and one tackle for a loss in a 30-7 victory over Tattnall Square. Grayson LB Anthony Davis Jr., back from injury and playing his first game this season, had five solo tackles, one assist, three tackles for losses and three QB hurries in a 24-23 victory over Thompson of Alabama. Hawkinsville QB Sebastian Clark was 8-of-13 passing for 186 yards and scored a touchdown in a 47-13 victory over Lanier County. Heard County LB Jack Langley had three solo tackles, eight assists, four tackles for losses, two QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 42-10 victory over Murphy of North Carolina.

Hebron Christian DB Max Steve had 14 tackles, one pass breakup and an interception in a 24-8 loss to McCallie of Tennessee. Jackson County WR Silas McDaniel had five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown in a 30-26 victory over Dacula. Jeff Davis FB/LB Kobe Hill rushed for 225 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and made five solo tackles in a 35-26 victory over Charlton County. John Milledge Academy RB Jamel Cooper rushed for 188 yards and one touchdown on eight carries in a 42-7 victory over Tiftarea Academy. Jones County DB Junior Hollow had eight solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for a loss, one interception and a pass breakup in a 27-0 victory over Hampton.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate RB Chris Wilson rushed for 251 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in a 34-31 victory over Social Circle. LaFayette LB Andrew Huggins had 14 total tackles, five solo stops and a QB pressure and blocked a punt in a 17-7 victory over Dade County. Landmark Christian QB Skylar Hamilton was 15-of-21 passing for 205 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards in a 42-0 victory over Towers. Lanier DB Yusuf Haqq had 10 tackles and intercepted two passes in a 26-17 victory over North Forsyth. Lanier Christian RB Ben Hargis rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, caught a 13-yard pass and made five tackles in a 35-12 victory over Riverside Prep.

Liberty County RB Elijah Brown rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 36-6 victory over Windsor Forest. Lincoln County DL Jeremiah Wynn had three solo tackles, three tackles for losses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in a 56-0 victory over McCormick of South Carolina. Lovett LB Will Forte had 12 tackles, seven assists and a sack in a 27-7 victory over Spencer. Lowndes RB Mason Woods rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion in a 37-6 victory over Central Gwinnett. Marion County RB La’Dayvion Crawford rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, caught a 32-yard pass, threw a 36-yard pass, returned a kickoff 57 yards and scored a two-point conversion in a 40-18 loss to Southland Academy.

Metter WR Keyshawn Polk had eight receptions for 142 yards in a 44-14 loss to Swainsboro. Morgan County RB Christian Monfort rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, two in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a 21-14 game, in a 35-14 victory over Oconee County. Mount Bethel Christian DB Ford White had five solo tackles, two tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, a sack and two assists in a 58-0 victory over Copper Basin of Tennessee. North Cobb Christian WR Toby Martin had eight receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Coahulla Creek. Northgate LB Brice Jarvis had 10 tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 49-6 victory over Northside of Columbus.

Ola PK/P Carter Spence hit a 72-yard punt downed at the 3-yard line, was 7-of-7 on extra points and put five of eight kickoffs in the end zone in a 49-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian. Pickens RB Ike Wyngaard rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries in a 38-24 victory over Gilmer. Pierce County DB Chance Williams had 12 tackles, two tackles for losses and two pass breakups in 44-0 victory over Brantley County. Ridgeland WR J.D. Hinton scored three receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one two-point conversion and threw an 8-yard TD pass in a 44-42 four-overtime loss to Darlington. Hinton had seven receptions for 171 yards. Ringgold DB Bo Green had 15 tackles and intercepted two passes, one in the end zone to clinch a 21-16 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

River Ridge ATH Arden Redmond blocked three kicks in a 21-13 victory over Allatoona. He blocked a punt that River Ridge returned for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, a 35-yard field goal attempt before halftime and an extra point with 5:05 left to keep the lead at eight points. Riverside Prep LB Michael Omeh had 10 solo tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks and forced a fumble in a 35-12 loss to Lanier Christian. Roswell QB Trey Smith was 16-of-22 passing for 203 yards and rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 30-28 victory over Walton. Sandy Creek RB Amari Latimer rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 23-7 victory over LaGrange. Seminole County QB Ellis Denham was 10-of-12 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 19-yard run in a 41-14 victory over Sneads of Florida.