Which teams are favorites in Georgia HS football Week 4 | Maxwell projections

AJC Varsity Hughes is a narrow favorite over Douglas County in this week’s highest-rated game
Rah’Keith Kelly (right) and Douglas County — pictured taking on North Gwinnett on Aug. 16, will take on Hughes on Friday in Week 4's highest rated game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell 16 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Sep 05 95.35 AAAAA Hughes 55.7% 21 - 20 1 Douglas County AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 91.71 AAAAAA Buford 87.7% 31 - 14 17 Roswell AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 85.70 AAAAAA North Gwinnett 70.4% 26 - 18 8 Mill Creek AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 83.33 AAAA Cartersville 78.6% 28 - 14 14 Calhoun AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 82.61 AAAAAA Norcross 72.3% 27 - 17 10 Walton AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 79.14 AAAAA Houston County 69.5% 26 - 18 8 Warner Robins AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 77.49 AAAAA Thomas County Central 89.6% 32 - 14 18 Thomasville A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 77.39 AAAAAA Collins Hill 74.3% 25 - 14 11 Parkview AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 74.44 AAAA Eastside 59.7% 24 - 21 3 Archer AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 73.08 AAAAA Rome 82.9% 27 - 13 14 Toombs County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 72.45 AAAAAA Hillgrove 53.1% 17 - 16 1 Marietta AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 70.27 AAAAA Brunswick 72.0% 28 - 20 8 Effingham County AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 69.66 AAAA Kell 66.2% 27 - 21 6 Wheeler AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 69.57 AAAA Cambridge 82.2% 27 - 13 14 Denmark AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 68.80 AAAAAA North Cobb 88.7% 28 - 7 21 Cass AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 68.62 AAA Public Troup 69.0% 28 - 20 8 Whitewater AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 68.34 AA Public Appling County 66.4% 22 - 16 6 Swainsboro A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 68.01 AAAAAA Lambert 65.4% 26 - 20 6 Cherokee AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 67.77 AAAAAA East Coweta 65.7% 24 - 19 5 Lovejoy AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 66.80 AAAA Jones County 73.1% 24 - 14 10 Ola AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 66.62 AA Public Cook 52.7% 20 - 19 1 Callaway AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 65.53 AAAA North Oconee 94.3% 32 - 3 29 Clarke Central AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 65.04 A Division II Brooks County 57.6% 21 - 19 2 Worth County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 64.84 AAA Public Jefferson 94.2% 28 - 0 28 Stephens County AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 64.08 AAAAA East Paulding 72.1% 27 - 19 8 Hiram AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 63.71 AAAAAA Tift County 67.4% 27 - 20 7 Bainbridge AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 63.02 AAAA Stockbridge 73.9% 27 - 16 11 Eagle's Landing AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 62.97 AAAAAA Richmond Hill 88.5% 27 - 6 21 New Hampstead AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 62.67 AAAAAA Duluth 60.4% 24 - 20 4 Dacula AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 62.44 AAA Public Upson-Lee 67.2% 23 - 16 7 Spalding AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 62.28 AAA Public LaGrange 82.9% 27 - 13 14 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Smaller Private
Fri, Sep 05 61.99 AAAAAA North Paulding 90.7% 34 - 13 21 South Paulding AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 61.94 AAA Public Cedar Grove 69.7% 27 - 19 8 Alpharetta AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 61.21 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 74.7% 23 - 14 9 Greater Atlanta Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Sep 05 61.15 AA Public Rockmart 84.0% 27 - 12 15 Ringgold AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 61.03 AAA Public Douglass 72.0% 22 - 14 8 Columbia AA Public
Thu, Sep 04 60.91 Smaller Private Holy Innocents 58.2% 21 - 19 2 Allatoona AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 60.86 AAA Public Cherokee Bluff 61.3% 23 - 20 3 Habersham Central AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 60.72 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 92.4% 32 - 7 25 Villa Rica AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 60.26 AAAAA River Ridge 87.2% 28 - 9 19 Woodstock AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 59.96 A Division II Bowdon 75.7% 28 - 19 9 Westside (Macon) AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 59.83 AAA Public Stephenson 86.8% 28 - 13 15 Decatur AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 59.56 Smaller Private Calvary Day 88.9% 28 - 8 20 Southeast Bulloch AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 59.04 AA Public Thomson 76.7% 28 - 16 12 Grovetown AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 58.42 AAAA Flowery Branch 69.1% 24 - 16 8 Hart County AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 57.19 Smaller Private Lovett 74.6% 21 - 12 9 Pace Academy AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 56.71 AAAA Northside (Columbus) 54.0% 21 - 20 1 Monroe AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 56.61 AA Public Pierce County 92.3% 31 - 7 24 Wayne County AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 56.60 AAA Public Peach County 95.4% 34 - 0 34 Crisp County AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 56.53 AAA Public Lumpkin County 61.1% 22 - 19 3 Dunwoody AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 56.48 AAAA Harris County 76.1% 23 - 13 10 Dougherty AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 56.42 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 50.8% 21 - 21 0 Brookstone GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 56.34 AAAAA Seckinger 59.4% 24 - 21 3 Winder-Barrow AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 56.17 AAAA Madison County 62.4% 24 - 20 4 Commerce A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 55.82 AAAAAA Etowah 61.6% 23 - 20 3 Chapel Hill AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 55.51 AAAAA Creekview 77.3% 26 - 14 12 Lassiter AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 55.48 AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 62.3% 21 - 16 5 Evans AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 55.36 AAAAA Statesboro 68.5% 21 - 14 7 Greenbrier AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 55.20 AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 90.7% 31 - 8 23 Mountain View AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 54.66 A Division I Public Rabun County 80.9% 29 - 17 12 Dalton AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 54.39 Smaller Private Athens Academy 79.9% 28 - 16 12 John Milledge Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 54.07 A Division I Public Dublin 85.7% 28 - 12 16 Washington County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 53.96 A Division II Early County 55.4% 21 - 21 0 Schley County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 53.12 AAA Public West Laurens 57.5% 21 - 20 1 Howard AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 52.94 AAAAA Sprayberry 94.2% 35 - 7 28 Pope AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 52.79 AAA Public Jenkins 82.7% 26 - 10 16 Liberty County AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 52.47 AAAA Locust Grove 77.7% 26 - 14 12 Eagle's Landing Christian AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 52.37 Smaller Private Whitefield Academy 67.3% 24 - 17 7 Social Circle A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 52.07 AAA Public Heritage (Ringgold) 69.4% 23 - 15 8 Gordon Lee A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 51.12 AA Public East Jackson 76.8% 27 - 15 12 White County AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 51.07 A Division I Public Haralson County 62.6% 24 - 20 4 Putnam County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 51.06 AAAAA Sequoyah 98.2% 35 - 0 35 Riverwood AAAAA
Thu, Sep 04 50.99 A Division I Public Bleckley County 71.9% 27 - 17 10 Southwest A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 50.95 AAAAA Glynn Academy 86.8% 29 - 13 16 Bradwell Institute AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 50.50 AAA Public Oconee County 89.0% 28 - 7 21 Loganville AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 50.39 Smaller Private North Cobb Christian 83.8% 28 - 14 14 Sonoraville AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 50.29 A Division I Public Dodge County 78.8% 28 - 14 14 ACE Charter A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 49.79 Smaller Private Aquinas 78.7% 28 - 15 13 Hephzibah AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 49.62 AAAA Tucker 86.2% 28 - 13 15 Lithonia AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 49.25 AAAA Griffin 51.7% 21 - 20 1 Spencer AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 48.90 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 60.2% 25 - 21 4 Pelham A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 48.89 AA Public Morgan County 93.6% 34 - 7 27 Greene County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 48.70 A Division II Clinch County 88.0% 31 - 14 17 Berrien A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 48.26 AA Public Carver (Atlanta) 95.0% 30 - 0 30 Mundy's Mill AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 48.18 AAAA Jonesboro 94.8% 33 - 3 30 Banneker AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 48.14 AAAA Cedartown 88.8% 31 - 13 18 Pepperell A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 48.07 A Division II Emanuel County Institute 50.7% 20 - 20 0 McIntosh County Academy A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 48.05 AAAAAA Carrollton 99.8% 47 - 0 47 Lithia Springs AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 47.86 AAA Public Westside (Augusta) 74.0% 23 - 14 9 Richmond Academy AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 47.76 AAAA East Forsyth 81.9% 27 - 13 14 Chestatee AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 47.51 A Division II Manchester 88.3% 28 - 7 21 Macon County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 47.50 AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 75.4% 26 - 14 12 Johns Creek AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 47.45 A Division I Public Jeff Davis 80.7% 23 - 8 15 Tattnall County AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 47.37 A Division I Public Temple 75.2% 27 - 15 12 South Atlanta AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 46.96 AA Public Laney 79.0% 27 - 14 13 Oglethorpe County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 46.61 AAA Public North Hall 89.5% 34 - 14 20 East Hall AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 46.58 AAAAA Tri-Cities 68.4% 21 - 14 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 46.43 AA Public North Murray 79.3% 28 - 14 14 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 46.24 A Division II Trion 70.6% 26 - 17 9 Model A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 46.00 AAAAAA Pebblebrook 77.0% 27 - 14 13 Meadowcreek AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 45.38 AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 73.3% 24 - 14 10 Union Grove AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 45.19 AAAA Hampton 89.8% 28 - 7 21 McDonough AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 44.24 AAAAAA Rockdale County 51.4% 21 - 21 0 Alcovy AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 44.22 A Division II Mitchell County 57.4% 22 - 21 1 Turner County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 43.55 AAAAAA Westlake 98.8% 38 - 0 38 Therrell AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 43.12 GIAA AAAA-AAA Deerfield-Windsor 76.9% 27 - 14 13 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 43.11 AAA Public Adairsville 69.5% 24 - 16 8 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 42.18 Smaller Private Fellowship Christian 97.8% 35 - 0 35 Osborne AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 41.78 AA Public Miller Grove 75.9% 26 - 14 12 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 40.94 AAA Public Monroe Area 96.2% 34 - 0 34 Apalachee AAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 40.59 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tiftarea Academy 51.3% 20 - 20 0 Frederica Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 38.58 GIAA AA-A Brentwood School 78.0% 24 - 13 11 Lake Oconee Academy A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 38.29 A Division II Jenkins County 86.3% 28 - 13 15 Portal A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 38.17 AAA Public North Clayton 81.7% 28 - 14 14 Riverdale AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 38.09 AAA Public Mary Persons 95.6% 34 - 0 34 Fayette County AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 38.06 AAA Public Dawson County 85.7% 27 - 7 20 Banks County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 37.47 AAAA Centennial 92.6% 31 - 7 24 Discovery AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 05 37.36 AAA Public Windsor Forest 54.5% 20 - 18 2 Beach AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 37.12 AA Public Burke County 97.8% 38 - 0 38 Warren County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 36.34 A Division I Public Bremen 90.6% 30 - 7 23 McNair A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 36.24 AA Public Pike County 64.0% 24 - 19 5 Greenville A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 35.73 A Division II Telfair County 83.5% 28 - 14 14 Lanier County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 35.73 A Division II Mount Zion (Carroll) 76.8% 25 - 14 11 Chattooga A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 35.55 A Division I Public Lamar County 95.0% 30 - 0 30 Rutland AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 35.13 Smaller Private Providence Christian 64.1% 24 - 20 4 Mount Pisgah Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Sep 05 34.67 AAAA North Springs 50.8% 17 - 17 0 Druid Hills AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 33.63 A Division I Public Vidalia 79.6% 22 - 8 14 Brantley County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 33.29 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 89.6% 28 - 7 21 Wilkinson County A Division II
Thu, Sep 04 33.03 AAAA Maynard Jackson 96.2% 34 - 0 34 Redan AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 32.97 AAA Public Ridgeland 61.8% 26 - 21 5 Coosa A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 32.88 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tattnall Square 68.6% 24 - 16 8 Calvary Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 32.08 AAA Public Baldwin 97.4% 35 - 0 35 Cross Creek AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 32.05 AA Public Union County 89.2% 28 - 7 21 Murray County AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 31.94 AAA Public Johnson (Savannah) 64.4% 20 - 14 6 Islands AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 31.29 A Division II Miller County 82.9% 28 - 13 15 Marion County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 30.77 A Division I Public Northeast 98.8% 37 - 0 37 Jefferson County A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 29.57 GIAA AA-A Flint River Academy 60.8% 20 - 14 6 Central Fellowship Christian GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 28.28 A Division II Screven County 89.7% 28 - 6 22 Claxton A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 27.75 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 94.7% 31 - 0 31 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 27.66 A Division II Johnson County 94.8% 29 - 0 29 Butler AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 26.95 GIAA AAAA-AAA Loganville Christian 51.5% 21 - 21 0 Athens Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 25.81 A Division I Public East Laurens 87.5% 28 - 10 18 Central (Macon) A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 25.40 GIAA AA-A Southland Academy 83.2% 26 - 8 18 Gatewood School GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 24.35 AA Public Washington 86.7% 24 - 0 24 Salem AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 24.20 AAAA St. Pius X 99.3% 38 - 0 38 Northview AAAA
Tue, Sep 02 24.10 AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 90.1% 28 - 6 22 Salem AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 23.56 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 92.7% 34 - 9 25 King's Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 23.53 Smaller Private King's Ridge Christian 88.4% 28 - 7 21 Walker Smaller Private
Fri, Sep 05 23.49 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 82.4% 27 - 13 14 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 20.89 AAA Public Long County 98.4% 40 - 0 40 Groves AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 19.61 A Division II Hancock Central 75.8% 26 - 14 12 Josey AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 19.24 AAA Public West Hall 91.1% 34 - 14 20 Johnson (Gainesville) AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 17.11 GIAA AA-A Briarwood Academy 93.7% 34 - 8 26 St. Andrew's School GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 16.84 Smaller Private Wesleyan 99.4% 35 - 0 35 B.E.S.T. Academy A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 05 16.57 A Division I Public Armuchee 85.4% 26 - 7 19 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 15.54 A Division II Wheeler County 96.2% 36 - 7 29 Twiggs County A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 15.26 A Division II Taylor County 94.9% 28 - 0 28 Georgia Military Prep A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 15.23 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 97.6% 36 - 0 36 Stone Mountain AAA Public
Fri, Sep 05 13.70 GIAA AAAA-AAA Pinewood Christian 91.9% 33 - 11 22 Thomas Jefferson GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 12.62 GIAA AA-A Trinity Christian (Dublin) 94.8% 31 - 0 31 Augusta Prep GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 10.40 A Division II Bryan County 98.3% 34 - 0 34 Savannah A Division II
Fri, Sep 05 9.87 AAAA Southwest DeKalb 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Clarkston AAAA
Fri, Sep 05 8.89 A Division II Terrell County 76.5% 28 - 20 8 Jordan AA Public
Fri, Sep 05 4.71 GIAA AAAA-AAA Lakeview Academy 91.9% 30 - 7 23 Windsor Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 4.05 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian 98.9% 39 - 0 39 Riverside Prep GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05 -0.14 GIAA AAAA-AAA Strong Rock Christian 99.1% 42 - 0 42 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05 -8.26 A Division II Atkinson County 99.2% 42 - 0 42 Pataula Charter A Division II