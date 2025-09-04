AJC Varsity

Which teams are favorites in Georgia HS football Week 4 | Maxwell projections

Hughes is a narrow favorite over Douglas County in this week’s highest-rated game
Rah’Keith Kelly (right) and Douglas County — pictured taking on North Gwinnett on Aug. 16, will take on Hughes on Friday in Week 4's highest rated game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
16 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Sep 0595.35AAAAAHughes55.7%21 - 201Douglas CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0591.71AAAAAABuford87.7%31 - 1417RoswellAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0585.70AAAAAANorth Gwinnett70.4%26 - 188Mill CreekAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0583.33AAAACartersville78.6%28 - 1414CalhounAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0582.61AAAAAANorcross72.3%27 - 1710WaltonAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0579.14AAAAAHouston County69.5%26 - 188Warner RobinsAAAA
Fri, Sep 0577.49AAAAAThomas County Central89.6%32 - 1418ThomasvilleA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0577.39AAAAAACollins Hill74.3%25 - 1411ParkviewAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0574.44AAAAEastside59.7%24 - 213ArcherAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0573.08AAAAARome82.9%27 - 1314Toombs CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0572.45AAAAAAHillgrove53.1%17 - 161MariettaAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0570.27AAAAABrunswick72.0%28 - 208Effingham CountyAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0569.66AAAAKell66.2%27 - 216WheelerAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0569.57AAAACambridge82.2%27 - 1314DenmarkAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0568.80AAAAAANorth Cobb88.7%28 - 721CassAAAA
Fri, Sep 0568.62AAA PublicTroup69.0%28 - 208WhitewaterAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0568.34AA PublicAppling County66.4%22 - 166SwainsboroA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0568.01AAAAAALambert65.4%26 - 206CherokeeAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0567.77AAAAAAEast Coweta65.7%24 - 195LovejoyAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0566.80AAAAJones County73.1%24 - 1410OlaAAAA
Fri, Sep 0566.62AA PublicCook52.7%20 - 191CallawayAA Public
Fri, Sep 0565.53AAAANorth Oconee94.3%32 - 329Clarke CentralAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0565.04A Division IIBrooks County57.6%21 - 192Worth CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0564.84AAA PublicJefferson94.2%28 - 028Stephens CountyAA Public
Fri, Sep 0564.08AAAAAEast Paulding72.1%27 - 198HiramAAAA
Fri, Sep 0563.71AAAAAATift County67.4%27 - 207BainbridgeAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0563.02AAAAStockbridge73.9%27 - 1611Eagle's LandingAAAA
Fri, Sep 0562.97AAAAAARichmond Hill88.5%27 - 621New HampsteadAAAA
Fri, Sep 0562.67AAAAAADuluth60.4%24 - 204DaculaAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0562.44AAA PublicUpson-Lee67.2%23 - 167SpaldingAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0562.28AAA PublicLaGrange82.9%27 - 1314Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)Smaller Private
Fri, Sep 0561.99AAAAAANorth Paulding90.7%34 - 1321South PauldingAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0561.94AAA PublicCedar Grove69.7%27 - 198AlpharettaAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0561.21AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)74.7%23 - 149Greater Atlanta ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Sep 0561.15AA PublicRockmart84.0%27 - 1215RinggoldAA Public
Fri, Sep 0561.03AAA PublicDouglass72.0%22 - 148ColumbiaAA Public
Thu, Sep 0460.91Smaller PrivateHoly Innocents58.2%21 - 192AllatoonaAAAA
Fri, Sep 0560.86AAA PublicCherokee Bluff61.3%23 - 203Habersham CentralAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0560.72AAAACentral (Carrollton)92.4%32 - 725Villa RicaAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0560.26AAAAARiver Ridge87.2%28 - 919WoodstockAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0559.96A Division IIBowdon75.7%28 - 199Westside (Macon)AA Public
Fri, Sep 0559.83AAA PublicStephenson86.8%28 - 1315DecaturAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0559.56Smaller PrivateCalvary Day88.9%28 - 820Southeast BullochAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0559.04AA PublicThomson76.7%28 - 1612GrovetownAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0558.42AAAAFlowery Branch69.1%24 - 168Hart CountyAA Public
Fri, Sep 0557.19Smaller PrivateLovett74.6%21 - 129Pace AcademyAAAA
Fri, Sep 0556.71AAAANorthside (Columbus)54.0%21 - 201MonroeAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0556.61AA PublicPierce County92.3%31 - 724Wayne CountyAAAA
Fri, Sep 0556.60AAA PublicPeach County95.4%34 - 034Crisp CountyAA Public
Fri, Sep 0556.53AAA PublicLumpkin County61.1%22 - 193DunwoodyAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0556.48AAAAHarris County76.1%23 - 1310DoughertyAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0556.42GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian50.8%21 - 210BrookstoneGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0556.34AAAAASeckinger59.4%24 - 213Winder-BarrowAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0556.17AAAAMadison County62.4%24 - 204CommerceA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0555.82AAAAAAEtowah61.6%23 - 203Chapel HillAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0555.51AAAAACreekview77.3%26 - 1412LassiterAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0555.48AAAAALakeside (Evans)62.3%21 - 165EvansAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0555.36AAAAAStatesboro68.5%21 - 147GreenbrierAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0555.20AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge90.7%31 - 823Mountain ViewAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0554.66A Division I PublicRabun County80.9%29 - 1712DaltonAAAA
Fri, Sep 0554.39Smaller PrivateAthens Academy79.9%28 - 1612John Milledge AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0554.07A Division I PublicDublin85.7%28 - 1216Washington CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0553.96A Division IIEarly County55.4%21 - 210Schley CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0553.12AAA PublicWest Laurens57.5%21 - 201HowardAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0552.94AAAAASprayberry94.2%35 - 728PopeAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0552.79AAA PublicJenkins82.7%26 - 1016Liberty CountyAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0552.47AAAALocust Grove77.7%26 - 1412Eagle's Landing ChristianAAAA
Fri, Sep 0552.37Smaller PrivateWhitefield Academy67.3%24 - 177Social CircleA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0552.07AAA PublicHeritage (Ringgold)69.4%23 - 158Gordon LeeA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0551.12AA PublicEast Jackson76.8%27 - 1512White CountyAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0551.07A Division I PublicHaralson County62.6%24 - 204Putnam CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0551.06AAAAASequoyah98.2%35 - 035RiverwoodAAAAA
Thu, Sep 0450.99A Division I PublicBleckley County71.9%27 - 1710SouthwestA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0550.95AAAAAGlynn Academy86.8%29 - 1316Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0550.50AAA PublicOconee County89.0%28 - 721LoganvilleAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0550.39Smaller PrivateNorth Cobb Christian83.8%28 - 1414SonoravilleAA Public
Fri, Sep 0550.29A Division I PublicDodge County78.8%28 - 1414ACE CharterA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0549.79Smaller PrivateAquinas78.7%28 - 1513HephzibahAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0549.62AAAATucker86.2%28 - 1315LithoniaAAAA
Fri, Sep 0549.25AAAAGriffin51.7%21 - 201SpencerAA Public
Fri, Sep 0548.90GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School60.2%25 - 214PelhamA Division II
Fri, Sep 0548.89AA PublicMorgan County93.6%34 - 727Greene CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0548.70A Division IIClinch County88.0%31 - 1417BerrienA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0548.26AA PublicCarver (Atlanta)95.0%30 - 030Mundy's MillAAAA
Fri, Sep 0548.18AAAAJonesboro94.8%33 - 330BannekerAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0548.14AAAACedartown88.8%31 - 1318PepperellA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0548.07A Division IIEmanuel County Institute50.7%20 - 200McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0548.05AAAAAACarrollton99.8%47 - 047Lithia SpringsAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0547.86AAA PublicWestside (Augusta)74.0%23 - 149Richmond AcademyAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0547.76AAAAEast Forsyth81.9%27 - 1314ChestateeAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0547.51A Division IIManchester88.3%28 - 721Macon CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0547.50AAAAAKennesaw Mountain75.4%26 - 1412Johns CreekAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0547.45A Division I PublicJeff Davis80.7%23 - 815Tattnall CountyAA Public
Fri, Sep 0547.37A Division I PublicTemple75.2%27 - 1512South AtlantaAA Public
Fri, Sep 0546.96AA PublicLaney79.0%27 - 1413Oglethorpe CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0546.61AAA PublicNorth Hall89.5%34 - 1420East HallAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0546.58AAAAATri-Cities68.4%21 - 147KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA Public
Fri, Sep 0546.43AA PublicNorth Murray79.3%28 - 1414Lakeview Ft. OglethorpeAA Public
Fri, Sep 0546.24A Division IITrion70.6%26 - 179ModelA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0546.00AAAAAAPebblebrook77.0%27 - 1413MeadowcreekAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0545.38AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)73.3%24 - 1410Union GroveAAAA
Fri, Sep 0545.19AAAAHampton89.8%28 - 721McDonoughAAAA
Fri, Sep 0544.24AAAAAARockdale County51.4%21 - 210AlcovyAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0544.22A Division IIMitchell County57.4%22 - 211Turner CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0543.55AAAAAAWestlake98.8%38 - 038TherrellAA Public
Fri, Sep 0543.12GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor76.9%27 - 1413Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 0543.11AAA PublicAdairsville69.5%24 - 168Woodland (Cartersville)AAAA
Fri, Sep 0542.18Smaller PrivateFellowship Christian97.8%35 - 035OsborneAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0541.78AA PublicMiller Grove75.9%26 - 1412Heritage (Conyers)AAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0540.94AAA PublicMonroe Area96.2%34 - 034ApalacheeAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0540.59GIAA AAAA-AAATiftarea Academy51.3%20 - 200Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0538.58GIAA AA-ABrentwood School78.0%24 - 1311Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0538.29A Division IIJenkins County86.3%28 - 1315PortalA Division II
Fri, Sep 0538.17AAA PublicNorth Clayton81.7%28 - 1414RiverdaleAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0538.09AAA PublicMary Persons95.6%34 - 034Fayette CountyAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0538.06AAA PublicDawson County85.7%27 - 720Banks CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0537.47AAAACentennial92.6%31 - 724DiscoveryAAAAAA
Fri, Sep 0537.36AAA PublicWindsor Forest54.5%20 - 182BeachAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0537.12AA PublicBurke County97.8%38 - 038Warren CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0536.34A Division I PublicBremen90.6%30 - 723McNairA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0536.24AA PublicPike County64.0%24 - 195GreenvilleA Division II
Fri, Sep 0535.73A Division IITelfair County83.5%28 - 1414Lanier CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0535.73A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)76.8%25 - 1411ChattoogaA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0535.55A Division I PublicLamar County95.0%30 - 030RutlandAA Public
Fri, Sep 0535.13Smaller PrivateProvidence Christian64.1%24 - 204Mount Pisgah ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Sep 0534.67AAAANorth Springs50.8%17 - 170Druid HillsAAAA
Fri, Sep 0533.63A Division I PublicVidalia79.6%22 - 814Brantley CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0533.29GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy89.6%28 - 721Wilkinson CountyA Division II
Thu, Sep 0433.03AAAAMaynard Jackson96.2%34 - 034RedanAA Public
Fri, Sep 0532.97AAA PublicRidgeland61.8%26 - 215CoosaA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0532.88GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square68.6%24 - 168Calvary ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0532.08AAA PublicBaldwin97.4%35 - 035Cross CreekAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0532.05AA PublicUnion County89.2%28 - 721Murray CountyAA Public
Fri, Sep 0531.94AAA PublicJohnson (Savannah)64.4%20 - 146IslandsAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0531.29A Division IIMiller County82.9%28 - 1315Marion CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0530.77A Division I PublicNortheast98.8%37 - 037Jefferson CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0529.57GIAA AA-AFlint River Academy60.8%20 - 146Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 0528.28A Division IIScreven County89.7%28 - 622ClaxtonA Division II
Fri, Sep 0527.75GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy94.7%31 - 031Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 0527.66A Division IIJohnson County94.8%29 - 029ButlerAA Public
Fri, Sep 0526.95GIAA AAAA-AAALoganville Christian51.5%21 - 210Athens ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0525.81A Division I PublicEast Laurens87.5%28 - 1018Central (Macon)A Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0525.40GIAA AA-ASouthland Academy83.2%26 - 818Gatewood SchoolGIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 0524.35AA PublicWashington86.7%24 - 024SalemAA Public
Fri, Sep 0524.20AAAASt. Pius X99.3%38 - 038NorthviewAAAA
Tue, Sep 0224.10AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)90.1%28 - 622SalemAA Public
Fri, Sep 0523.56GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy92.7%34 - 925King's AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0523.53Smaller PrivateKing's Ridge Christian88.4%28 - 721WalkerSmaller Private
Fri, Sep 0523.49GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy82.4%27 - 1314Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0520.89AAA PublicLong County98.4%40 - 040GrovesAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0519.61A Division IIHancock Central75.8%26 - 1412JoseyAA Public
Fri, Sep 0519.24AAA PublicWest Hall91.1%34 - 1420Johnson (Gainesville)AAA Public
Fri, Sep 0517.11GIAA AA-ABriarwood Academy93.7%34 - 826St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 0516.84Smaller PrivateWesleyan99.4%35 - 035B.E.S.T. AcademyA Division I Public
Fri, Sep 0516.57A Division I PublicArmuchee85.4%26 - 719Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
Fri, Sep 0515.54A Division IIWheeler County96.2%36 - 729Twiggs CountyA Division II
Fri, Sep 0515.26A Division IITaylor County94.9%28 - 028Georgia Military PrepA Division II
Fri, Sep 0515.23GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli97.6%36 - 036Stone MountainAAA Public
Fri, Sep 0513.70GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian91.9%33 - 1122Thomas JeffersonGIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 0512.62GIAA AA-ATrinity Christian (Dublin)94.8%31 - 031Augusta PrepGIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 0510.40A Division IIBryan County98.3%34 - 034SavannahA Division II
Fri, Sep 059.87AAAASouthwest DeKalb99.7%42 - 042ClarkstonAAAA
Fri, Sep 058.89A Division IITerrell County76.5%28 - 208JordanAA Public
Fri, Sep 054.71GIAA AAAA-AAALakeview Academy91.9%30 - 723Windsor AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 054.05GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian98.9%39 - 039Riverside PrepGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Sep 05-0.14GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian99.1%42 - 042Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AA-A
Fri, Sep 05-8.26A Division IIAtkinson County99.2%42 - 042Pataula CharterA Division II

