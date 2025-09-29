What the Falcons had to say after the 34-27 win over the Commanders

KADEN ELLISS, linebacker

On the win: “This was huge. Last week wasn’t up to our standard. Wasn’t what we wanted to put on tape. But it happened. Those moments are gut checks together. Look yourself in the mirror as an individual as a team. We did that. We came out here and shocked the Commanders. They are a very good team. I know they are a little banged up. But they threw all of the punches they had at us. We were able to keep bouncing back, keep putting points on the board. We got some stops when we needed them the most. Got the win. It was a big bounceback win.”

On his joint sack: “Anytime that you can get after the quarterback it affects the game in huge ways. It makes the quarterback mindset … it was a big stop on that play. Puts a little pressure on them moving forward. Getting after the quarterback, it’s one of those areas where a defense can really put pressure on the offense to make them react to you. When you can get those plays, especially early in the game it helps you out.”

On the complementary football: “It was big time. Anytime your brother is struggling, pick him up. Anytime he’s rolling, let’s just help him keep rolling. We were able to keep the offense on the field a lot. I saw the time of possession was highly in our favor. I love the way they were running the ball. I love the explosive plays they were able to hit.”

