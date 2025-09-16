Walnut Grove is 4-0 for the first time, has ‘become a team this year’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Walnut Grove coach Robert Andrews, whose team defeated Walton County rival Monroe Area 24-14 last week, outscoring the Purple Hurricanes 17-0 in the second half. Monroe Area had won six straight in the series. Walnut Grove is 4-0 for the first time.

1. How would you explain to people not from Walton County the rivalry you have with Monroe Area and what it means to your team to win that game?

“Walton County is a close-knit community. Monroe and Loganville were the two high schools in the county for 100 years. In 2009, Walnut Grove High School opened and played its first varsity football schedule in 2010. Walnut Grove High School does not have the town center the other two schools have, and the high school has really become the town center. Our community is filled with great people that provide great support. So, when Walnut Grove and Monroe compete, there are friends and family that have strong connections on both sides. It helps to create an intense competitive atmosphere.”

