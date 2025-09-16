AJC Varsity

Walnut Grove is 4-0 for the first time, has ‘become a team this year’

Robert Andrews dishes on Walton County rivalry, the identity of this year’s team and what they need to do to reach the playoffs.
Walnut Grove defeated Walton County rival Monroe Area 24-14 last week, outscoring the Purple Hurricanes 17-0 in the second half. (Jason Getz/AJC)
46 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Walnut Grove coach Robert Andrews, whose team defeated Walton County rival Monroe Area 24-14 last week, outscoring the Purple Hurricanes 17-0 in the second half. Monroe Area had won six straight in the series. Walnut Grove is 4-0 for the first time.

1. How would you explain to people not from Walton County the rivalry you have with Monroe Area and what it means to your team to win that game?

“Walton County is a close-knit community. Monroe and Loganville were the two high schools in the county for 100 years. In 2009, Walnut Grove High School opened and played its first varsity football schedule in 2010. Walnut Grove High School does not have the town center the other two schools have, and the high school has really become the town center. Our community is filled with great people that provide great support. So, when Walnut Grove and Monroe compete, there are friends and family that have strong connections on both sides. It helps to create an intense competitive atmosphere.”

2. What was the difference in the game? What changed in the second half?

“It was a tight game with each team making big plays throughout the game. We had a great first possession of the second half to tie the score up at 14. Defensively, we forced a three-and-out, which helped our confidence. We started executing more consistently on offense after that. Our special teams units played well the whole night, and in the second half we hit a long field goal (45 yards), partially blocked a punt and returned another punt to set up a short field, and our punt team flipped the field and locked them in to have to drive the length of the field to have an opportunity to score.”

3. What’s the identity of this year’s team? How are you different this season?

“We have become a team this year. We have a group of young men that do not care who gets their name in the paper. They are selfless teammates that take ownership of their role to help the team accomplish its goals. We are a family that strives to be 1-0 each and every day. The seniors created this identity at camp, and the team is living it out each day.”

4. Next is the region schedule, and you’ll have to avenge at least two losses to reach the playoffs. What will you have to do to accomplish that goal?

“The preseason is over. Region season starts this week. We must continue to improve in each phase of the game. We must stay together and live out being a family striving to be 1-0 each day. The only thing we control is how we prepare and how we compete.”

aajc 091225 sprayberry at sequoyah

