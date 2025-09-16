Walnut Grove is 4-0 for the first time, has ‘become a team this year’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Walnut Grove coach Robert Andrews, whose team defeated Walton County rival Monroe Area 24-14 last week, outscoring the Purple Hurricanes 17-0 in the second half. Monroe Area had won six straight in the series. Walnut Grove is 4-0 for the first time.
1. How would you explain to people not from Walton County the rivalry you have with Monroe Area and what it means to your team to win that game?
“Walton County is a close-knit community. Monroe and Loganville were the two high schools in the county for 100 years. In 2009, Walnut Grove High School opened and played its first varsity football schedule in 2010. Walnut Grove High School does not have the town center the other two schools have, and the high school has really become the town center. Our community is filled with great people that provide great support. So, when Walnut Grove and Monroe compete, there are friends and family that have strong connections on both sides. It helps to create an intense competitive atmosphere.”
2. What was the difference in the game? What changed in the second half?
“It was a tight game with each team making big plays throughout the game. We had a great first possession of the second half to tie the score up at 14. Defensively, we forced a three-and-out, which helped our confidence. We started executing more consistently on offense after that. Our special teams units played well the whole night, and in the second half we hit a long field goal (45 yards), partially blocked a punt and returned another punt to set up a short field, and our punt team flipped the field and locked them in to have to drive the length of the field to have an opportunity to score.”