Running backs dominate high school football top performances in Week 5

Sequoyah fullback Will Rajecki (#3) gets tackled while making a run during the first half against Sprayberry at Skip Pope Stadium in Canton, GA on Friday, Sept. 12th, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
35 minutes ago

Sequoyah running back Will Rajecki scored at least one touchdown in every game last season except one. That was against Sprayberry, a 31-17 loss during an 11-2 season.

“Last year, I didn’t play my best, and I don’t think the team did either,” he said before Friday’s rematch. “But this year, we’re stronger, more experienced and more prepared for the moment.”

Rajecki scored seven touchdowns while rushing for 250 yards in a 63-20 victory in a Region 6 game between top-10 Class 5A teams. He has 50 touchdowns for his career.

High school football rankings: New No. 1 emerges; Sequoyah has biggest jump

Top five performances in Week 5

Greenville RB Marquel Deering rushed for 374 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 32-20 victory over Mount Bethel Christian.

Heritage of Newnan RB Tyson Hamaker rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries and caught a 28-yard pass in a 48-41 victory over Walker.

Sequoyah RB Will Rajecki rushed for 250 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 carries, caught a 29-yard pass and added 76 return yards in a 63-20 victory over Sprayberry.

Westside of Augusta RB/DB Tamari Curry rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, intercepted a pass and returned two kickoffs for 118 yards in a 34-13 victory over Hephzibah.

Winder-Barrow RB M.J. Dowdy rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns on 32 carries in a 35-16 victory over Apalachee.

Best of the rest

ACE Charter RB Bryson Vincent rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries and scored a two-point conversion in a 44-19 victory over Wilkinson County.

Arabia Mountain DL Journey Frayall had four solo tackles, four tackles for losses and three sacks in a 28-21 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

Bleckley County LB J.T. Hansen had five solo tackles, five assists and a tackle for a loss in a 52-16 victory over Southwest.

Briarwood Academy WR Alden Adler had eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in a 34-20 loss to Robert Toombs Academy.

Buford DL Bryce Perry-Wright had three solo tackles, five assists, one tackle for a loss, one sack, three QB pressures and one forced fumble setting up Buford’s first touchdown in a 34-26 victory over Douglas County.

Cambridge QB Connor Langford was 27-of-34 passing for 374 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-42 victory over Calhoun.

Carrollton WR Peyton Zachary had nine receptions for 122 yards and returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown in a 43-21 victory over Gainesville.

Cass RB Kalil Charles had 182 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over Hiram.

Cedar Grove RB/LB Mahki Watson rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had six tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss in a 28-20 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

Central Gwinnett DL Kyle Fritz had five tackles and returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown in a 47-0 victory over Chapel Hill.

Chamblee DB Brock Ryan had 11 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 36-10 victory over Decatur.

Chattahoochee QB Bryce Henry was 13-of-26 passing for 278 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 32-16 loss to Centennial.

Cherokee Bluff RB Jackson Pirkle rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 24-21 victory over Banks County.

Cherokee RB Brandon Hamilton rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 59-43 loss to North Paulding.

Christian Heritage freshman QB Charlie Baxter was 28-of-39 passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 35-7 victory over Dade County.

Colquitt County RB Jae Lamar rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and caught two TD passes in a 43-36 victory over Lee County.

Crisp County RB Derrell “L.J.” Brown rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards in a 66-38 victory over Dougherty.

Dublin DE Jalen Dardy had 3.5 sacks in a 37-13 victory over East Laurens.

Early County RB/DB Kaden Kendrix had four tackles, returned a kickoff 74 yards and scored on a 102-yard interception return in a 41-17 victory over Miller County.

Fannin County RB/LB Bryson Cole rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, had 26 yards receiving and made four tackles, two assists and one tackle for a loss in a 35-15 victory over Coosa.

Glynn Academy QB Jake Moss rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and completed three of four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 36-8 victory over Statesboro.

Greater Atlanta Christian QB Michael Miller threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 119 yards in a 37-35 victory over Lumpkin County that was won on Graham Anand’s 36-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

Harlem QB Mercer Barton was 16-of-18 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-18 victory over Baldwin.

Heard County RB Darience Coleman rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries and had 232 all-purpose yards in a 29-28 victory over Bowdon.

Houston County QB Ryan Maxwell was 23-of-28 passing for 326 yards and five touchdowns in a 57-14 win over Tift County.

John Millege Academy TE/LB Asa Wall had six receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, four rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown and 10 tackles in a 27-18 victory over Bulloch Academy.

LaFayette DE Andrew Huggins had seven solo tackles, two assists, two tackles for losses, two pass break-ups and two QB pressures in a 32-14 victory over Trion.

Landmark Christian LB/RB Brady Robinson had five tackles, returned a fumble 40 yards and scored on a pass reception in a 35-0 victory over South Atlanta.

Lanier RB Keyon Stemmons rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns and had 200 all-purpose yards in a 42-29 victory over Dacula.

Lowndes QB Jayce Johnson was 8-of-11 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 38-7 victory over Kell.

Lumpkin County RB Nolan Matthews rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-35 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian.

McIntosh County Academy RB/LB Keyshawn Tyson scored one touchdown on a forced fumble and recovery, another on a pass reception, made two solo tackles and rushed for 32 yards on three carries in a 22-14 victory over Claxton.

Milton LB Blaize Battaglia had eight solo tackles, three assists, a QB hurry and a 6-yard sack in a 24-10 victory over Blessed Trinity.

Morgan County RB Christian Monfort scored five touchdowns, rushed for 84 yards and scored on a 35-yard pass in a 46-20 victory over Cedar Shoals.

Mount Paran Christian RB Gavin Steele rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and had 51 kickoff return yards in a 28-20 loss to Cedar Grove.

Norcross RB/DB Joshua Burks rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and had seven tackles in a 35-21 victory over Duluth.

North Clayton QB Justin Murphy was 12-of-20 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 39-6 victory over Mundy’s Mill.

North Cobb DB Trey Shaw had eight tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown-saving tackle in a 41-7 victory over Walton.

North Cobb Christian WR/DB Oakleen Padgett had five receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns, made two tackles and intercepted a pass in a 34-27 loss to Ringgold.

North Murray LB/FB Jacob Daley had 15 tackles, blocked a punt and caught two passes for 42 yards in a 49-0 victory over Murray County.

North Paulding RB Khalil Harrell rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-43 victory over Cherokee.

Northgate RB Woody Schettini rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Newman.

Northwest Whitfield WR/DB Kyle Cummings returned punts 72, 61 and 38 yards for touchdowns, caught a 16-yard pass and made two tackles in a 59-7 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

Ola PK Carter Spence kicked field goals of 49 and 33 yards, made five touchbacks and averaged 45.5 yards on two punts in a 33-0 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

Parkview QB Greg Hart was 11-of-12 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-14 victory over Berkmar.

Peachtree Ridge DL Elijah Thompson had five solo tackles, four tackles for losses, two sacks and two QB pressures in a 55-0 victory over Meadowcreek.

Pierce County DB Chance Williams had 14 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 39-14 victory over New Hampstead.

Richmond Hill RB Amire Miller rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 41-9 victory over Wayne County.

Ringgold RB Haddon Fries rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, made eight tackles and scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a 34-27 victory over North Cobb Christian.

Rockmart WR Gavin Green had eight receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over Union County.

Roswell RB Nick Peal rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in a 50-30 victory over Westlake.

Southeast Bulloch LB Brant Horst had six solo tackles and 12 assists in a 47-13 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

St. Andrew’s WR Amari Cook caught TD passes of 48 and 45 yards, the latter with 30 seconds left, in a 24-22 victory over Augusta Prep.

St. Francis QB Steven Snyder was 10-of-14 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 54-34 victory over Victory Baptist. St. Francis is 3-1 playing GAPPS nine-man football this year after low numbers forced the team to forfeit four GHSA games in 2024.

Stratford Academy RB/DB Tyler Stephens rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries and had three solo tackles, two assists, an interception and a pass breakup in a 28-13 victory over Frederica Academy.

Strong Rock Christian LB Kingston Stevens had 10 solo tackles, five assists, two tackles for losses, three QB pressures and a pass breakup in a 42-0 victory over Tattnall Square.

Sumter County QB Ishmael Jones was 16-of-23 passing for 318 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Kendrick.

Swainsboro RB Marco Danford rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and caught a 10-yard pass in a 44-42 victory over Thomson.

Thomson WR/ATH Jaris Sinkfield had 10 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns, one carry for 7 yards, four tackles and eight kickoff returns for 133 yards in a 44-42 loss to Swainsboro.

Trinity Christian of Dublin RB/PK Wade Register rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, caught two passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns, made 10 tackles, was 6-of-6 on extra points and kicked eight touchbacks in a 50-35 victory over Windsor Academy.

Trinity Christian of Sharpsburg LB Jake Anderson had a team-leading 11 tackles and returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown in a 27-0 victory over Spalding.

Walnut Grove OLB Jake Moss had 10 solo tackles, four tackles for losses and three assists in a 24-14 victory over Monroe Area.

Washington-Wilkes freshman QB Mayson Mingle was 11-of-13 passing for 138 yards and rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 36-16 victory over Butler.

Whitefield Academy RB Mason Hollingsworth rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries and caught two passes for 31 yards in a 56-28 victory over Darlington.

Woodstock WR Rylan Hubbard had 14 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 victory over Lassiter.

Woodward Academy DB Elijah Lyles had nine solo tackles, six assists, two tackles for losses and a forced fumble that helped seal a 17-14 victory over Shiloh.

Lines of distinction

Bryan County’s offensive line of Jacob Hall, Alex Wells, Corey Collier, Zane Renteria and Nathan Long with tight end Kendel Collier blocked for two 150-yard rushers – Ger’Bravion Collins (234) and Anddreas McKinny (174) – in a 42-35 win over Portal.

Crisp County’s offensive line of Charlie White, Jamie Brown, Myles Townsend, Grant Alexander and Brody Stephens with sniffer back Johnny White led the way for 458 yards rushing in a 66-38 victory over Dougherty.

Jasper County’s offensive line of Jacob Busbee, Cedarion Stone, Cody Wilkerson, Jordyn Campbell, Micah Garrett, Zach Evans and PJ Latibeaudiere paved the way for 254 rushing yards, 90 passing yards and 21 first downs in a 35-18 victory over Jackson. Jasper County is 4-0 for the first time since 1996.

North Forsyth’s offensive line of Case Martin, Tyler Coulter, Thomas Hodges, Will Bales, Connor Smith and Creighton Wilkins paved the way for 482 total yards and 157-yard rusher Darron Perry in a 28-7 victory over South Forsyth.

Richmond Hill’s offensive line of Cole Roy, Jack Sampsell, Hank Morgan, Connor Peltier and Blake Whitaker with tight end Jack McGrath paved the way for 290 yards rushing and five touchdowns and did not allow a sack in a 41-9 victory over Wayne County.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

