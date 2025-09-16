Running backs dominate high school football top performances in Week 5

ACE Charter RB Bryson Vincent rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries and scored a two-point conversion in a 44-19 victory over Wilkinson County.
Arabia Mountain DL Journey Frayall had four solo tackles, four tackles for losses and three sacks in a 28-21 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.
Bleckley County LB J.T. Hansen had five solo tackles, five assists and a tackle for a loss in a 52-16 victory over Southwest.
Briarwood Academy WR Alden Adler had eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in a 34-20 loss to Robert Toombs Academy.
Buford DL Bryce Perry-Wright had three solo tackles, five assists, one tackle for a loss, one sack, three QB pressures and one forced fumble setting up Buford’s first touchdown in a 34-26 victory over Douglas County.
Cambridge QB Connor Langford was 27-of-34 passing for 374 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-42 victory over Calhoun.
Carrollton WR Peyton Zachary had nine receptions for 122 yards and returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown in a 43-21 victory over Gainesville.
Cass RB Kalil Charles had 182 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 28-21 victory over Hiram.
Cedar Grove RB/LB Mahki Watson rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had six tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss in a 28-20 victory over Mount Paran Christian.
Central Gwinnett DL Kyle Fritz had five tackles and returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown in a 47-0 victory over Chapel Hill.
Chamblee DB Brock Ryan had 11 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a 36-10 victory over Decatur.
Chattahoochee QB Bryce Henry was 13-of-26 passing for 278 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 32-16 loss to Centennial.
Cherokee Bluff RB Jackson Pirkle rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 24-21 victory over Banks County.
Cherokee RB Brandon Hamilton rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 59-43 loss to North Paulding.
Christian Heritage freshman QB Charlie Baxter was 28-of-39 passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 35-7 victory over Dade County.
Colquitt County RB Jae Lamar rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and caught two TD passes in a 43-36 victory over Lee County.
Crisp County RB Derrell “L.J.” Brown rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards in a 66-38 victory over Dougherty.
Dublin DE Jalen Dardy had 3.5 sacks in a 37-13 victory over East Laurens.
Early County RB/DB Kaden Kendrix had four tackles, returned a kickoff 74 yards and scored on a 102-yard interception return in a 41-17 victory over Miller County.
Fannin County RB/LB Bryson Cole rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, had 26 yards receiving and made four tackles, two assists and one tackle for a loss in a 35-15 victory over Coosa.
Glynn Academy QB Jake Moss rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and completed three of four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 36-8 victory over Statesboro.
Greater Atlanta Christian QB Michael Miller threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 119 yards in a 37-35 victory over Lumpkin County that was won on Graham Anand’s 36-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.
Harlem QB Mercer Barton was 16-of-18 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-18 victory over Baldwin.
Heard County RB Darience Coleman rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries and had 232 all-purpose yards in a 29-28 victory over Bowdon.
Houston County QB Ryan Maxwell was 23-of-28 passing for 326 yards and five touchdowns in a 57-14 win over Tift County.
John Millege Academy TE/LB Asa Wall had six receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, four rushes for 92 yards and a touchdown and 10 tackles in a 27-18 victory over Bulloch Academy.
LaFayette DE Andrew Huggins had seven solo tackles, two assists, two tackles for losses, two pass break-ups and two QB pressures in a 32-14 victory over Trion.
Landmark Christian LB/RB Brady Robinson had five tackles, returned a fumble 40 yards and scored on a pass reception in a 35-0 victory over South Atlanta.
Lanier RB Keyon Stemmons rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns and had 200 all-purpose yards in a 42-29 victory over Dacula.
Lowndes QB Jayce Johnson was 8-of-11 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 38-7 victory over Kell.
Lumpkin County RB Nolan Matthews rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-35 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian.
McIntosh County Academy RB/LB Keyshawn Tyson scored one touchdown on a forced fumble and recovery, another on a pass reception, made two solo tackles and rushed for 32 yards on three carries in a 22-14 victory over Claxton.
Milton LB Blaize Battaglia had eight solo tackles, three assists, a QB hurry and a 6-yard sack in a 24-10 victory over Blessed Trinity.
Morgan County RB Christian Monfort scored five touchdowns, rushed for 84 yards and scored on a 35-yard pass in a 46-20 victory over Cedar Shoals.
Mount Paran Christian RB Gavin Steele rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and had 51 kickoff return yards in a 28-20 loss to Cedar Grove.
Norcross RB/DB Joshua Burks rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and had seven tackles in a 35-21 victory over Duluth.
North Clayton QB Justin Murphy was 12-of-20 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 39-6 victory over Mundy’s Mill.
North Cobb DB Trey Shaw had eight tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown-saving tackle in a 41-7 victory over Walton.