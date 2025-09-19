Raheem Morris on Bijan Robinson: ‘He’s definitely the best player in football’

Back to this best player-in-the-league assessment.

“If anything, they are the best players in the National Football League, our offensive line is because they do some special stuff,” Robinson said. “Even with (tight ends) Charlie (Woerner) and Teagan Quitoriano, all of those guys, I appreciate them.”

Robinson gets ready for games by watching videos of Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.

“I actually, like, pull up the YouTube clips,” Robinson said. “It’s a different highlight. Barry Sanders or, like, L.T. or one of my favorite running backs. I’m just sitting in there while I’m getting an IV (intravenous fluids), and I’m just watching the highlights. They just what I do.”

Robinson has been doing this ritual since high school.

“I guess it’s just like a reminder,” Robinson said. “I get to take pieces of their game, and I just try to put it in my mind. Then when I go out there for warm-ups, I’m trying to mimic what I see. It just gets me going. That’s something that I’ve always done.”

Robinson believes that there are some takeaways from years of studying Sanders and Tomlinson, both Pro Football Hall of Famers.

“Patience and breaking tackles in small spaces,” Robinson said. “Making people miss in a phone booth. I feel like if you’re a guy who can do that as a running back, you’re already kind of ahead of the curve because a lot of people just can’t make people miss in tight spaces.”

Of course, Sanders was the master of forcing missed tackles.

“I think that, and me watching a guy like Barry Sanders do that throughout his whole career and me trying to do that as well,” Robinson said. “I think it’s something in my game that I don’t take lightly. I try to do it to the best of my ability.”

Robinson had a couple of those runs against the Vikings.

“I saw another guy try to run in front of me,” Robinson said. “So, I know how to make him miss, but it all just happened so quick. I can’t even explain to you … how it happened. Just trying to make people miss so I can get vertical, but it all just happens super quick.”

While Morris showered Robinson with praise, he also is blunt with the team.

“It’s not a lack of belief in the guys,” Morris said. “It’s more belief when you do tell them the absolute truth and when I can tell you that we didn’t play as well in whatever phase it was. I just felt like we’ll respond better going out knowing that that’s not the way.”

