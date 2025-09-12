Penix, McCarthy to meet in rematch of title game on prime-time NFL stage

McCarthy’s NFL debut was not as smooth. He looked lost for three quarters and then came alive in the fourth quarter to rally the Vikings to 27-24 victory over the Bears on Monday night.

Penix’s showing gave the Falcons more confirmation that they drafted the right quarterback and that they were prudent to bench Kirk Cousins.

“Man, he is a dog,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I don’t even know if he knew. I’m just telling you, his demeanor, and who he is, and talking to him on game day, that wasn’t his question. I’m sure he cares about his guys, but that was not his mindset. Get open. It is comforting to be around, it really is.”

Penix was without his top two receivers on the final drive, but still managed a drive from the Falcons’ 14-yard line to get down the field, leaning on Ray-Ray McCloud, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. The drive stalled at the Bucs’ 26-yard line with six seconds left when Koo was summoned.

Penix’s showing should help to elevate the level of play of his teammates.

“I’m going to get backlash, but (Matthew) Stafford was a dog like that,” said Morris, who saw the former Georgia star up close during his days as the Rams’ defensive coordinator (2021-23). “Had that arm talent, and was that kind of confident.”

Stafford was a seasoned veteran by that point of his career.

“This is (Penix’s) fourth game playing, and he has that type of demeanor,” Morris said.

Penix completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown Sunday. Also, he had a rushing touchdown.

Penix has passed for a team-record 1,035 yards over his first four games.

Ryan passed for 669 yards, and the Falcons were 2-2 in his first four starts in 2008. Michael Vick passed for 583 yards, and the team was 1-3 in his first four starts over the 2001-02 seasons. Steve Bartkowski passed for 400 yards over his first four starts, and the team was 2-2 in 1975.

Desmond Ridder, who the Falcons were hoping would be their quarterback of the future after they lost the Deshaun Watson derby, passed for 708 yards in his first four starts in 2022, as the Falcons were 2-2.

Back to Penix after that walk down memory lane.

“Matt Ryan was always confident,” said Morris, who was an assistant coach with the Falcons from 2015-20. “Just the guys that you’ve had, and you’ve been around (like ex-Tampa Bay QB) Brad Johnson, and all those type of guys. He carries himself the right way. He’s what a quarterback should look like.”

McCarthy’s NFL debut was not as smooth. He looked lost for three quarters and then came alive in the fourth quarter to rally the Vikings to 27-24 victory over the Bears on Monday night.

Penix’s showing gave the Falcons more confirmation that they drafted the right quarterback and that they were prudent to bench Kirk Cousins.

“Man, he is a dog,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I don’t even know if he knew. I’m just telling you, his demeanor, and who he is, and talking to him on game day, that wasn’t his question. I’m sure he cares about his guys, but that was not his mindset. Get open. It is comforting to be around, it really is.”

Penix was without his top two receivers on the final drive, but still managed a drive from the Falcons’ 14-yard line to get down the field, leaning on Ray-Ray McCloud, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. The drive stalled at the Bucs’ 26-yard line with six seconds left when Koo was summoned.

Penix’s showing should help to elevate the level of play of his teammates.

“I’m going to get backlash, but (Matthew) Stafford was a dog like that,” said Morris, who saw the former Georgia star up close during his days as the Rams’ defensive coordinator (2021-23). “Had that arm talent, and was that kind of confident.”

Stafford was a seasoned veteran by that point of his career.

“This is (Penix’s) fourth game playing, and he has that type of demeanor,” Morris said.

Penix completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown Sunday. Also, he had a rushing touchdown.

Penix has passed for a team-record 1,035 yards over his first four games.

Ryan passed for 669 yards, and the Falcons were 2-2 in his first four starts in 2008. Michael Vick passed for 583 yards, and the team was 1-3 in his first four starts over the 2001-02 seasons. Steve Bartkowski passed for 400 yards over his first four starts, and the team was 2-2 in 1975.

Desmond Ridder, who the Falcons were hoping would be their quarterback of the future after they lost the Deshaun Watson derby, passed for 708 yards in his first four starts in 2022, as the Falcons were 2-2.

Back to Penix after that walk down memory lane.