Kirby Smart: Recruiting dynamics have changed between Georgia and Alabama
Smart revealed SEC schools UGA goes head-to-head with most on recruiting trail.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on his radio show Thursday that even though Alabama is recruiting more out west than it used to, the two programs still go head-to-head for the highest-profile national recruits. (Jason Getz/AJC)
“Yeah, it would probably be them, maybe Florida,” Smart said. “We go head-to-head with Florida, Auburn and Alabama a lot. The new staff of theirs (at Alabama) has a lot of connections to the West Coast, so it seems like with them we have not hit heads with them as much as we used to.”
Smart noted the Tide does have “a couple guys that recruit of Georgia hard”, and that Georgia and Alabama “still recruit the same national guys.”
Among the SEC teams, Smart said UGA goes head-to-head more with Florida than Alabama, “and Tennessee sometimes.”
SEC rosters are loaded with NFL talent; the league has produced the most NFL draft picks each of the past 19 drafts.
This was even true last year, when the 16 SEC teams combined to have 79 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft while the 18-member Big Ten produced 71 picks.
More talent appears on the way to the SEC, as Georgia is ranked No. 2 behind USC in the 247Sports Team (Composite) Recruiting Rankings for the 2026 class.
Notre Dame is at No. 3, but SEC teams hold the next three spots after the Irish, with Alabama No. 4, followed by Texas A&M and Texas.
Smart said national recruits like the competition level and attention generated by the SEC programs.
“They’ve got the opportunity to travel, so whether that’s them traveling, or their parents traveling, they want to go play on the larger stage,” Smart said. “A lot of the best players in the country attract to the SEC, they want to come to the SEC.
“There was 12 million viewers watching the Tennessee-Georgia game, that attracts people from all walks of life that want to play in our conference.
“They want to play against the best of the best, who can blame them, and that allows you to attract the best players in the nation.”
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
