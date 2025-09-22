Jenkins’ win shows public school progress in private school-dominated area

“It put us ahead of the private schools as far as developing the student-athletes that show up at our school. We can’t go get who we want or need. We develop who shows up at our school. I have a great deal of respect for the coaches at our local private schools. They are good coaches, but at the end of the day, they can go reload at any time.”

2. How did the game play out, and what gave you the edge?

“We played well in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. We overcame a lot of questionable calls all game, but our team is focused. Every game is a championship game for us.”

3. Tell us about this year’s team. What does your team do well?

“We have a lot of weapons that can take over the game offensively — quarterback Demetrius Holloway, fullback Ryan Scott, athlete Dominique Johnson, running backs Jaylon Elliot and Kamari White, wide receivers Torean Wilson and Jamison Lewis — and our offensive line is big, athletic and physical, led by Cam’Ron Thompson, a Mississippi State commit, and Jasaiyah Boatright. Our defense is fast and plays smart and physical football, led by linebackers Aujshawn Izzard and Florida A&M commit Brandon Brown, defensive back Brian Swinton and our edge guys, Zhire Sanders and Shaun Lee. Defensive linemen Ahmontae Crawford and Alexander Harris see plays on both sides of the ball. Special teams is led by strong-leg punter and kicker Joshua Woodley.”

4. You’ve proven at Jenkins, as you did at Savannah High, that Savannah public schools can have success and win playoff games. Right now, Jenkins is the only one with a winning record. Is it realistic to have three or four Chatham County public schools having success in football, and what would it take for that to happen?

“Savannah public schools football programs are getting better. We have good coaches but struggle with resources that help produce playoff-caliber teams. We don’t have the financial resources that can help us hire more qualified high school coaches, and the head coach’s supplement is not comparable to our other schools in the state or our area. This does not stop us from working, but it does become difficult. I have had success everywhere I have landed. God is good. I have been blessed with some super assistant coaches and supportive administrators. Savannah schools are getting there. It is just taking a little longer.”

