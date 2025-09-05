Jalen Carter ejected after former Georgia DL spits on Dallas QB Dak Prescott

Jalen Carter’s night was over before it began.
The former Georgia Bulldog, who the Philadelphia Eagles took with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was ejected following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the opening kickoff.
While the Philadelphia training staff was tending to an injured player, Carter went up and had an exchange with Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
During the interaction, Carter appeared to spit on Prescott, right in front of an official. The incident was quickly flagged and Carter was ejected from the game.
Carter is one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL. He was a significant reason Philadelphia won the Super Bowl last season will be a big part of their title defense.
Last season, Carter had 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Carter is not the only former Bulldog playing in the opening game of the NFL season. Philadelphia has Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, and Smael Mondon all dressed out for the game. Azeez Ojulari is inactive for Philadelphia, while Nakobe Dean is on the physically unable to perform list. The Eagles are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the most former Georgia players on their roster with six.
On the Dallas side, the Cowboys added former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens this offseason. Dallas hired former Georgia offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the team’s head coach this offseason.
Only Alabama begins the season with more players on active NFL rosters. Georgia had 13 players taken in the most recent NFL draft.