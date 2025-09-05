Jalen Carter ejected after former Georgia DL spits on Dallas QB Dak Prescott

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) looks on during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The former Georgia Bulldog, who the Philadelphia Eagles took with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was ejected following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following the opening kickoff.

While the Philadelphia training staff was tending to an injured player, Carter went up and had an exchange with Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

During the interaction, Carter appeared to spit on Prescott, right in front of an official. The incident was quickly flagged and Carter was ejected from the game.

Carter is one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL. He was a significant reason Philadelphia won the Super Bowl last season will be a big part of their title defense.