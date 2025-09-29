How the new top-10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 7

In the closing minute of their game, Central (Carrollton) kicker Jake Davis (39) kicks the game-winning field goal against Jonesboro in their GHSA football game at Tara Stadium, Thursday, September 25, 2025, in Jonesboro, Ga. Central (Carrollton) won 24-21. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Here’s how each ranked Georgia high school football team fared in Week 7, with a look ahead to their Week 8 opponent. The numbers on the extreme left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses next to those numbers are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (4-2)

Last week: Beat Newton 50-3. Deuce Smith was 18-of-26 passing for 307 yards and five touchdowns, and K.J. Simpson was 5-of-5 for 34 yards and a touchdown off the bench. Dawson Quarterman had eight receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Stafford, Ty’jae Clark, Saif Bin-Wahad and Caleb Barber also had TD receptions. Next: Saturday at Heritage-Conyers (0-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Westlake (3-3)

Last week: Beat Camden County 63-19. Valdosta scored touchdowns on its first nine full possessions, rushed for 363 yards and passed for 319. Marquis Fennell rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns. Deron Foster rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns. Tyrieke Wade passed for 254 yards. Prince Jean had four receptions for 124 yards. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 31-14. Mason Woods rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries, and his 65-yard run with three minutes left iced the game. Jayce Johnson was 14-of-21 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown. Lowndes held star running back Jae Lamar to less than 50 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (3-3)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 57-0. North Gwinnett used three quarterbacks and was 9-of-10 passing for 127 yards. Kalil Mazone rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Next: Friday at Peachtree Ridge (5-1)

Last week: Beat Columbia 6-0. The game was called after one quarter because of thunderstorm and lightning delays that would’ve forced an 11 p.m. restart. Columbia conceded the non-region game. Zamarcus Lindley scored on a 12-yard run midway in the quarter. Mike Johnson passed for 42 yards and rushed for 37. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (1-5)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Harrison (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Paulding County (1-4)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 31-14. Colquitt County got within 17-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter on Jae Lamar’s 3-yard run but no closer. Lamar, who is committed to Georgia, was held to 45 yards on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (6-0)

Last week: Beat Lee County 35-21. Jaylen Johnson’s 36-yard TD pass to Dannell Jester early in the fourth quarter put Thomas County Central ahead 35-21. Johnson was 11-of-20 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Central avenged its only 2024 regular-season loss. Next: Friday at Veterans (2-4)

Last week: Beat Newnan 33-0. Hughes held Newnan, a team averaging 44.2 points entering the game, to 142 total yards while putting up 511 total yards. Hughes’ individual statistics were not available late Sunday. Next: Friday at McIntosh (2-4)

Last week: Beat Veterans 49-10. Houston County led 49-3 in the first half. Ryan Maxwell was 12-of-15 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Colin Anderson rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on five carries. M.J. Mathis had five receptions for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (0-6)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 67-0. Kharim Hughley was 10-of-14 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Nigel Newkirk rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Bryce Lyons rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Gainesville held Johns Creek to 37 total yards. Next: Friday at Seckinger (3-3)

Last week: Beat Seckinger 34-0. Milton led 14-0 at halftime and went up 21-0 on Lawson Estes’ 19-yard return of a punt he blocked. Ben Halevi was 10-of-16 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Carrasquillo had six receptions for 107 yards. Next: Friday vs. Lanier (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 35-21. Jordan Bush scored on a 65-yard run to tie the game 21-21, but Thomas County Central pulled away. Bush passed for 197 yards and rushed for 105. Jaden Upshaw had four receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Coffee (3-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (0-5)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 35-14. Woody Schettini rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing (1,024). Ledger Clements was 11-of-15 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Morrow (1-5)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lassiter (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (3-3)

Last week: Beat M.L. King 69-0. Cayden Benson was 17-of-23 passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Williams returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown. Ayden Alexander returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown. Creekside led 55-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (2-4)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 48-6. Harrison Faulkner was 13-of-19 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards on three carries. Christian Barnett’s 50-yard interception return in the third quarter made the score 45-0. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 30-27. Jamario Rice had 192 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns, one a 97-yard kickoff return that gave Ware its final lead, 27-22, early in the fourth quarter. Isaiah White was 8-of-14 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Thursday at New Hampstead (1-5)

Last week: Beat Ware County 30-27. Stanley Smart scored on a 12-yard run with 9:42 left for the final margin. Stephen Cannon was 15-of-26 passing for 267 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (3-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cass (6-1)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 24-21. Jake Davis kicked a 47-yard field goal to break a 21-21 tie with 11 seconds left. Walton rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries and had three receptions for 70 yards. J.R. Harris was 15-of-21 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Starr’s Mill (1-5)

Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 31-7. Owen Rice’s 48-yard interception return gave Marist a 17-0 lead midway in the third quarter. Marist outgained Southwest DeKalb 233-195. James Lasco rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries. Parks Kaiser rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. North Springs (1-5)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 55-9. Kalil Charles rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Twin brother Kalel Charles returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (6-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 45-21. Connor Langford was 20-of-27 passing for 354 yards and five touchdowns, two to Craig Dandridge. Next: Friday at Westminster (2-4)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 35-32. In overtime, Blessed Trinity held Savannah Christian to a field goal, and Ty Page scored on a 6-yard run. Page was 7-of-11 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard pass to Quinn Smith to force overtime. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Kell (4-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (1-5)

2. (2) Peach County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Westover 42-14. Peach County trailed 8-7 at halftime and didn’t lead for good until Ashton Barton’s 69-yard TD run made it 21-14 in the third quarter. Barton rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Two Peach County quarterbacks were 10-of-16 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Dougherty (2-4)

3. (3) Calhoun (3-2)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 37-0. Trace Hawkins was 13-of-19 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Beasley had seven receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Ridgeland (2-4)

4. (4) Jefferson (5-1)

Last week: Beat West Hall 49-6. Jefferson led 42-0 at halftime. C.J. Hays scored on three runs. Dalton Dye returned a punt 37 yards for a touchdown. Jefferson held West Hall without a first down until the second half. Next: Friday vs. Monroe Area (5-1)

5. (6) North Hall (6-0)

Last week: Beat Pickens 38-0. Alex Schlieman was 15-of-20 passing for 200 yards. Wyatt Tumlin rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. North Hall held Pickens to 136 rushing yards and 12-of-29 passing with two interceptions. Next: Oct. 10 at Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

6. (7) LaGrange (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Whitewater (3-2)

7. (8) Troup (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (4-2)

8. (9) Jenkins (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Windsor Forest (1-4)

9. (NR) West Laurens (6-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 70-55. Ty Cummings rushed for a state-record 615 yards and eight touchdowns on 19 carries. His scoring runs covered 59, 91, 75, 53, 59, 59, 86 and 78 yards. The 125 total points made this the 15th-highest scoring game in GHSA history. Baldwin lost despite 744 total yards. Next: Oct. 10 at Richmond Academy (2-4)

10. (NR) Westside-Augusta (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Howard (1-5)

Out: No. 5 Stephenson (5-1), No. 10 Cherokee Bluff (4-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 55-0. Kelston Tarver rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on five carries in a game settled in the first half. Next: Thursday vs. Shaw (1-5)

2. (2) Pierce County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 21-0. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Jack McClellan was 5-of-5 passing for 72 yards. Next: Friday at Cook (4-2)

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 14-7. Carver took a 14-0 first-half lead and held on. Lataious Stepp rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught two passes for 41 yards. Core Fletcher was 9-of-13 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-2)

4. (4) Morgan County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 56-14. Christian Monfort rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Davis Strickland was 13-of-19 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Tillery had five receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Rutland (0-5)

5. (5) Rockmart (5-1)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 50-28. Nate Davis rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Gavin Green had three receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Tucker Parson was 12-of-14 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Oct. 10 at North Cobb Christian (3-2)

6. (6) Callaway (4-2)

Last week: Beat Pike County 42-0. Callaway rushed for 318 yards and passed for 69. Christon Kennedy rushed for 134 yards on 10 carries. Next: Thursday vs. Westside-Macon (1-5)

7. (7) Burke County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 49-0. Burke County led 41-0 in the first quarter and put up 295 total yards on just 22 offensive plays, seven that went for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Thomson (3-3)

8. (8) Sumter County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Jordan 62-0. Ishmael Jones was 4-of-5 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown in a game that was decided in the first half. Next: Friday at Spencer (3-3)

9. (9) Hapeville Charter (1-4)

Last week: Lost to Carver-Atlanta 14-7. Tevon Glover scored on a 2-yard run, set up by Traeven Jones’ 60-yard run, to cut the lead to 14-7 in the third quarter, but Hapeville Charter’s best chance to tie ended with a turnover on downs at the Carver 40-yard line with about three minutes left. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents’ (5-1)

10. (NR) North Murray (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (4-2)

Out: No. 10 East Jackson (5-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 49-0. Worth County led 40-0 at halftime. Kaden Chester rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Worth County had 237 total yards on 27 snaps and played the second half with a running clock. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (5-1)

2. (2) Toombs County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 28-6. Toombs County led 7-6 entering the fourth quarter and scored three touchdowns. Justin Powell rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Toombs County rushed for 317 yards and passed for 39. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (6-0)

3. (3) Thomasville (5-1)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 56-21. Thomasville led 49-14 at halftime. Lavonte Cole rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. A.J. Hill rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on five carries and made five tackles. Cam Hill passed for 86 yards and rushed for 79. Next: Friday at Worth County (6-0)

4. (7) Northeast (5-1)

Last week: Beat Dublin 20-0. Jordan Wiggins was 19-of-26 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Reginald Glover passed for 12 yards, rushed for 20 and caught four passes for 65 yards. It was Northeast’s fourth consecutive shutout and avenged the team’s lone 2024 region loss. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (5-1)

5. (4) Heard County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 20-3. Darience Coleman rushed for 136 yards on 16 carries. Ethan Tisdale rushed for 84 yards and passed for 50. Max Lasseter had six tackles for losses. Antonio Heath had five. Next: Friday at Temple (4-2)

6. (5) Swainsboro (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (5-1)

7. (6) Rabun County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 62-21. Ty Truelove was 12-of-13 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Reed Burrell had six receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Reid Giles rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (0-6)

8. (NR) Lamar County (5-0)

Last week: Beat McNair 35-22. Kaden Carter rushed for 119 yards on 14 carries, and Ross Hamrock rushed for 104 yards on 15. Both scored two touchdowns. Lamar County rushed for 309 yards and passed for 23. Next: Friday vs. Towers (3-2)

9. (8) Dublin (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Northeast 20-0. Dublin was limited to 223 total yards, 216 rushing. Dontavious Cannon rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday at ACE Charter (4-2)

10. (NR) Dodge County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Southwest 41-6. Kain Mincey was 18-of-31 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jauriel Bray. Jerimiah Burns had seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Terrance Fordham Jr. rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Washington County (2-4)

Out: No. 9 Jeff Davis (4-1), No. 10 Fitzgerald (2-3)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Strom Thurmond, S.C. 45-20. Mekhi Wade rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and was 3-of-8 passing for 42 yards. Christian Elam rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Lincoln County led 311-269 in total yards and forced three turnovers while allowing none. Strom Thurmond was ranked No. 1 in South Carolina’s Division AA by MaxPreps. Next: Oct. 10 at Washington-Wilkes (2-4)

2. (2) Clinch County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 61-14. Traviian Miller was 15-of-20 passing for school records of 390 yards and seven touchdowns. Kamarion Johnson caught six passes for 198 yards and a school-record five touchdowns receiving. No previous Clinch County quarterback had thrown for more than 300 yards in a game. Next: Friday at Charlton County (3-3)

3. (3) Bowdon (4-2)

Last week: Beat Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee, Alabama, by forfeit. Next: Friday at Manchester (2-4)

4. (4) Johnson County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hancock Central 37-8. Johnson County used 13 ball carriers, with Tayshawn Norris and Cory King each rushing for 42 yards and Jeremiah Scott running for 41. Johnson County held Hancock Central to 87 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Twiggs County (0-6)

5. (5) Brooks County (2-4)

Last week: Beat Turner County 28-0. Damari Baynard rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Junior Burrus was 7-of-13 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown. Trae Stevenson had five receptions for 109 yards and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Lanier County (0-6)

6. (8) Early County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Seminole County 18-7. Early County rushed for 280 yards, with 100-yard rushers Devoris Lee (113) and Evan Grist (116). Chandler Means and Jimmy Jones together had seven tackles for losses. The game was called with 4:27 left because of lightning. Next: Friday vs. Randolph-Clay (2-2-1)

7. (NR) Wheeler County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hawkinsville 36-18. Alvin Ricks rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Wheeler County rushed for 309 yards as a team. Justin Culver had three sacks and three tackles for losses. Jah Dinkins returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown and caught a 16-yard TD pass. Wheeler County is 6-0 for the first time since 1998. Next: Friday vs. Montgomery County (1-5)

8. (10) Screven County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 35-14. Screven County led 20-14 midway in the fourth quarter before closing with two touchdowns. AB Hilton rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Demarko Ward rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Screven County had 275 yards rushing, 68 passing. Next: Friday at Bryan County (4-2)

9. (6) Seminole County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Early County 18-7. Seminole County was held to 187 total yards, 80 of that on a TD pass from Ellis Denham to Kamauri Smith. Next: Friday vs. Miller County (2-4)

10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (4-2)

Last week: Beat Metter 34-6. Tyler Foreman rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. ECI had 377 rushing yards as a team. Next: Thursday at Savannah (0-4)

Out: No. 7 Metter (3-2), No. 9 Hawkinsville (4-1)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Hebron Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 55-10. Jarvis Mathurin returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, caught four passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns and had one rush for 25 yards. Devon Caldwell rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Morris Stroud forced a fumble that Fred Moses returned 70 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (2-4)

2. (3) Fellowship Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 42-15. C.J. Givers rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and caught a 34-yard pass. Jonathan Granby rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and passed for 45 yards. Synir Fields and Davis Ferguson had two tackles for losses apiece. Next: Oct. 10 at Mount Pisgah Christian (1-5)

3. (5) Calvary Day (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Long County (4-1)

4. (4) Aquinas (4-1)

Last week: Beat Howard 51-28. Turner Stevenson was 11-of-15 passing for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Kate rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught three passes for 22 yards. Jack Rhodes, the state’s leading receiver, had seven receptions for 59 yards. Julius Moretta returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Cross Creek (1-5)

5. (6) Savannah Christian (3-3)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 35-32. Savannah Christian kicked a field goal in overtime but gave up a touchdown. Blaise Thomas passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown. Weston Hughes had five receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Athen Hudspeth rushed for 74 yards, scored a touchdown, made 11 tackles and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Country Day (2-3)

6. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Hart County 31-28. Andrew Beard rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and caught two passes for 60 yards. Ben Musser was 11-of-18 passing for 107 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 63 yards. This was Prince Avenue’s first loss to an unranked team since 2021 (Calvary Day). Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (3-3)

7. (7) Athens Academy (5-1)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 43-21. Keyon Standifer scored five touchdowns in the first half – two rushing, two receiving and one returning a punt 63 yards. He had four receptions for 131 yards. Chap Chapman was 7-of-12 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Banks County (0-5)

8. (9) Holy Innocents’ (5-1)

Last week: Beat Lovett 14-7. Ryan Woods threw an 8-yard TD pass to Brayden Bailey with 50 seconds left in the first half to break a 7-7 tie, and Holy Innocents’ held Lovett to 152 total yards. Woods was 7-of-12 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns, both Bailey. Denim Stevens rushed for 107 yards on 23 carries. Bailey had five receptions for 75 yards. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (1-4)

9. (8) Wesleyan (4-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 44-0. Jameson Hilton was 10-of-15 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns, two to Brice Gillis. Kyle Baxley rushed for 78 yards on four carries. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon (2-4)

10. (NR) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 21-14. Michael Miller scored on a 35-yard run on a fourth-and-3 with a minute left to break a 14-14 tie. Miller was 15-of-24 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries. Pierce Wilson rushed for 173 yards on 13 carries. Next: Oct. 10 vs. North Hall (6-0)

Out: No. 10 Lovett (4-2)