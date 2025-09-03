Highest-scoring offenses in Georgia: 7 teams avg. 50+ points through Week 3

Entering Week 4 games, there are seven teams with an average of at least 50 points per game and two of those programs are averaging above 60 points per game.
Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Entering Week 4 games, there are seven teams with an average of at least 50 points per game and two of those programs are averaging above 60 points per game.
Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
58.3 - Valdosta
45.3 - Lowndes
45.0 - Dacula
44.3 - Camden County
43.0 - Parkview
41.0 - Harrison
40.7 - Newton
40.5 - Hillgrove
39.5 - Rockdale County
39.0 - Carrollton
63.7 - Thomas County Central
62.0 - New Manchester
55.3 - Newnan
46.0 - Sprayberry
44.0 - Hughes
43.0 - Lee County
40.7 - Sequoyah
40.0 - Lassiter
39.5 - East Paulding
39.0 - Gainesville
50.0 - Creekside
48.5 - North Oconee
45.7 - Ware County
45.3 - Cambridge
41.7 - Cartersville
41.0 - Central (Carrollton)
38.3 - Blessed Trinity
38.0 - Eastside
38.0 - Lithonia
36.7 - Cass
47.5 - Westside (Augusta)
43.5 - North Hall
42.5 - Jenkins
42.5 - Monroe Area
42.0 - Troup
41.3 - East Hall
38.7 - Peach County
38.5 - Richmond Academy
38.5 - West Laurens
37.0 - Whitewater
36.7 - Northwest Whitfield
54.0 - Carver (Columbus)
45.7 - Morgan County
42.7 - Franklin County
36.3 - Sumter County
35.7 - Ringgold
35.0 - North Murray
35.0 - Rockmart
32.0 - East Jackson
32.0 - Pierce County
30.0 - Burke County
30.0 - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
30.0 - Laney
Class A Division I
57.7 - Temple
48.7 - Heard County
43.3 - Thomasville
41.0 - Worth County
39.0 - Fitzgerald
39.0 - Haralson County
38.5 - Bremen
38.5 - Dodge County
38.5 - Rabun County
36.7 - Toombs County
Class A Division II
46.5 - Lincoln County
40.7 - Seminole County
39.0 - McIntosh County Academy
36.3 - Hawkinsville
35.0 - Johnson County
34.5 - Atkinson County
34.3 - Bowdon
32.7 - Charlton County
32.5 - Screven County
32.3 - Crawford County
Class 3A-A Private
48.0 - Calvary Day
45.0 - Aquinas
42.0 - Mount Bethel Christian
40.0 - North Cobb Christian
38.0 - Whitefield Academy
35.3 - Athens Academy
32.0 - Prince Avenue Christian
31.7 - Darlington
31.0 - Trinity Christian
30.0 - King’s Ridge Christian
30.0 - Landmark Christian
GIAA
48.0 - SW Georgia Academy
45.5 - John Milledge Academy
44.5 - Stratford Academy
42.7 - Brookstone
41.5 - Bulloch Academy
41.0 - Calvary Christian
36.3 - Deerfield-Windsor
35.7 - First Presbyterian
35.3 - Strong Rock Christian
35.0 - Valwood