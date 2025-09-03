AJC Varsity

Highest-scoring offenses in Georgia: 7 teams avg. 50+ points through Week 3

Thomas County Central leads the average after scoring 79 points in Week 3
Members of the Dacula varsity football team break through their banner and run onto the field before the start of a high school football game. (Casey Sykes for the AJC)
Entering Week 4 games, there are seven teams with an average of at least 50 points per game and two of those programs are averaging above 60 points per game.

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

58.3 - Valdosta

45.3 - Lowndes

45.0 - Dacula

44.3 - Camden County

43.0 - Parkview

41.0 - Harrison

40.7 - Newton

40.5 - Hillgrove

39.5 - Rockdale County

39.0 - Carrollton

Class 5A

63.7 - Thomas County Central

62.0 - New Manchester

55.3 - Newnan

46.0 - Sprayberry

44.0 - Hughes

43.0 - Lee County

40.7 - Sequoyah

40.0 - Lassiter

39.5 - East Paulding

39.0 - Gainesville

Class 4A

50.0 - Creekside

48.5 - North Oconee

45.7 - Ware County

45.3 - Cambridge

41.7 - Cartersville

41.0 - Central (Carrollton)

38.3 - Blessed Trinity

38.0 - Eastside

38.0 - Lithonia

36.7 - Cass

Class 3A

47.5 - Westside (Augusta)

43.5 - North Hall

42.5 - Jenkins

42.5 - Monroe Area

42.0 - Troup

41.3 - East Hall

38.7 - Peach County

38.5 - Richmond Academy

38.5 - West Laurens

37.0 - Whitewater

36.7 - Northwest Whitfield

Class 2A

54.0 - Carver (Columbus)

45.7 - Morgan County

42.7 - Franklin County

36.3 - Sumter County

35.7 - Ringgold

35.0 - North Murray

35.0 - Rockmart

32.0 - East Jackson

32.0 - Pierce County

30.0 - Burke County

30.0 - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe

30.0 - Laney

Class A Division I

57.7 - Temple

48.7 - Heard County

43.3 - Thomasville

41.0 - Worth County

39.0 - Fitzgerald

39.0 - Haralson County

38.5 - Bremen

38.5 - Dodge County

38.5 - Rabun County

36.7 - Toombs County

Class A Division II

46.5 - Lincoln County

40.7 - Seminole County

39.0 - McIntosh County Academy

36.3 - Hawkinsville

35.0 - Johnson County

34.5 - Atkinson County

34.3 - Bowdon

32.7 - Charlton County

32.5 - Screven County

32.3 - Crawford County

Class 3A-A Private

48.0 - Calvary Day

45.0 - Aquinas

42.0 - Mount Bethel Christian

40.0 - North Cobb Christian

38.0 - Whitefield Academy

35.3 - Athens Academy

32.0 - Prince Avenue Christian

31.7 - Darlington

31.0 - Trinity Christian

30.0 - King’s Ridge Christian

30.0 - Landmark Christian

GIAA

48.0 - SW Georgia Academy

45.5 - John Milledge Academy

44.5 - Stratford Academy

42.7 - Brookstone

41.5 - Bulloch Academy

41.0 - Calvary Christian

36.3 - Deerfield-Windsor

35.7 - First Presbyterian

35.3 - Strong Rock Christian

35.0 - Valwood

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

