Grayson moves up to No. 2 in High School Football America national rankings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Top 100)
(Top 100)
3. (4) Grayson
10. (11) Buford
16. (21) Carrollton
31. (32) Milton
42. (38) Hughes
45. (43) Gainesville
51. (49) McEachern
58. (56) Thomas County Central
60. (58) Douglas County
61. (59) Creekside
68. (69) North Gwinnett
72. (72) North Oconee
75. (76) Colquitt County
77. (79) Lee County
82. (81) Lowndes
(Top 25)
7. (5) Grayson
8. (6) Buford
17. (20) Carrollton
(Top 100)
2. (3) Grayson
9. (7) Buford
15. (18) Milton
40. (40) Hughes
43. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
44. (44) Douglas County
46. (46) North Gwinnett
63. (64) Creekside
65. (67) Carrollton
67. (69) Colquitt County
69. (71) Lee County
70. (72) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
3. (3) Grayson
6. (4) Buford
9. (10) Carrollton
12. (11) Thomas County Central
35. (44) Creekside
36. (32) Hughes
57. (65) North Gwinnett
64. (67) McEachern
67. (60) Lowndes
70. (57) Milton
73. (58) North Oconee
74. (64) Douglas County
91. (88) Valdosta
94. (99) Gainesville
100. (91) Colquitt County
(Top 25)
4. (5) Grayson
5. (8) Buford
17. (19) Milton
19. (NR) Carrollton
(Top 25)
6. (7) Grayson
13. (15) Buford
18. (21) Milton
19. (22) Creekside
20. (23) Hughes
23. (NR) Carrollton
(Top 25)
5. (7) Grayson
6. (8) Buford
14. (23) Carrollton
18. (17) Milton