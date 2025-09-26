AJC Varsity

Grayson moves up to No. 2 in High School Football America national rankings

Check out where Georgia teams stand in several national polls.
Grayson wide receiver Jonathan Stafford runs the ball for a touchdown against Collins Hill on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
27 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

3. (4) Grayson

10. (11) Buford

16. (21) Carrollton

31. (32) Milton

42. (38) Hughes

45. (43) Gainesville

51. (49) McEachern

58. (56) Thomas County Central

60. (58) Douglas County

61. (59) Creekside

68. (69) North Gwinnett

72. (72) North Oconee

75. (76) Colquitt County

77. (79) Lee County

82. (81) Lowndes

USA Today

(Top 25)

7. (5) Grayson

8. (6) Buford

17. (20) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (3) Grayson

9. (7) Buford

15. (18) Milton

40. (40) Hughes

43. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

44. (44) Douglas County

46. (46) North Gwinnett

63. (64) Creekside

65. (67) Carrollton

67. (69) Colquitt County

69. (71) Lee County

70. (72) Thomas County Central

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

3. (3) Grayson

6. (4) Buford

9. (10) Carrollton

12. (11) Thomas County Central

35. (44) Creekside

36. (32) Hughes

57. (65) North Gwinnett

64. (67) McEachern

67. (60) Lowndes

70. (57) Milton

73. (58) North Oconee

74. (64) Douglas County

91. (88) Valdosta

94. (99) Gainesville

100. (91) Colquitt County

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (5) Grayson

5. (8) Buford

17. (19) Milton

19. (NR) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

6. (7) Grayson

13. (15) Buford

18. (21) Milton

19. (22) Creekside

20. (23) Hughes

23. (NR) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

5. (7) Grayson

6. (8) Buford

14. (23) Carrollton

18. (17) Milton

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

