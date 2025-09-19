AJC Varsity

Grayson keeps climbing, ranks in top 5 of 5 national high school football polls

Colquitt County makes jump into multiple rankings.
Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson pressures Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis during the fourth quarter in the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

4. (5) Grayson

11. (8) Buford

21. (25) Carrollton

32. (34) Milton

38. (36) Hughes

43. (29) Gainesville

49. (49) McEachern

56. (55) Thomas County Central

58. (47) Douglas County

59. (58) Creekside

60. (57) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

69. (71) North Gwinnett

72. (74) North Oconee

76. (NR) Colquitt County

79. (69) Lee County

81. (81) Lowndes

USA Today

(Top 25)

5. (6) Grayson

6. (7) Buford

20. (21) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (4) Grayson

7. (9) Buford

18. (17) Milton

40. (40) Hughes

43. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

44. (44) Douglas County

46. (47) North Gwinnett

64. (70) Creekside

67. (73) Carrollton

69. (NR) Colquitt County

71. (62) Lee County

72. (75) Thomas County Central

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

3. (3) Grayson

4. (5) Buford

10. (14) Carrollton

11. (11) Thomas County Central

32. (22) Hughes

44. (28) Creekside

57. (53) Milton

58. (72) North Oconee

60. (82) Lowndes

64. (56) Douglas County

65. (76) North Gwinnett

67. (71) McEachern

88. (NR) Valdosta

91. (NR) Colquitt County

99. (67) Gainesville

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

5. (7) Grayson

8. (9) Buford

19. (17) Milton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

7. (9) Grayson

15. (14) Buford

21. (20) Milton

22. (22) Creekside

23. (23) Hughes

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (7) Grayson

8. (8) Buford

17. (17) Milton

23. (23) Carrollton

