Grayson keeps climbing, ranks in top 5 of 5 national high school football polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Top 100)
(Top 100)
4. (5) Grayson
11. (8) Buford
21. (25) Carrollton
32. (34) Milton
38. (36) Hughes
43. (29) Gainesville
49. (49) McEachern
56. (55) Thomas County Central
58. (47) Douglas County
59. (58) Creekside
60. (57) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
69. (71) North Gwinnett
72. (74) North Oconee
76. (NR) Colquitt County
79. (69) Lee County
81. (81) Lowndes
(Top 25)
5. (6) Grayson
6. (7) Buford
20. (21) Carrollton
(Top 100)
3. (4) Grayson
7. (9) Buford
18. (17) Milton
40. (40) Hughes
43. (43) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
44. (44) Douglas County
46. (47) North Gwinnett
64. (70) Creekside
67. (73) Carrollton
69. (NR) Colquitt County
71. (62) Lee County
72. (75) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
3. (3) Grayson
4. (5) Buford
10. (14) Carrollton
11. (11) Thomas County Central
32. (22) Hughes
44. (28) Creekside
57. (53) Milton
58. (72) North Oconee
60. (82) Lowndes
64. (56) Douglas County
65. (76) North Gwinnett
67. (71) McEachern
88. (NR) Valdosta
91. (NR) Colquitt County
99. (67) Gainesville
(Top 25)
5. (7) Grayson
8. (9) Buford
19. (17) Milton
(Top 25)
7. (9) Grayson
15. (14) Buford
21. (20) Milton
22. (22) Creekside
23. (23) Hughes
(Top 25)
7. (7) Grayson
8. (8) Buford
17. (17) Milton
23. (23) Carrollton