GHSA to set criteria to allow schools weaker in sports to move down in class

The Georgia High School Association reclassification committee plans to present to the GHSA executive committee a proposal that would provide clear criteria for schools wanting to move down in class due to poor sports team performance. The executive committee is the ultimate decider and next meets Oct. 6.

The Georgia High School Association is planning to develop criteria that would allow schools that struggle in sports to move down in classification. The decision came out of Wednesday morning’s meeting of the GHSA’s reclassification committee, which didn’t discuss the criteria but tasked the GHSA office with the job.

"To be clear, we have heard appeals in previous cycles from schools who argued they needed to be in a lower classification due to sports performance," GHSA president Jim Finch said. "Some of those appeals were granted and others denied. "What the committee is trying to accomplish during this cycle is an established criteria on the merits of these particular appeals, instead of using opinions or assumptions, which may have occurred some in the past." There's reason to believe future appeals, using an express criteria, will lead to more successful appeals, though Finch didn't speculate on that. Winning appeals to play down based on performance is not common. This might be called a moral victory for those who advocated earlier this year for a competitive-balance reclassification model, which classifies schools based on performance rather than enrollment. It had significant but minority support and the reclass committee rejected it, but the model succeeded in shedding light on schools that rarely advance in or even make the playoffs. The competitive-balance model used a rating system based primarily on state-playoff success. It would've moved up or down the five highest and five lowest sports performers in each class. "Some of the conversation today was to potentially use a competitive-balance approach to hear those appeals," Finch said.

The reclass committee will meet again Oct. 5. The GHSA's executive committee, which is the ultimate authority, will convene the following day. The executive committee must approve all reclassification decisions for the 2026-28 cycle.