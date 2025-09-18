AJC Varsity

Georgia HS football live updates: Follow for highlights, upsets and more

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.
High school football
High school football
By
8 minutes ago

Week 6 of the Georgia high school football season holds several ranked battles that could be deciders in region races and state playoff seeding.

We’ve got our fair share of crosstown rivalries between top-10 teams, too.

More from AJC Varsity

Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from all games in Week 6.

To submit entries — highlights, notable moments or impressive stats — for consideration, tag @theleoreport on X.

To see live scores for all games, go to AJC.com/sports/varsity/football/scores.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

Playing ball when the coach is dad, or mom

Report: Connor Shaw, Georgia native and ex-SEC QB, hospitalized after collapse

Jackson County football coach combating team’s ‘history of not much success’

Top 10 Georgia high school football Week 6 games have big region implications

Keep Reading

Georgia football gets one notable advantage when it comes to its 2025 schedule

How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 5

41 Georgia football teams that are unbeaten but unranked heading into Week 5

Featured

Secoriea Turner openings

Police abandoned area where 8-year-old was shot, detective testifies

Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000

Weekend Predictions: Wins for Falcons, Georgia Tech