Falcons will need strong Penix-to-London connection this season

Passing combination will need to click for the offense to soar.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London, pictured reacting with fans after a play during a joint practice with the Titans on Aug. 12, had 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns last season. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Falcons wide receiver Drake London, pictured reacting with fans after a play during a joint practice with the Titans on Aug. 12, had 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns last season. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London is hoping to turn in another megaseason in 2025.

“I don’t like to share my personal goals, but the main goal is to win,” London said.

London is a key cog in the passing attack for the Falcons, who are set to face the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener for each team. London is coming off a breakthrough season in which he became the fourth Falcons receiver to have 100 catches — he hit that number exactly — or more in a season.

Julio Jones had 104 receptions in 2014, 136 in 2015 and 113 in 2018. Roddy White had 115 in 2010. Terance Mathis had 111 in 1994.

Elijah Wilkinson steps in at right tackle for Falcons

London added 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns for the Falcons last season.

“I just keep on reaching for stars that are farther and farther (away),” London said. “That’s the best way to put it.”

The ceiling appears to be high for London, who was productive down the stretch last season after the Falcons promoted Michael Penix Jr. to starting quarterback.

In the final three games, London caught 22 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He had a monster game to close the season, catching 10 passes for 187 yards in an overtime loss to the Panthers. (Jones has the team single-game record with 300 yards receiving against the Panthers on Oct. 2, 2016.)

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” London said. “I mean, I always say that those are the reps that you can’t take away from me and Mike, or anybody else who’s catching footballs, because it was in the fire. It was in our true games. It wasn’t practice. We can’t reset a lot of those plays. So those are very, very valuable reps that we took out there on the field.”

The players worked on their connection over the organized team activities and minicamps.

“We have a whole offseason now,” London said. “I think we are ready to roll. … Everybody feels more comfortable with him throwing the ball.”

Falcons appear to have a path to dethrone the Bucs in the NFC South

The Falcons will need to lean on their offense early in the season while the revamped defense works things out under new coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. There are a lot of moving parts on the defense, as the Falcons must replace stalwart tackle Grady Jarrett.

“That’s all we’re focused on right now is Week 1,” London said. “Really, just Tampa Bay. Getting after it and game-planning … and doing well.”

London is aware that the market for players at his position was reset over the offseason. There are 10 wide receivers who average $30 million per year, including Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two picks after London in the 2022 NFL draft.

Wilson recently signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension. Wilson is set to receive $90 million guaranteed, with a $13.75 million signing bonus.

London told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution early in training camp that he was not worried about money. The Falcons exercised the $16.8 million fifth-year option on London’s contract in April. He is under contract through the 2026 season.

London still believes he has a lot to prove in the NFL.

Heading into his fourth season, London, who was drafted eighth overall in 2022, has taken on more of a leadership role in the wide receivers meeting room.

Darnell Mooney missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury. That allowed second-year wide receiver Casey Washington to get more action.

“I’m so proud of him,” London said. “His mind works at like 1,000 mph, and to literally, like, physically and mentally see it kind of just (slow) and go to, like, 1 mph (has been great). He finally can think and just go.”

Washington is going to play on special teams and provide depth at wide receiver.

“I’m just really happy that he’s coming into his own here in this league,” London said. “I can’t wait to see what he does.”

Mooney returned to practice Aug. 21.

“The boy is looking great,” London said when asked how Mooney looked at practice.

The Falcons are considered contenders to win the NFC South. They’ll likely need a big season from London to contend and possibly end their streak of seven consecutive losing seasons.

“I think we all have the same goal in mind,” London said. “That’s just to win at the end of the day. We all have one goal. We’re striving toward that exactly.”

Falcons wide receiver Drake London (right), here making a catch in a joint practice against the Titans on Aug. 12, is signed through the 2026 season. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Falcons wide receiver Drake London (right), here making a catch in a joint practice against the Titans on Aug. 12, is signed through the 2026 season. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

