Falcons secondary was torched by Vikings last season, on hot seat Sunday

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass just short of the end zone in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Anthony Souffle/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

Last year the score was 21-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Then stuff happened.

Last season, in quarterback Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota, the score was 21-21 heading into the fourth quarter with the Vikings on the move.

The secondary, this season with two new starters in rookies Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr., will be the X-factor when the Falcons (0-1) and Vikings (1-0) meet at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

FLOWERY BRANCH — There’s no way to sugarcoat it: The Falcons’ secondary was torched by the Vikings last season in a 42-21 loss on Dec. 8.

Then Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold turned into Joe Montana. He repeatedly found receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison for long-gainers. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard TD score. Addison had eight catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD score.

At least Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich doesn’t have to worry about Addison because he’s been suspended for three games of allegedly violating the NFL’ substance-abuse policy.

Darnold revived his career last season and signed with Seattle over this past offseason.

The Vikings will have second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy at the controls, with coach Kevin O’Connell still calling the plays again.