Falcons secondary was torched by Vikings last season, on hot seat Sunday
Last year the score was 21-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Then stuff happened.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass just short of the end zone in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Anthony Souffle/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
FLOWERY BRANCH — There’s no way to sugarcoat it: The Falcons’ secondary was torched by the Vikings last season in a 42-21 loss on Dec. 8.
The secondary, this season with two new starters in rookies Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr., will be the X-factor when the Falcons (0-1) and Vikings (1-0) meet at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Last season, in quarterback Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota, the score was 21-21 heading into the fourth quarter with the Vikings on the move.
Then Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold turned into Joe Montana. He repeatedly found receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison for long-gainers. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard TD score. Addison had eight catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD score.
At least Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich doesn’t have to worry about Addison because he’s been suspended for three games of allegedly violating the NFL’ substance-abuse policy.
Darnold revived his career last season and signed with Seattle over this past offseason.
The Vikings will have second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy at the controls, with coach Kevin O’Connell still calling the plays again.
“The scheme is the same,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. “This offensive is very explosive. Last year’s game, they had a couple of shots, four or five explosive passes that we took in on the secondary. Just being keyed in on when those shots are coming.”
If the receivers were as open as they were last season, McCarthy will be able to find them.
McCarthy passed for only 143 yards against the Bears, but any receiving corps with Jefferson is dangerous. Jalen Nailor started for Addison in the Vikings’ opener.
“He’s always going to be a problem,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of Jefferson. “Obviously, an elite player in this league, one of the best, if not the best. ... It’s a well-orchestrated offense.”
Morris and O’Connell were the defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, on Sean McVay’s staff when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.
Watts played well Sunday in the opener, but dropped two interceptions. Bowman also had a strong showing.
Bates and cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes will need strong games, too.
“This offense is pretty damn good, and we’ve got to stop them for sure,” Bates said.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
