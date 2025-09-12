Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson determined to get Falcons’ rushing attack back on track Running back now has the most 100-yard scrimmage games in the NFL since entering the league in 2023. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson wasn't happy with the running game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 7, 2025. The running game, he said, is "the driving force of everything that opens up the pass, opens up play action.” (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is determined to get the team's rushing attack back on track when it faces the Vikings at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Falcons were held to 69 yards rushing by the Buccaneers in the season opener Sunday, which ranked 26th in the NFL in Week 1. Their 2.5 yards per carry ranked 28th. Robinson rushed 12 times for 24 yards. It was his lowest rushing output since he had an 11-yard game on seven carries against Carolina on Dec. 17, 2023, during his rookie season.

“That’s the thing that, like, we pride ourselves on, is the run game,” Robinson said. “So, the performance that we had last game was unacceptable in everybody’s room. That’s the driving force of everything that opens up the pass, opens up play action.” Falcons’ Bijan Robinson’s next step to greatness is both boring and telling The Bucs stuffed running back Tyler Allgeier, too. He had 10 carries for 24 yards. The Falcons hope to have a more productive day against the Vikings, who gave up 126 yards on 19 carries to the Bears. “ (The running game) helps (Penix), that helps the receivers, everything is the run game,” Robinson said. “We really did harp on it. We worked on it a lot, just because that’s what we want. We want that to be great so we can open up everything else in the offense.” Robinson had six catches for 100 yards receiving, including an electric 50-yard catch-and-run for a score on a swing pass on the third play of the game.

“It was great, especially, like, to start the season like that,” Robinson said. “To start the offensive momentum of the season and play like that … it helps everybody on the field.”

But back to the run game getting stuffed. “They came out with some looks that we haven’t seen,” Robinson said. “So, our playbook got shorter, and then we’re trying to run other plays to try to outscheme them.” The Falcons went back to the drawing board. “We prepared for something completely different from what they’ve been used to doing,” Robinson said. “So, I think with us, like, it wasn’t about effort or anything like that. It was just, like, we were just outmatched in that game. So, we know what to study and what to prepare for. We have all of our formations and all of our runs now. I think it’s going to be a completely different story.” Read more about the Falcons It was the Falcons’ first game without injured right tackle Kaleb McGary, perhaps their top run blocker. Elijah Wilkinson started at right tackle.

Also, the line and most of the starters did not play a snap in the exhibition games. The cohesion of the blocks appeared to be off, along with a lack of continuity. But offensive coordinator Zac Robinson didn’t think that not playing in the exhibitions was a factor in the poor rushing outing. “I’ve been kind of on the other side of not playing in the (exhibition games) for so long that — I get the argument for it, for sure,” Robinson said. “That’s, obviously, going to be out there, but from what my experience is with that, it hasn’t really mattered.” The Vikings signed veteran defensive tackles Javon Hargrave (6-foot-2, 307 pounds) and Johnathan Allen (6-3, 300) in free agency to help their run defense. Jalen Redmond (6-3, 305) helps to anchor the front line. Also, outside linebacker Andrew Van Grinkel (6-4, 242) and Jonathan Greenard (6-3, 259) are active against the run and in the pass rush. Greenard played at Hiram before playing at Louisville and Florida in college.