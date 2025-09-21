Almirón, Gregersen, Berrocal sparkle as bright spots for Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Miguel Almirón makes a pass against San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Almirón had the Five Stripes' lone goal on a penalty kick in the 61st minute. (Casey Sykes/Atlanta United)

Gregersen was starting his seventh consecutive match after missing the previous 14 because of a quadriceps injury.

Almirón looked more dangerous on the left than he has this season on the right or as the attacking midfielder.

Almirón scored Atlanta United’s goal after Jamal Thiare won a penalty kick. Almirón, making his 100th appearance for the team, also created two chances while putting two of his four shots on goal.

Miguel Almirón started for the second time this season on the left, and central defenders Stian Gregersen and Juan Berrocal paired together for the first time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with San Diego .

“I feel good playing in different positions,” Almirón said. “For my national team (Paraguay), I also play on the left, but they also know I feel good playing as an attacking midfielder, so I try to help the team wherever I’m called and wherever the coach says.”

Manager Ronny Deila said he started Almirón on the left because he likes to come inside onto his left foot. Being out wide gives him space to go inside and then cut back.

That wasn’t the only reason.

Attacking midfielder Alexey Miranchuk’s preference to work out of the pocket of space on the right side of the pitch, along with and the interchangeability of deeper midfielders Bartosz Slisz and Steven Alzate, and left fullback Pedro Amador’s ability to get up the field and into the attack, resulted in the change.