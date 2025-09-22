Atlanta Falcons After perfect week, kicker Parker Romo misses two field goals in rout Romo: ‘I’ve got to go out there when they call me and make my kicks’ Falcons' kicker Parker Romo was a perfect 5 for 5 on field goal attempts against the Vikings but missed both of his attempts against the Panthers in a 30-0 loss on Sunday. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Falcons kicker Parker Romo was signed to replace former Pro Bowler Younghoe Koo. In the first game after Koo was released, Romo missed two field goal attempts early and the Falcons went on to lose 30-0 to the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

He made 5-of-5 field goals in the 22-6 win over the Vikings to earn the job and land a two-year contract. Koo was released on Friday and said his farewell to the Falcons fans on social media. RELATED Younghoe Koo bids Falcons’ fans farewell “He had two misses,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We have to go evaluate those things and move on. Figure out what we have going on there. Obviously, he went out last week and went 5-for-5. This week he came out and 0-for-2. We can’t have those moments.” The Falcons didn’t get beatdown because of the two misses, but the misses didn’t help the effort.

“Every day I have to prove it,” said Romo, who beat out five others to land a spot on the practice squad. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a game or if it’s practice. Every day I have to prove it.”

The Falcons’ opening drive stalled at the Panthers’ 31-yard line. Romo came on to attempt a 49-yard field goal. It leaked wide right. “I think I hit the outside panel of the ball,” Romo said. “Kind of made it go left to right a little bit. Again, I just have to go back and look at my routine and make my corrections and be better next week.” The Panthers scored a touchdown on their opening drive. The Falcons were stuffed but received a gifted muffed punt that was recovered by DeMarcco Hellams. The offense couldn’t move forward and Romo was called on to attempt a 55-yard field goal. His attempt went wide left. “I think there is something in my routine where I need to look at the film and make the correction and go make it next week,” Romo said.

Last week, Romo was riding high after the win over the Vikings. This week, he knew he’d let the team down. “Just stay level-headed,” Romo said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s one kick or the other, make or miss. Move on, make the correction and let’s go.” RELATED Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ loss to the Panthers The field goals could have made it 3-0 and perhaps 7-6 before the rout commenced. “It’s a team game and every kick matters,” Romo said. “We had two opportunities in the first quarter to get at least six points. That could be momentum changing for the team. So, I’ve got to go out there when they call me and make my kicks.” The players were not too ticked off at the new kicker.

“You just have to keep some positive energy around everybody,” cornerback Mike Hughes said. “He wasn’t the only one who didn’t play to the standard. Everybody has to look in the mirror. Come back to work on Monday and get ready.” The Falcons’ unstable kicking situation may be hurting the team. “This is a loss right here that needs to bring us together as a team,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “It’s going to hurt. But we have to hurt together. We just have to unleash just all of the execution when we play the Commanders.” The Falcons felt they were ready to handle prosperity and beat the Panthers and move on. Now, they’ll face the Commanders, Bills and 49ers over their next three games and be in danger of starting the season 1-5. RELATED Falcons’ report card: Falcons get low marks for woeful showing against Panthers “I was surprised,” Robinson said. “I didn’t want to lose by 30 today. Nobody did. But it happened. For us, I believe this can either make a team or break a team. I think for us, this needs to make this team.”