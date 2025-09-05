Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from the Falcons’ victory over the Commanders Why Bijon Robinson faces a heavy fine but also enters the team’s record book. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson went to the sidelines Sunday and unleashed the pistol formation to the tune of 435 yards, four touchdowns and 24 first downs against the Commanders. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Bijan Robinson is anticipating some heavy fines among the players in the locker room after he was caught on a 69-yard swing pass Sunday. Washington safety Jeremy Reaves had an angle on Robinson, who thought he had enough gas in the tank to outrun him to the end zone. Reaves caught Robinson’s back foot to trip him at the 7-yard line.

"We'll see what the fine could be," Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier said. "Oh, I am in charge of the fines. (The amount) can't be disclosed." Robinson said that's a fine in "every room." RELATED After scraping bottom, Michael Penix Jr. delivers a defining performance Here are the five things we learned from the 34-27 win over the Commanders. Pistol-whipped Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson went to the sidelines and unleashed the pistol formation to the tune of 435 yards, four touchdowns and 24 first downs. The Falcons broke out their deep passing attack against the Commanders. Bijan Robinson led the way with 181 all-purpose yards. Wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and Allgeier had strong games.

The Falcons broke out their deep passing attack against the Commanders. Bijan Robinson led the way with 181 all-purpose yards. Wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and Allgeier had strong games.

“Just like Kyle’s big catch on the third down on the last drive,” All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “Drake and all of those guys. They made really big plays, not just on first down, but when we really needed it most.” Zac Robinson stayed with the rushing attack. “Those little 2-yard and 3-yard runs against them ended up being big ones toward the end of the game,” Allgeier said. “We just had to chip away at it.” Communication improved The move to the sideline by Robinson was more about the communication lapses in the play-calling and getting the plays in on time. The move to the sideline by Robinson was more about the communication lapses in the play-calling and getting the plays in on time. “Zac is great,” Lindstrom said. “It was cool to have his energy down there. It was great energy as a team. It started with (coach) Raheem (Morris) and all the way down on all three sides of the ball. It was good.”

"The key was to stop the run," Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus said. "We could have done better with that. They had a lot of runs, a lot of different looks to attack our attack-styled front. At the end of the day everybody played together up front. Stayed together throughout the whole game and got the (win)." Linebackers flying around Inside linebackers Divine Deablo and Kaden Elliss are emerging as the heart and soul of the defense. Deablo had five tackles and a pass breakup. Elliss had five tackles, half a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. "They are everywhere," Dorlus said. "Everywhere I look they are making a play. It's hard for us to make plays because they are everywhere. But it's fun playing with them. They make our job easier upfront." The linebackers relay the signals to the defensive linemen.

“The key was to stop the run,” Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus said. “We could have done better with that. They had a lot of runs, a lot of different looks to attack our attack-styled front. At the end of the day everybody played together up front. Stayed together throughout the whole game and got the (win).” Linebackers flying around Inside linebackers Divine Deablo and Kaden Elliss are emerging as the heart and soul of the defense. Inside linebackers Divine Deablo and Kaden Elliss are emerging as the heart and soul of the defense. Deablo had five tackles and a pass breakup. Elliss had five tackles, half a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. “They are everywhere,” Dorlus said. “Everywhere I look they are making a play. It’s hard for us to make plays because they are everywhere. But it’s fun playing with them. They make our job easier upfront.” The linebackers relay the signals to the defensive linemen. The linebackers relay the signals to the defensive linemen.