Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to the Panthers Offense is still searching for the end zone; special teams and defense folded, too. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are looking to get back to work and try to rebound from the embarrassing 30-0 loss to the previously winless Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Things started off fine, but began to unravel slowing after the opening drive stalled and the new kicker missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt. By the end of the day, the offense was stymied, the defense started to bend and the special teams had failures.

It was an all-systems failure for the Falcons, who were coming off a big road win over the Vikings. "It's tough," Falcons left guard Matthew Bergeron told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We have to look ourselves in the mirror, everybody in the building and see what we can do better and move on." Here are the five things we learned from the 30-0 loss to the Panthers: 1. The offense struggled Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said during training camp that the offense could be the "best in the league" and may be "unstoppable."

Well, the Panthers figured out how to stop the Falcons, who are not close to being the best unit in the NFL after three games. The Falcons rank 31st in points scored at 14.0 per game. Houston is 32nd, and last, at 12.7 points per game.

The Falcons have struggled in the red zone (28.6%, 30th), have had communication issues and have struggled with simple matters, like getting the plays called in a timely manner. "This game will humble you a lot," said Falcons wide receiver Drake London. "We have to get right. We have to do everything right that we possibly can to bounce back from this and never let this happen again." Penix is in his first season as the starter after taking over late last season. He's now 2-4 as a starter. "It's just one game," tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. said. "It's the NFL. You're going to have games where the defenses may get the best of you. We're still behind him. He's our guy." 2. Special teams not so special The special-teams units miss veteran returner Jamal Agnew, who's fighting through a groin injury. Rookie running back Nathan Carter struggled with picking up the Panthers' knuckleball kickoffs.

After seven kickoffs, five of the drives started at the 22-yard line or worse, with two starting at the 10. "I think the biggest thing going through each phase," linebacker JD Bertrand told the AJC. "We only got one kickoff (coverage), and we did better on that than some of the other ones. We had a pretty good one last week. Then on (kickoff return), I think that's the biggest question I think a lot of people will be asking. The biggest thing there is to secure the ball first." The Falcons are still working on their blocking with the new kickoff return rules. "It's pretty clear that you have to win your block,' Bertrand said. "That's the bottom line." 3. Secondary held up Cornerback Dee Alford, who was starting for A.J. Terrell held up in coverage against the Panthers.

"It felt pretty normal," Alford told the AJC. "Just have the mindset of don't let it be a drop-off when the next man comes up. I feel like the guys helped me prepare for the moment. That's the only thing, showing up in the critical moments like that." Alford had two pass breakups and a questionable pass-interference call in the third quarter. The team plans to bounce back. "We're good," Alford said. "We just have to (use) this loss to bring us together closer as a family. We know how serious this is." 4. The Falcons were flat For some reason, the Falcons were not ready to play Sunday.

After beating the Vikings the previous Sunday, the Falcons had a chance to establish some respect around the league by taking care of the Panthers. But they could not stand prosperity. “Just not being good enough,” Lindstrom said. “I think that’s what’s great about the NFL is that every single week you have to bring your absolute best. The Panthers were better than us.” Like Alford, Lindstrom believes the Falcons can rebound. “Every single person has to take accountability for their own performance, starting with myself taking accountability and then with your unit and then growing closer together as a team,” Lindstrom said. “If anything, this is going to bring us closer together as a unit and a team.”

5. Headsets caused some issues Penix was having problems with the headsets. He said they kept going out. The Falcons complained to down judge Sarah Thomas. The NFL's equity rule applies only if there is a total system failure and both teams have to scrape the headsets. That was not the case Sunday. The issue was identified and resolved. "It was just tough," Penix said. "It was going in and out. But throughout the game, it did get better, and we were able to fix it, figure it out and be able to execute." Even if the headsets caused the slow start, the Falcons had chances to get back in the game. They were down 10-0 at halftime.