3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons and Buccaneers open the season in an NFC South matchup that could set the early tone for how the division will go.

With the Falcons’ revamped defense and Tampa Bay’s high-octane offense, many of the eyes will be there, but there are matchups around the field that will make a difference in the outcome.

Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons host the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell vs. Bucs receiver Mike Evans: Evans has posted 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He had 74 catches for 1,004 yards last season. He had five catches for 62 yards and two TDs in the first meeting last season and didn’t play in the second meeting. Terrell, who doesn’t shy from contact and is a tough tackler, had a 93 opponent passer rating, gave up four touchdowns and missed 13 tackles last season.

Falcons guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron vs. Bucs defensive tackles Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey: Vea is the anchor of the Bucs’ defense up front, while Kancey has been productive when healthy. They combined for 14.5 sacks last season. Vea has a foot injury and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. His backup is Greg Gaines. Lindstrom and Bergeron will get some help from center Ryan Neuzil, but one of the Tampa Bay DTs will have a one-on-one situation.

Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo vs. Bucs running back Bucky Irving: Irving, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick out of Oregon, had a big rookie season. He rushed for 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes. Deablo caught the Falcons’ attention during their game against the Raiders last season, and the Falcons signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract in the offseason. He was signed to help stuff the run and slow pass catchers out of the backfield.

