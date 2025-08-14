Rush Propst is reportedly back to coaching, returns to Georgia next Friday

Rush Propst is back coaching high school football, and he’s headed to South Georgia for his team’s first game.
Alabama high school Coosa Christian announced Propst as its interim head coach this week, according to AL.com.
Propst will make his Coosa Christian debut at Pierce County at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22. Pierce County beat Coosa Christian 41-7 to start the 2024 season.
Propst was hired less than a week after Coosa Christian suspended former head coach Mark O’Bryant, whose suspension came after the AHSAA suspended Coosa Christian from the 2025 postseason.
The AHSAA lifted its restrictive probation when O’Bryant was suspended, making Coosa Christian eligible again for the state playoffs.
Propst was hired to be Coosa Christian’s co-head coach in 2023 but left to coach Pell City before the season began.
Propst has also run into his share of controversy with state high school athletic associations.
He was involved in an investigation for altering players’ grades for college eligibility in 2007, per AL.com.
He was also reprimanded for inappropriate physical contact with a Colquitt County player in 2016, according to WALB.
Propst was also relieved of his duties in 2019 in a unanimous vote by the Colquitt County Board of Education. An investigation afterward confirmed he had violated the Code of Ethics for Educators in several ways.
The 67-year-old coach gained national prominence during his nine-year tenure at Alabama powerhouse Hoover, which was featured on the MTV series “Two-a-Days” in 2005 and 2006. Propst won 110 games and five state championships at Hoover.
Coosa Christian will be Propst’s seventh head coaching job in Alabama and ninth overall. Propst also coached Colquitt County, where he won two state championships, and Valdosta in Georgia.