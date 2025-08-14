AJC Varsity Rush Propst is reportedly back to coaching, returns to Georgia next Friday Coosa Christian will be Propst’s seventh head coaching job in Alabama and ninth overall. Rush Propst won two state titles as Colquitt County's football coach. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Rush Propst is back coaching high school football, and he’s headed to South Georgia for his team’s first game. Alabama high school Coosa Christian announced Propst as its interim head coach this week, according to AL.com.

Propst will make his Coosa Christian debut at Pierce County at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22. Pierce County beat Coosa Christian 41-7 to start the 2024 season. Propst was hired less than a week after Coosa Christian suspended former head coach Mark O’Bryant, whose suspension came after the AHSAA suspended Coosa Christian from the 2025 postseason. The AHSAA lifted its restrictive probation when O’Bryant was suspended, making Coosa Christian eligible again for the state playoffs. Propst was hired to be Coosa Christian’s co-head coach in 2023 but left to coach Pell City before the season began.

Propst has also run into his share of controversy with state high school athletic associations.